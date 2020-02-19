Jail Log: February 19, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 7
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- No Driver’s License: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
- Murder: 1
- Theft: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54999999 DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
INS CPF*NO LIABILITY INSURANCE
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC VPTA X 2
48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC BENCH WARRANT
35990071 *RPR* FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE