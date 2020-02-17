Jail Log: February 15-17, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 59 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Public Intoxication: 15
  • Theft: 5
  • Possession: 10
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Assault Class C: 2
  • Failure to Appear: 1
  • Sex Abuse of Child Continuous – Victim Under 14: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 4
  • No Driver’s License: 2
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 2
  • Possession w/Intent to Promote Child Pornography: 1
  • Misc COMM: 1
  • Duty on Striking Fixture/Hwy/Landscape: 1
  • Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • CPF: 2
  • Assault by Contact: 1
  • Interfere w/Public Duties: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Misc ICE Hold: 1
  • Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
MANN, RUSTY
Booking #:
426606
Booking Date:
02-15-2020 – 4:27 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54999999 DWLI
MISC FTA X1
$3214.00
 
WILCOX, KYLIE
Booking #:
426605
Booking Date:
02-15-2020 – 3:25 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
KEELE, SHANE
Booking #:
426604
Release Date:
02-15-2020 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
02-15-2020 – 2:47 am
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$1000.00
REEVES, JACOB
Booking #:
426603
Booking Date:
02-15-2020 – 1:31 am
Charges:
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
MCBEE, CHANEY
Booking #:
426602
Release Date:
02-15-2020 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
02-14-2020 – 11:36 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 
GOODMAN, JOHN
Booking #:
426601
Release Date:
02-15-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
02-14-2020 – 10:43 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
FERNANDEZ, ARTURO
Booking #:
426600
Release Date:
02-15-2020 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
02-14-2020 – 10:32 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CORRALES, AMANDA
Booking #:
426599
Booking Date:
02-14-2020 – 10:20 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
 
GOODMAN, ELEANOR
Booking #:
426598
Release Date:
02-15-2020 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
02-14-2020 – 10:08 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1012.00
ALVARADO, VICTOR
Booking #:
426597
Release Date:
02-14-2020 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-14-2020 – 8:39 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
TORRES, THOMAS
Booking #:
426596
Release Date:
02-15-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
02-14-2020 – 8:17 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
$250.00
MCCLURE, BRYAN
Booking #:
426595
Release Date:
02-14-2020 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-14-2020 – 7:12 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT OF PROP < $100 CLASS C
54999999 RIDING BICYCLE ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 1
$1930.00
FLORES, RAYMUNDO
Booking #:
426594
Booking Date:
02-14-2020 – 5:22 pm
Charges:
11990015 SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14
$50000.00
PIKE, THOMAS
Booking #:
426593
Release Date:
02-14-2020 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-14-2020 – 5:03 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
MARTINEZ, JEANETTE
Booking #:
426592
Booking Date:
02-14-2020 – 4:33 pm
Charges:
23990191 COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
RAMON, MARC
Booking #:
426591
Booking Date:
02-14-2020 – 2:46 pm
Charges:
54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
Cuellar, Gabriel
Booking #:
426590
Release Date:
02-14-2020 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-14-2020 – 2:13 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1352.00
AYALA, CARLOS
Booking #:
426589
Booking Date:
02-14-2020 – 1:48 pm
Charges:
54990067 VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
BARRERA, GLORIA
Booking #:
426588
Booking Date:
02-14-2020 – 1:22 pm
Charges:
23990191 VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
STEWART, ADAM
Booking #:
426587
Release Date:
02-14-2020 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-14-2020 – 11:36 am
Charges:
37050004 GJI*POSS W/INT TO PROMOTE CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
No Bond
HOWELL, JAMES
Booking #:
426586
Booking Date:
02-14-2020 – 9:47 am
Charges:
35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$50000.00
MIRELES, REBECCA
Booking #:
426585
Booking Date:
02-14-2020 – 6:32 am
Charges:
MISC COMM X 1
No Bond
MIRELES, PETRA
Booking #:
426584
Release Date:
02-14-2020 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-14-2020 – 6:27 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
MISC CPF X 1
$8500.00
BALDERAZ, TERRANCE
Booking #:
426583
Booking Date:
02-14-2020 – 6:03 am
Charges:
35620009 GOB*POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
VILLAREAL, ROGER
Booking #:
426629
Booking Date:
02-16-2020 – 4:54 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1500.00
 
PETERSON, ZACHARY
Booking #:
426628
Release Date:
02-16-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
02-16-2020 – 4:25 am
Charges:
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
$500.00
 
RUTLEDGE, MICHAEL
Booking #:
426627
Booking Date:
02-16-2020 – 3:58 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
KENDALL, KENNETH
Booking #:
426626
Booking Date:
02-16-2020 – 2:12 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
HEROY, COLTEN
Booking #:
426625
Booking Date:
02-16-2020 – 2:02 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
Vincent, Terry
Booking #:
426624
Booking Date:
02-16-2020 – 12:29 am
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
No Bond
CHAVEZ, MARK
Booking #:
426623
Booking Date:
02-15-2020 – 11:31 pm
Charges:
35990016 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1174.00
STEWART, SALLY
Booking #:
426622
Booking Date:
02-15-2020 – 11:30 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
Salazar, Brittany
Booking #:
426621
Release Date:
02-16-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
02-15-2020 – 11:24 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
Rivera, Natalie
Booking #:
426620
Release Date:
02-16-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
02-15-2020 – 10:38 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1124.00
FLORES, JOE
Booking #:
426619
Booking Date:
02-15-2020 – 9:26 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
PEREZ, JOHNNY
Booking #:
426618
Booking Date:
02-15-2020 – 9:07 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 
GARCIA, CYNTHIA
Booking #:
426617
Release Date:
02-15-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-15-2020 – 9:02 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC CPF X1
$690.00
PANDO, JASON
Booking #:
426616
Release Date:
02-16-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
02-15-2020 – 7:19 pm
Charges:
23999999 CPF X1
No Bond
LEWIS, RANDI
Booking #:
426615
Release Date:
02-15-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-15-2020 – 5:57 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT
$512.00
LEWIS, JAMES
Booking #:
426614
Release Date:
02-15-2020 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-15-2020 – 5:33 pm
Charges:
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
$500.00
ESCOBEDO HERNANDEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
426613
Release Date:
02-15-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-15-2020 – 5:24 pm
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
$20000.00
ROBERTS, BRENDAN
Booking #:
426612
Release Date:
02-15-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-15-2020 – 4:47 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, DEMETRIA
Booking #:
426611
Booking Date:
02-15-2020 – 4:33 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
TOVAR-HERNANDEZ, PEDRO
Booking #:
426610
Booking Date:
02-15-2020 – 11:28 am
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
WILKINSON, EMMITT
Booking #:
426609
Release Date:
02-15-2020 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-15-2020 – 11:14 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC FTA X 1
$1114.00
ALBARADO, MICHAEL
Booking #:
426608
Booking Date:
02-15-2020 – 7:18 am
Charges:
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070010 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
HELMAN, KATRINA
Booking #:
426607
Release Date:
02-15-2020 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-15-2020 – 6:52 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$962.00
 
MELENDEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
426642
Booking Date:
02-17-2020 – 12:04 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
VASQUEZ, SAMMY
Booking #:
426641
Release Date:
02-17-2020 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
02-16-2020 – 11:18 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY
$974.00
MORALES, RICARDO
Booking #:
426640
Booking Date:
02-16-2020 – 11:16 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
521457 GOB* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
FMFR GOB* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LW15 GOB* IMPROPERLY PLACED LICENSE PLATE
$1000.00
BARTHOLOMEO, STEVEN
Booking #:
426639
Booking Date:
02-16-2020 – 10:35 pm
Charges:
23990191 RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
26990233 FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING
$500.00
BRUENING, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
426638
Release Date:
02-17-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
02-16-2020 – 10:23 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1174.00
CLEVENGER, LARRY
Booking #:
426637
Release Date:
02-17-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
02-16-2020 – 8:35 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 
FERGUSON, JONATHAN
Booking #:
426636
Release Date:
02-16-2020 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-16-2020 – 8:15 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
SANCHEZ-TRUJILLO, SALVADOR
Booking #:
426635
Release Date:
02-17-2020 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
02-16-2020 – 7:47 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
BUSTOS, JESSE
Booking #:
426634
Booking Date:
02-16-2020 – 6:50 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SHUTE, JOSHUA
Booking #:
426633
Booking Date:
02-16-2020 – 6:13 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
426632
Release Date:
02-16-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-16-2020 – 4:16 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X 1
$1064.00
BONNER, JOSHUA
Booking #:
426630
Booking Date:
02-16-2020 – 11:19 am
Charges:
22990002 GJI*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
MISC ATF HOLD
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

