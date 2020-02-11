Jail Log: February 11, 2020





Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc CPF: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Possession: 1

Fleeing Police Officer: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Theft: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. LOCKE, BRITTANY Booking #: 426536 Booking Date: 02-11-2020 – 1:00 am Charges: MISC CPFX1 No Bond RODRIGUEZ, RUBEN Booking #: 426535 Booking Date: 02-10-2020 – 11:24 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 REYES, JONATHAN Booking #: 426534 Release Date: 02-11-2020 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 02-10-2020 – 8:58 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 GOFORTH, DAMON Booking #: 426533 Release Date: 02-10-2020 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 02-10-2020 – 8:40 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 No Bond PINA, RAUL Booking #: 426532 Release Date: 02-10-2020 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 02-10-2020 – 8:04 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 GARZA, IGNACIO Booking #: 426531 Booking Date: 02-10-2020 – 7:45 pm Charges: 48010010 *GOB* FLEEING POLICE OFFICER No Bond GRAVES, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 426530 Release Date: 02-10-2020 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 02-10-2020 – 6:29 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X5 $3052.00 Roberts, Matthew Booking #: 426529 Release Date: 02-10-2020 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 02-10-2020 – 6:10 pm Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $500.00 CERVANTES, GERMAN Booking #: 426528 Booking Date: 02-10-2020 – 5:05 pm Charges: 22990002 COMM*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) No Bond CONEY, RICCARDO Booking #: 426527 Booking Date: 02-10-2020 – 3:59 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond LUERA, JOHNNIE Booking #: 426525 Release Date: 02-10-2020 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 02-10-2020 – 2:36 pm Charges: 54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 CAHILL, JOHN Booking #: 426524 Release Date: 02-10-2020 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 02-10-2020 – 1:40 pm Charges: 37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY No Bond HIPOLITO, ARTURO Booking #: 426523 Booking Date: 02-10-2020 – 11:24 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY No Bond MARTINEZ, JEANETTE Booking #: 426522 Release Date: 02-10-2020 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 02-10-2020 – 10:15 am Charges: 23990191 COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond MCGUIRE, TIFFANY Booking #: 426521 Release Date: 02-10-2020 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 02-10-2020 – 10:14 am Charges: 57070020 COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.



These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

