Jail Log: February 18, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 5
  • Possession: 3
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
TORRES, ALFREDO
Booking #:
426658
Booking Date:
02-18-2020 – 5:12 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
LACY, MONROE
Booking #:
426657
Booking Date:
02-18-2020 – 3:46 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
SERBANTEZ, VICENTE
Booking #:
426656
Booking Date:
02-18-2020 – 1:45 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$962.00
HOLLAND, CLAUDE
Booking #:
426655
Booking Date:
02-17-2020 – 11:03 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CPF X2
$962.00
CADENA, HECTOR
Booking #:
426654
Booking Date:
02-17-2020 – 9:56 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X2
$1466.00
SAMANIEGO, RAUL
Booking #:
426653
Booking Date:
02-17-2020 – 9:34 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 J/N POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1500.00
GONZALEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
426652
Booking Date:
02-17-2020 – 9:10 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA
$2540.20
GONZALES, ONESIMO
Booking #:
426651
Booking Date:
02-17-2020 – 8:56 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
LEE, GERALD
Booking #:
426650
Booking Date:
02-17-2020 – 7:38 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
$2962.00
MORALES, JOSE
Booking #:
426649
Release Date:
02-18-2020 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
02-17-2020 – 7:30 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CASTILLO, RUBEN
Booking #:
426647
Booking Date:
02-17-2020 – 7:22 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54040028 VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
MISC CPF X12
MISC FTA* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
$500.00
GHOST, GHOST
Booking #:
426648
Booking Date:
02-17-2020 – 7:19 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA
$2540.20
FIELDS, RAY
Booking #:
426646
Booking Date:
02-17-2020 – 3:43 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
ROBERTS, WILLIAM
Booking #:
426645
Release Date:
02-17-2020 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-17-2020 – 1:04 pm
Charges:
54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
GALVAN, JUAN
Booking #:
426644
Release Date:
02-17-2020 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-17-2020 – 12:59 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
PENA, IGNACIO
Booking #:
426643
Booking Date:
02-17-2020 – 11:29 am
Charges:
MISC *CPFX3*
No Bond

