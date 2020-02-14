Jail Log: February 14, 2020 Jail Logs



Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details): Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Possession: 7

Theft: 2

Pedestrian – Walking with Traffic: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

Misc TDCJ Hold: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Misc FTA: 1 Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. GONZALES, MAEGAN Booking #: 426582 Booking Date: 02-14-2020 – 5:07 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond SOMMERFIELD, BRAYDEN Booking #: 426581 Release Date: 02-14-2020 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 02-14-2020 – 2:31 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 CAMPBELL, CADEN Booking #: 426580 Release Date: 02-14-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 02-14-2020 – 2:23 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 WHITE, DORIAN Booking #: 426579 Release Date: 02-14-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 02-14-2020 – 2:12 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 THROWER, AUTUMN Booking #: 426578 Booking Date: 02-14-2020 – 12:28 am Charges: 35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond CONTRERAS, DANIEL Booking #: 426577 Booking Date: 02-13-2020 – 10:54 pm Charges: 23990191 *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond TIJERINA, MIKAH Booking #: 426576 Release Date: 02-13-2020 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 02-13-2020 – 7:51 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 RAMIREZ, PAMELA Booking #: 426575 Booking Date: 02-13-2020 – 7:05 pm Charges: 13990031 VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48990015 VOP*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO No Bond Ledesma, Angel Booking #: 426574 Release Date: 02-13-2020 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 02-13-2020 – 7:01 pm Charges: 54999999 PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC $264.00 AYALA, JOSE MANUEL Booking #: 426573 Booking Date: 02-13-2020 – 6:54 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC ICE HOLD $462.00 RAMOS, JOSHUA Booking #: 426572 Booking Date: 02-13-2020 – 5:27 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 36 MPH IN A 20 MPH

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 3

MISC VPTA X 3 $4392.20 RENDON, ERIC Booking #: 426571 Booking Date: 02-13-2020 – 4:13 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER No Bond SALAS, JOSEPH Booking #: 426570 Booking Date: 02-13-2020 – 4:03 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD No Bond ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA Booking #: 426569 Release Date: 02-13-2020 – 3:43 pm Booking Date: 02-13-2020 – 1:37 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 ARREDONDO, DIANA Booking #: 426568 Booking Date: 02-13-2020 – 11:19 am Charges: MISC CPFX5 No Bond GUEVARA, PAUL Booking #: 426566 Booking Date: 02-13-2020 – 9:52 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 CHAPPA, CLARA Booking #: 426567 Release Date: 02-13-2020 – 3:43 pm Booking Date: 02-13-2020 – 9:50 am Charges: 23990191 *VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond ESSIX, OMAR Booking #: 426565 Booking Date: 02-13-2020 – 9:47 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond NAVA, PATINO Booking #: 426564 Release Date: 02-13-2020 – 8:13 am Booking Date: 02-13-2020 – 6:46 am Charges: MISC FTA

MISC PEDESTRIAN CROSSING ROADWAY/NOT AT CROSSWALK $872.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

