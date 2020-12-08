Jail Log: December 8, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Possession: 5

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Theft: 3

Burglary of Habitation: 1

RUBIO, JUSTIN Booking #: 431170 Booking Date: 12-08-2020 – 12:48 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond CONTRERAS, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 431169 Booking Date: 12-07-2020 – 10:10 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond MANZANO, ANDREW Booking #: 431168 Release Date: 12-08-2020 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 12-07-2020 – 7:50 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 ARREDONDO, EMILY Booking #: 431164 Release Date: 12-07-2020 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 12-07-2020 – 3:13 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 JUAREZ, DANIELLE Booking #: 431165 Release Date: 12-07-2020 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 12-07-2020 – 3:09 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 MUNIZ, ADAM Booking #: 431167 Release Date: 12-07-2020 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 12-07-2020 – 3:07 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond HAYES, KYLE Booking #: 431166 Release Date: 12-07-2020 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 12-07-2020 – 3:02 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 GALLAWAY, TIMOTHY Booking #: 431162 Booking Date: 12-07-2020 – 12:26 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond ZOLLER, TYLER Booking #: 431161 Release Date: 12-07-2020 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 12-07-2020 – 11:27 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 CONTRERAS, PORCE Booking #: 431160 Release Date: 12-07-2020 – 2:28 pm Booking Date: 12-07-2020 – 11:21 am Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond FRANCIS, CEDRIC Booking #: 431159 Release Date: 12-07-2020 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 12-07-2020 – 10:57 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond PAGE, NATHAN Booking #: 431158 Release Date: 12-07-2020 – 11:13 am Booking Date: 12-07-2020 – 10:20 am Charges: 22990002 *GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

