Jail Log: December 9, 2020

Jail Logs

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity: 1
  • Possession: 6
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Intoxication Assault w/Vehicle SBI: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
 
 
MEYER, CLAYLENE
Booking #:
431187
Booking Date:
12-09-2020 – 3:26 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CHAMBERS, JONATHAN
Booking #:
431186
Booking Date:
12-09-2020 – 3:08 am
Charges:
73990711 GOB* ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
No Bond
SHIELDS, EVAGENE
Booking #:
431185
Booking Date:
12-09-2020 – 2:50 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
ARCHER, VERGIE
Booking #:
431184
Booking Date:
12-09-2020 – 2:21 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
FARMER, ASHLEY
Booking #:
431183
Booking Date:
12-09-2020 – 1:01 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
SANCHEZ, OLGA
Booking #:
431182
Booking Date:
12-08-2020 – 11:34 pm
Charges:
24110003 *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE X3
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X3
54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 29 MPH
MISC VPTA X8
$9324.00
SOTO, STEVEN
Booking #:
431181
Booking Date:
12-08-2020 – 11:14 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
ROSAS, MAURICIO
Booking #:
431180
Release Date:
12-08-2020 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-08-2020 – 6:47 pm
Charges:
54040009 * RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
DELRIO, JUSTIN
Booking #:
431179
Booking Date:
12-08-2020 – 5:30 pm
Charges:
54040032 *MTR* INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI
No Bond
FOWLER, JAMES
Booking #:
431178
Booking Date:
12-08-2020 – 3:04 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
IBARRA, JESSICA
Booking #:
431177
Release Date:
12-08-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-08-2020 – 3:00 pm
Charges:
54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
ESPINOSA, KAYLA
Booking #:
431176
Booking Date:
12-08-2020 – 2:56 pm
Charges:
23990191 *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
ANDROS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
431175
Release Date:
12-08-2020 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-08-2020 – 11:37 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1500.00
WATSON, MACY
Booking #:
431173
Booking Date:
12-08-2020 – 10:36 am
Charges:
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
WALLACE, JOHNNY
Booking #:
431174
Booking Date:
12-08-2020 – 10:21 am
Charges:
35990014 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010020 GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
48040003 GJI*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
FRAIRE, PABLO
Booking #:
431172
Booking Date:
12-08-2020 – 9:21 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC VPTA X2
$3166.00
ROLLISON, LESTER
Booking #:
431171
Release Date:
12-08-2020 – 10:28 am
Booking Date:
12-08-2020 – 7:03 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

