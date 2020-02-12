Jail Log: February 12, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1
  • Sexual Assault: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Possession of Child Pornography: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Possession: 3
  • Accident Involving Injury: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
GARCIA, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
426553
Booking Date:
02-12-2020 – 1:37 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
NORMAN, MARK
Booking #:
426552
Booking Date:
02-11-2020 – 5:08 pm
Charges:
MISC MTR*SEXUAL ASSAULT
$10000.00
SALINAS, JUAN
Booking #:
426551
Release Date:
02-11-2020 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-11-2020 – 5:01 pm
Charges:
57070020 GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
Khantharasy, Justin
Booking #:
426550
Booking Date:
02-11-2020 – 4:07 pm
Charges:
37040009 COMM*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
No Bond
SERBANTEZ, VICENTE
Booking #:
426549
Release Date:
02-11-2020 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-11-2020 – 3:50 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
ROMINE, LEGEND
Booking #:
426548
Booking Date:
02-11-2020 – 3:17 pm
Charges:
54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
SCHULTZ, DARLENE
Booking #:
426547
Release Date:
02-11-2020 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-11-2020 – 2:59 pm
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
ALFARO, PAUL
Booking #:
426546
Release Date:
02-11-2020 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-11-2020 – 2:58 pm
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
PEREZ, CARLOS
Booking #:
426543
Booking Date:
02-11-2020 – 2:04 pm
Charges:
54010007 ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY
No Bond
 
WATSON, CYNTHIA
Booking #:
426542
Booking Date:
02-11-2020 – 11:37 am
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
 
LAIRD, DUSTYN
Booking #:
426541
Release Date:
02-11-2020 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-11-2020 – 9:35 am
Charges:
54990067 RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

