Jail Log: December 9, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 2

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity: 1

Possession: 6

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Intoxication Assault w/Vehicle SBI: 1

Theft: 1

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

MEYER, CLAYLENE Booking #: 431187 Booking Date: 12-09-2020 – 3:26 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 CHAMBERS, JONATHAN Booking #: 431186 Booking Date: 12-09-2020 – 3:08 am Charges: 73990711 GOB* ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY No Bond SHIELDS, EVAGENE Booking #: 431185 Booking Date: 12-09-2020 – 2:50 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond ARCHER, VERGIE Booking #: 431184 Booking Date: 12-09-2020 – 2:21 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 FARMER, ASHLEY Booking #: 431183 Booking Date: 12-09-2020 – 1:01 am Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 SANCHEZ, OLGA Booking #: 431182 Booking Date: 12-08-2020 – 11:34 pm Charges: 24110003 *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE X3

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X3

54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER

54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 29 MPH

MISC VPTA X8 $9324.00 SOTO, STEVEN Booking #: 431181 Booking Date: 12-08-2020 – 11:14 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond ROSAS, MAURICIO Booking #: 431180 Release Date: 12-08-2020 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 12-08-2020 – 6:47 pm Charges: 54040009 * RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond DELRIO, JUSTIN Booking #: 431179 Booking Date: 12-08-2020 – 5:30 pm Charges: 54040032 *MTR* INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI No Bond FOWLER, JAMES Booking #: 431178 Booking Date: 12-08-2020 – 3:04 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond IBARRA, JESSICA Booking #: 431177 Release Date: 12-08-2020 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 12-08-2020 – 3:00 pm Charges: 54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond ESPINOSA, KAYLA Booking #: 431176 Booking Date: 12-08-2020 – 2:56 pm Charges: 23990191 *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond ANDROS, MICHAEL Booking #: 431175 Release Date: 12-08-2020 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 12-08-2020 – 11:37 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1500.00 WATSON, MACY Booking #: 431173 Booking Date: 12-08-2020 – 10:36 am Charges: 52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON No Bond WALLACE, JOHNNY Booking #: 431174 Booking Date: 12-08-2020 – 10:21 am Charges: 35990014 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010020 GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

48040003 GJI*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR No Bond FRAIRE, PABLO Booking #: 431172 Booking Date: 12-08-2020 – 9:21 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

MISC VPTA X2 $3166.00 ROLLISON, LESTER Booking #: 431171 Release Date: 12-08-2020 – 10:28 am Booking Date: 12-08-2020 – 7:03 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

