Jail Log: February 15-17, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 59 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Public Intoxication: 15
- Theft: 5
- Possession: 10
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Assault Class C: 2
- Failure to Appear: 1
- Sex Abuse of Child Continuous – Victim Under 14: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 4
- No Driver’s License: 2
- Driving w/License Invalid: 2
- Possession w/Intent to Promote Child Pornography: 1
- Misc COMM: 1
- Duty on Striking Fixture/Hwy/Landscape: 1
- Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- CPF: 2
- Assault by Contact: 1
- Interfere w/Public Duties: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Misc ICE Hold: 1
- Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54999999 DWLI
MISC FTA X1
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54999999 RIDING BICYCLE ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
MISC CPF X 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X1
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 1
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070010 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY
521457 GOB* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
FMFR GOB* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LW15 GOB* IMPROPERLY PLACED LICENSE PLATE
26990233 FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 1
MISC ATF HOLD
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597