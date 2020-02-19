Jail Log: February 19, 2020 Jail Logs



Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details): Possession: 7

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Murder: 1

Theft: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1 Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. VIRGEN, EDWARD Booking #: 426676 Booking Date: 02-19-2020 – 3:46 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54999999 DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $2884.00 STEWART, SALLY Booking #: 426675 Booking Date: 02-18-2020 – 11:21 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 ALATORRE, MICHAEL Booking #: 426673 Release Date: 02-18-2020 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 02-18-2020 – 8:01 pm Charges: 521457 CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

INS CPF*NO LIABILITY INSURANCE No Bond PORTER, ROBERT Booking #: 426674 Release Date: 02-18-2020 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 02-18-2020 – 7:48 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 STOP SIGN

MISC VPTA X 2 $2118.00 CASTILLO, JOHNNY Booking #: 426672 Booking Date: 02-18-2020 – 6:47 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 3 No Bond CRAPO, PAUL Booking #: 426671 Booking Date: 02-18-2020 – 5:51 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $3000.00 DENNIS, JAMES Booking #: 426670 Booking Date: 02-18-2020 – 3:57 pm Charges: 48010006 *RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC BENCH WARRANT No Bond DAVIS, KAIEEM Booking #: 426669 Release Date: 02-18-2020 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 02-18-2020 – 3:40 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990071 *RPR* FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE No Bond QUINTANILLA, HOMERO Booking #: 426668 Release Date: 02-18-2020 – 6:43 pm Booking Date: 02-18-2020 – 3:34 pm Charges: 57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond RAMIREZ, JUSTIN Booking #: 426667 Booking Date: 02-18-2020 – 2:37 pm Charges: 09990019 MURDER $500000.00 ANDROS, MICHAEL Booking #: 426666 Release Date: 02-18-2020 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 02-18-2020 – 2:28 pm Charges: 23990194 *MTR* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K No Bond SADLER, SANDI Booking #: 426665 Release Date: 02-18-2020 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 02-18-2020 – 12:48 pm Charges: 35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond MORGAN, MARK Booking #: 426664 Booking Date: 02-18-2020 – 12:18 pm Charges: 35990003 *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond DELAROSA, MATTHEW Booking #: 426663 Booking Date: 02-18-2020 – 10:43 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond ortega, isaac Booking #: 426662 Release Date: 02-18-2020 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 02-18-2020 – 10:41 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE $1500.00 CASTILLO, BRITNEY Booking #: 426661 Booking Date: 02-18-2020 – 10:31 am Charges: 35990015 * COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond KEELEY, MARLON Booking #: 426660 Booking Date: 02-18-2020 – 9:50 am Charges: 35990023 *VOP* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G No Bond STEWART, SALLY Booking #: 426659 Release Date: 02-18-2020 – 10:28 am Booking Date: 02-18-2020 – 8:07 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597



