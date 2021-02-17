Jail Log: February 17, 2021

Posted:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 2
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • False Report to Police Off/Sp Inv/Law Enforcement: 1
HERNANDEZ MEJIA, KATHERINE
Booking #:
432153
Release Date:
02-17-2021 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
02-17-2021 – 3:51 am
Charges:
41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
$500.00
HIDALGO, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
432152
Release Date:
02-17-2021 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
02-17-2021 – 3:46 am
Charges:
41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
$500.00
SIPES, DANNY
Booking #:
432151
Booking Date:
02-17-2021 – 2:21 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, MARIO
Booking #:
432150
Release Date:
02-17-2021 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
02-17-2021 – 12:37 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT
$862.00
CAMARILLO, JOSEPH
Booking #:
432149
Booking Date:
02-16-2021 – 11:35 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
CRAVER, RONALD
Booking #:
432148
Booking Date:
02-16-2021 – 12:13 pm
Charges:
48030004 *GOB* FALSE REPORT TO POLICE OFF/SP INV/LAW ENF EMPL
No Bond
JENKINS, SAMUEL
Booking #:
432147
Booking Date:
02-16-2021 – 9:46 am
Charges:
48010006 *VOP* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$100000.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

