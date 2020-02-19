Jail Log: February 19, 2020

CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg


Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 7
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Murder: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
VIRGEN, EDWARD
Booking #:
426676
Booking Date:
02-19-2020 – 3:46 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54999999 DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2884.00
STEWART, SALLY
Booking #:
426675
Booking Date:
02-18-2020 – 11:21 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ALATORRE, MICHAEL
Booking #:
426673
Release Date:
02-18-2020 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-18-2020 – 8:01 pm
Charges:
521457 CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
INS CPF*NO LIABILITY INSURANCE
No Bond
PORTER, ROBERT
Booking #:
426674
Release Date:
02-18-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-18-2020 – 7:48 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC VPTA X 2
$2118.00
CASTILLO, JOHNNY
Booking #:
426672
Booking Date:
02-18-2020 – 6:47 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
CRAPO, PAUL
Booking #:
426671
Booking Date:
02-18-2020 – 5:51 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$3000.00
DENNIS, JAMES
Booking #:
426670
Booking Date:
02-18-2020 – 3:57 pm
Charges:
48010006 *RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
DAVIS, KAIEEM
Booking #:
426669
Release Date:
02-18-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-18-2020 – 3:40 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990071 *RPR* FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
No Bond
QUINTANILLA, HOMERO
Booking #:
426668
Release Date:
02-18-2020 – 6:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-18-2020 – 3:34 pm
Charges:
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
RAMIREZ, JUSTIN
Booking #:
426667
Booking Date:
02-18-2020 – 2:37 pm
Charges:
09990019 MURDER
$500000.00
ANDROS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
426666
Release Date:
02-18-2020 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-18-2020 – 2:28 pm
Charges:
23990194 *MTR* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
SADLER, SANDI
Booking #:
426665
Release Date:
02-18-2020 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-18-2020 – 12:48 pm
Charges:
35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
MORGAN, MARK
Booking #:
426664
Booking Date:
02-18-2020 – 12:18 pm
Charges:
35990003 *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
DELAROSA, MATTHEW
Booking #:
426663
Booking Date:
02-18-2020 – 10:43 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
ortega, isaac
Booking #:
426662
Release Date:
02-18-2020 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-18-2020 – 10:41 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
$1500.00
CASTILLO, BRITNEY
Booking #:
426661
Booking Date:
02-18-2020 – 10:31 am
Charges:
35990015 * COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
KEELEY, MARLON
Booking #:
426660
Booking Date:
02-18-2020 – 9:50 am
Charges:
35990023 *VOP* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
No Bond
STEWART, SALLY
Booking #:
426659
Release Date:
02-18-2020 – 10:28 am
Booking Date:
02-18-2020 – 8:07 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

