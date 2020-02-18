Jail Log: February 18, 2020





Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Public Intoxication: 5

Possession: 3

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. TORRES, ALFREDO Booking #: 426658 Booking Date: 02-18-2020 – 5:12 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 LACY, MONROE Booking #: 426657 Booking Date: 02-18-2020 – 3:46 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 SERBANTEZ, VICENTE Booking #: 426656 Booking Date: 02-18-2020 – 1:45 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $962.00 HOLLAND, CLAUDE Booking #: 426655 Booking Date: 02-17-2020 – 11:03 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC CPF X2 $962.00 CADENA, HECTOR Booking #: 426654 Booking Date: 02-17-2020 – 9:56 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X2 $1466.00 SAMANIEGO, RAUL Booking #: 426653 Booking Date: 02-17-2020 – 9:34 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 J/N POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $1500.00 GONZALEZ, MICHAEL Booking #: 426652 Booking Date: 02-17-2020 – 9:10 pm Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 STOP SIGN

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA

MISC VPTA $2540.20 GONZALES, ONESIMO Booking #: 426651 Booking Date: 02-17-2020 – 8:56 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond LEE, GERALD Booking #: 426650 Booking Date: 02-17-2020 – 7:38 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 $2962.00 MORALES, JOSE Booking #: 426649 Release Date: 02-18-2020 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 02-17-2020 – 7:30 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 CASTILLO, RUBEN Booking #: 426647 Booking Date: 02-17-2020 – 7:22 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54040028 VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA

MISC CPF X12

MISC FTA* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID $500.00 GHOST, GHOST Booking #: 426648 Booking Date: 02-17-2020 – 7:19 pm Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 STOP SIGN

MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA

MISC VPTA $2540.20 FIELDS, RAY Booking #: 426646 Booking Date: 02-17-2020 – 3:43 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond ROBERTS, WILLIAM Booking #: 426645 Release Date: 02-17-2020 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 02-17-2020 – 1:04 pm Charges: 54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES No Bond GALVAN, JUAN Booking #: 426644 Release Date: 02-17-2020 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 02-17-2020 – 12:59 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 PENA, IGNACIO Booking #: 426643 Booking Date: 02-17-2020 – 11:29 am Charges: MISC *CPFX3* No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597



