Jail Log: February 18, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Public Intoxication: 5
- Possession: 3
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CPF X2
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X2
35990014 J/N POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
54040028 VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
MISC CPF X12
MISC FTA* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597