Jail Log: February 13, 2020

Jail Logs

Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 5
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
MARTINEZ, JOHN
Booking #:
426563
Booking Date:
02-13-2020 – 3:46 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2000.00
 
MITCHELL, JACQUECE
Booking #:
426562
Booking Date:
02-13-2020 – 2:54 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GONZALES, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
426561
Booking Date:
02-12-2020 – 8:49 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
 
CADENA, ISAAC
Booking #:
426560
Release Date:
02-12-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-12-2020 – 4:31 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
CANNON, JOSHUA
Booking #:
426559
Release Date:
02-12-2020 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-12-2020 – 4:28 pm
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
No Bond
FAY, JOHN
Booking #:
426558
Release Date:
02-12-2020 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-12-2020 – 3:36 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
426557
Release Date:
02-12-2020 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-12-2020 – 11:28 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ROWE, ERICK
Booking #:
426556
Booking Date:
02-12-2020 – 11:23 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, CRISTINA
Booking #:
426555
Release Date:
02-12-2020 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-12-2020 – 7:52 am
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
MISC CPF X 10
$690.00
 

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

