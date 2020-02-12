Jail Log: February 12, 2020





Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1

Sexual Assault: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Possession: 3

Accident Involving Injury: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

GARCIA, KIMBERLY Booking #: 426553 Booking Date: 02-12-2020 – 1:37 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE $512.00 NORMAN, MARK Booking #: 426552 Booking Date: 02-11-2020 – 5:08 pm Charges: MISC MTR*SEXUAL ASSAULT $10000.00 SALINAS, JUAN Booking #: 426551 Release Date: 02-11-2020 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 02-11-2020 – 5:01 pm Charges: 57070020 GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond Khantharasy, Justin Booking #: 426550 Booking Date: 02-11-2020 – 4:07 pm Charges: 37040009 COMM*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY No Bond SERBANTEZ, VICENTE Booking #: 426549 Release Date: 02-11-2020 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 02-11-2020 – 3:50 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 ROMINE, LEGEND Booking #: 426548 Booking Date: 02-11-2020 – 3:17 pm Charges: 54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond SCHULTZ, DARLENE Booking #: 426547 Release Date: 02-11-2020 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 02-11-2020 – 2:59 pm Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond ALFARO, PAUL Booking #: 426546 Release Date: 02-11-2020 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 02-11-2020 – 2:58 pm Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond PEREZ, CARLOS Booking #: 426543 Booking Date: 02-11-2020 – 2:04 pm Charges: 54010007 ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY No Bond WATSON, CYNTHIA Booking #: 426542 Booking Date: 02-11-2020 – 11:37 am Charges: 35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond LAIRD, DUSTYN Booking #: 426541 Release Date: 02-11-2020 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 02-11-2020 – 9:35 am Charges: 54990067 RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES No Bond

