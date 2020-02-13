Jail Log: February 13, 2020





Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 5

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. MARTINEZ, JOHN Booking #: 426563 Booking Date: 02-13-2020 – 3:46 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $2000.00 MITCHELL, JACQUECE Booking #: 426562 Booking Date: 02-13-2020 – 2:54 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 GONZALES, NICHOLAS Booking #: 426561 Booking Date: 02-12-2020 – 8:49 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond CADENA, ISAAC Booking #: 426560 Release Date: 02-12-2020 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 02-12-2020 – 4:31 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond CANNON, JOSHUA Booking #: 426559 Release Date: 02-12-2020 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 02-12-2020 – 4:28 pm Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS No Bond FAY, JOHN Booking #: 426558 Release Date: 02-12-2020 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 02-12-2020 – 3:36 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 426557 Release Date: 02-12-2020 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 02-12-2020 – 11:28 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 ROWE, ERICK Booking #: 426556 Booking Date: 02-12-2020 – 11:23 am Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond HERNANDEZ, CRISTINA Booking #: 426555 Release Date: 02-12-2020 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 02-12-2020 – 7:52 am Charges: 54999999 DWLI

MISC CPF X 10 $690.00

