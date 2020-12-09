Jail Log: December 9, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity: 1
- Possession: 6
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Intoxication Assault w/Vehicle SBI: 1
- Theft: 1
- Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE X3
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X3
54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 29 MPH
MISC VPTA X8
48010020 GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
48040003 GJI*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC VPTA X2
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
