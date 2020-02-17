Jail Log: February 15-17, 2020





Over the past 72 hours, 59 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 15

Theft: 5

Possession: 10

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Assault Class C: 2

Failure to Appear: 1

Sex Abuse of Child Continuous – Victim Under 14: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 4

No Driver’s License: 2

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Possession w/Intent to Promote Child Pornography: 1

Misc COMM: 1

Duty on Striking Fixture/Hwy/Landscape: 1

Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

CPF: 2

Assault by Contact: 1

Interfere w/Public Duties: 1

Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Misc ICE Hold: 1

Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

MANN, RUSTY Booking #: 426606 Booking Date: 02-15-2020 – 4:27 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

54999999 DWLI

MISC FTA X1 $3214.00 WILCOX, KYLIE Booking #: 426605 Booking Date: 02-15-2020 – 3:25 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 KEELE, SHANE Booking #: 426604 Release Date: 02-15-2020 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 02-15-2020 – 2:47 am Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $1000.00 REEVES, JACOB Booking #: 426603 Booking Date: 02-15-2020 – 1:31 am Charges: 35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond MCBEE, CHANEY Booking #: 426602 Release Date: 02-15-2020 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 02-14-2020 – 11:36 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 GOODMAN, JOHN Booking #: 426601 Release Date: 02-15-2020 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 02-14-2020 – 10:43 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 FERNANDEZ, ARTURO Booking #: 426600 Release Date: 02-15-2020 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 02-14-2020 – 10:32 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 CORRALES, AMANDA Booking #: 426599 Booking Date: 02-14-2020 – 10:20 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond GOODMAN, ELEANOR Booking #: 426598 Release Date: 02-15-2020 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 02-14-2020 – 10:08 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1012.00 ALVARADO, VICTOR Booking #: 426597 Release Date: 02-14-2020 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 02-14-2020 – 8:39 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 TORRES, THOMAS Booking #: 426596 Release Date: 02-15-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 02-14-2020 – 8:17 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR $250.00 MCCLURE, BRYAN Booking #: 426595 Release Date: 02-14-2020 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 02-14-2020 – 7:12 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT OF PROP < $100 CLASS C

54999999 RIDING BICYCLE ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 1 $1930.00 FLORES, RAYMUNDO Booking #: 426594 Booking Date: 02-14-2020 – 5:22 pm Charges: 11990015 SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 $50000.00 PIKE, THOMAS Booking #: 426593 Release Date: 02-14-2020 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 02-14-2020 – 5:03 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 MARTINEZ, JEANETTE Booking #: 426592 Booking Date: 02-14-2020 – 4:33 pm Charges: 23990191 COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond RAMON, MARC Booking #: 426591 Booking Date: 02-14-2020 – 2:46 pm Charges: 54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond Cuellar, Gabriel Booking #: 426590 Release Date: 02-14-2020 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 02-14-2020 – 2:13 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1352.00 AYALA, CARLOS Booking #: 426589 Booking Date: 02-14-2020 – 1:48 pm Charges: 54990067 VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES No Bond BARRERA, GLORIA Booking #: 426588 Booking Date: 02-14-2020 – 1:22 pm Charges: 23990191 VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond STEWART, ADAM Booking #: 426587 Release Date: 02-14-2020 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 02-14-2020 – 11:36 am Charges: 37050004 GJI*POSS W/INT TO PROMOTE CHILD PORNOGRAPHY No Bond HOWELL, JAMES Booking #: 426586 Booking Date: 02-14-2020 – 9:47 am Charges: 35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G $50000.00 MIRELES, REBECCA Booking #: 426585 Booking Date: 02-14-2020 – 6:32 am Charges: MISC COMM X 1 No Bond MIRELES, PETRA Booking #: 426584 Release Date: 02-14-2020 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 02-14-2020 – 6:27 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

MISC CPF X 1 $8500.00 BALDERAZ, TERRANCE Booking #: 426583 Booking Date: 02-14-2020 – 6:03 am Charges: 35620009 GOB*POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 VILLAREAL, ROGER Booking #: 426629 Booking Date: 02-16-2020 – 4:54 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $1500.00 PETERSON, ZACHARY Booking #: 426628 Release Date: 02-16-2020 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 02-16-2020 – 4:25 am Charges: 54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 $500.00 RUTLEDGE, MICHAEL Booking #: 426627 Booking Date: 02-16-2020 – 3:58 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 KENDALL, KENNETH Booking #: 426626 Booking Date: 02-16-2020 – 2:12 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 HEROY, COLTEN Booking #: 426625 Booking Date: 02-16-2020 – 2:02 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 Vincent, Terry Booking #: 426624 Booking Date: 02-16-2020 – 12:29 am Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE No Bond CHAVEZ, MARK Booking #: 426623 Booking Date: 02-15-2020 – 11:31 pm Charges: 35990016 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1174.00 STEWART, SALLY Booking #: 426622 Booking Date: 02-15-2020 – 11:30 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 Salazar, Brittany Booking #: 426621 Release Date: 02-16-2020 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 02-15-2020 – 11:24 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 Rivera, Natalie Booking #: 426620 Release Date: 02-16-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 02-15-2020 – 10:38 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1124.00 FLORES, JOE Booking #: 426619 Booking Date: 02-15-2020 – 9:26 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G $1000.00 PEREZ, JOHNNY Booking #: 426618 Booking Date: 02-15-2020 – 9:07 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 GARCIA, CYNTHIA Booking #: 426617 Release Date: 02-15-2020 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 02-15-2020 – 9:02 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

MISC CPF X1 $690.00 PANDO, JASON Booking #: 426616 Release Date: 02-16-2020 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 02-15-2020 – 7:19 pm Charges: 23999999 CPF X1 No Bond LEWIS, RANDI Booking #: 426615 Release Date: 02-15-2020 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 02-15-2020 – 5:57 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT $512.00 LEWIS, JAMES Booking #: 426614 Release Date: 02-15-2020 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 02-15-2020 – 5:33 pm Charges: 73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES $500.00 ESCOBEDO HERNANDEZ, JOSE Booking #: 426613 Release Date: 02-15-2020 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 02-15-2020 – 5:24 pm Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA $20000.00 ROBERTS, BRENDAN Booking #: 426612 Release Date: 02-15-2020 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 02-15-2020 – 4:47 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 No Bond RODRIGUEZ, DEMETRIA Booking #: 426611 Booking Date: 02-15-2020 – 4:33 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 TOVAR-HERNANDEZ, PEDRO Booking #: 426610 Booking Date: 02-15-2020 – 11:28 am Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond WILKINSON, EMMITT Booking #: 426609 Release Date: 02-15-2020 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 02-15-2020 – 11:14 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC FTA X 1 $1114.00 ALBARADO, MICHAEL Booking #: 426608 Booking Date: 02-15-2020 – 7:18 am Charges: 35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

57070010 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond HELMAN, KATRINA Booking #: 426607 Release Date: 02-15-2020 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 02-15-2020 – 6:52 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $962.00 MELENDEZ, JOSE Booking #: 426642 Booking Date: 02-17-2020 – 12:04 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond VASQUEZ, SAMMY Booking #: 426641 Release Date: 02-17-2020 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 02-16-2020 – 11:18 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY $974.00 MORALES, RICARDO Booking #: 426640 Booking Date: 02-16-2020 – 11:16 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

521457 GOB* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FMFR GOB* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LW15 GOB* IMPROPERLY PLACED LICENSE PLATE $1000.00 BARTHOLOMEO, STEVEN Booking #: 426639 Booking Date: 02-16-2020 – 10:35 pm Charges: 23990191 RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

26990233 FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING $500.00 BRUENING, ALEXANDER Booking #: 426638 Release Date: 02-17-2020 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 02-16-2020 – 10:23 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1174.00 CLEVENGER, LARRY Booking #: 426637 Release Date: 02-17-2020 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 02-16-2020 – 8:35 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 FERGUSON, JONATHAN Booking #: 426636 Release Date: 02-16-2020 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 02-16-2020 – 8:15 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 SANCHEZ-TRUJILLO, SALVADOR Booking #: 426635 Release Date: 02-17-2020 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 02-16-2020 – 7:47 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 BUSTOS, JESSE Booking #: 426634 Booking Date: 02-16-2020 – 6:50 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond SHUTE, JOSHUA Booking #: 426633 Booking Date: 02-16-2020 – 6:13 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 426632 Release Date: 02-16-2020 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 02-16-2020 – 4:16 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X 1 $1064.00 BONNER, JOSHUA Booking #: 426630 Booking Date: 02-16-2020 – 11:19 am Charges: 22990002 GJI*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

MISC ATF HOLD

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD No Bond

