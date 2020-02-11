Jail Log: February 11, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg


Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Possession: 1
  • Fleeing Police Officer: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Possession of Child Pornography: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Theft: 1
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
 
LOCKE, BRITTANY
Booking #:
426536
Booking Date:
02-11-2020 – 1:00 am
Charges:
MISC CPFX1
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, RUBEN
Booking #:
426535
Booking Date:
02-10-2020 – 11:24 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
REYES, JONATHAN
Booking #:
426534
Release Date:
02-11-2020 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
02-10-2020 – 8:58 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
GOFORTH, DAMON
Booking #:
426533
Release Date:
02-10-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-10-2020 – 8:40 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
 
PINA, RAUL
Booking #:
426532
Release Date:
02-10-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-10-2020 – 8:04 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GARZA, IGNACIO
Booking #:
426531
Booking Date:
02-10-2020 – 7:45 pm
Charges:
48010010 *GOB* FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
No Bond
GRAVES, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
426530
Release Date:
02-10-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-10-2020 – 6:29 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X5
$3052.00
 
Roberts, Matthew
Booking #:
426529
Release Date:
02-10-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-10-2020 – 6:10 pm
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
CERVANTES, GERMAN
Booking #:
426528
Booking Date:
02-10-2020 – 5:05 pm
Charges:
22990002 COMM*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
CONEY, RICCARDO
Booking #:
426527
Booking Date:
02-10-2020 – 3:59 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
LUERA, JOHNNIE
Booking #:
426525
Release Date:
02-10-2020 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-10-2020 – 2:36 pm
Charges:
54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CAHILL, JOHN
Booking #:
426524
Release Date:
02-10-2020 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-10-2020 – 1:40 pm
Charges:
37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
No Bond
HIPOLITO, ARTURO
Booking #:
426523
Booking Date:
02-10-2020 – 11:24 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY
No Bond
MARTINEZ, JEANETTE
Booking #:
426522
Release Date:
02-10-2020 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-10-2020 – 10:15 am
Charges:
23990191 COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
MCGUIRE, TIFFANY
Booking #:
426521
Release Date:
02-10-2020 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-10-2020 – 10:14 am
Charges:
57070020 COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story