Jail Log: February 14, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Possession: 7
  • Theft: 2
  • Pedestrian – Walking with Traffic: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Misc TDCJ Hold: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Misc FTA: 1
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
 
GONZALES, MAEGAN
Booking #:
426582
Booking Date:
02-14-2020 – 5:07 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SOMMERFIELD, BRAYDEN
Booking #:
426581
Release Date:
02-14-2020 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
02-14-2020 – 2:31 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CAMPBELL, CADEN
Booking #:
426580
Release Date:
02-14-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
02-14-2020 – 2:23 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
WHITE, DORIAN
Booking #:
426579
Release Date:
02-14-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
02-14-2020 – 2:12 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
THROWER, AUTUMN
Booking #:
426578
Booking Date:
02-14-2020 – 12:28 am
Charges:
35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
CONTRERAS, DANIEL
Booking #:
426577
Booking Date:
02-13-2020 – 10:54 pm
Charges:
23990191 *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
TIJERINA, MIKAH
Booking #:
426576
Release Date:
02-13-2020 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-13-2020 – 7:51 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
RAMIREZ, PAMELA
Booking #:
426575
Booking Date:
02-13-2020 – 7:05 pm
Charges:
13990031 VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990015 VOP*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
No Bond
Ledesma, Angel
Booking #:
426574
Release Date:
02-13-2020 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-13-2020 – 7:01 pm
Charges:
54999999 PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$264.00
AYALA, JOSE MANUEL
Booking #:
426573
Booking Date:
02-13-2020 – 6:54 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC ICE HOLD
$462.00
RAMOS, JOSHUA
Booking #:
426572
Booking Date:
02-13-2020 – 5:27 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 36 MPH IN A 20 MPH
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 3
MISC VPTA X 3
$4392.20
RENDON, ERIC
Booking #:
426571
Booking Date:
02-13-2020 – 4:13 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
No Bond
SALAS, JOSEPH
Booking #:
426570
Booking Date:
02-13-2020 – 4:03 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD
No Bond
ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA
Booking #:
426569
Release Date:
02-13-2020 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-13-2020 – 1:37 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ARREDONDO, DIANA
Booking #:
426568
Booking Date:
02-13-2020 – 11:19 am
Charges:
MISC CPFX5
No Bond
GUEVARA, PAUL
Booking #:
426566
Booking Date:
02-13-2020 – 9:52 am
Charges:
35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CHAPPA, CLARA
Booking #:
426567
Release Date:
02-13-2020 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-13-2020 – 9:50 am
Charges:
23990191 *VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
ESSIX, OMAR
Booking #:
426565
Booking Date:
02-13-2020 – 9:47 am
Charges:
35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
NAVA, PATINO
Booking #:
426564
Release Date:
02-13-2020 – 8:13 am
Booking Date:
02-13-2020 – 6:46 am
Charges:
MISC FTA
MISC PEDESTRIAN CROSSING ROADWAY/NOT AT CROSSWALK
$872.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

