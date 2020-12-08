Jail Log: December 8, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Possession: 5
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Theft: 3
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
 
RUBIO, JUSTIN
Booking #:
431170
Booking Date:
12-08-2020 – 12:48 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
CONTRERAS, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
431169
Booking Date:
12-07-2020 – 10:10 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MANZANO, ANDREW
Booking #:
431168
Release Date:
12-08-2020 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
12-07-2020 – 7:50 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ARREDONDO, EMILY
Booking #:
431164
Release Date:
12-07-2020 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-07-2020 – 3:13 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
JUAREZ, DANIELLE
Booking #:
431165
Release Date:
12-07-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-07-2020 – 3:09 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
MUNIZ, ADAM
Booking #:
431167
Release Date:
12-07-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-07-2020 – 3:07 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
HAYES, KYLE
Booking #:
431166
Release Date:
12-07-2020 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-07-2020 – 3:02 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GALLAWAY, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
431162
Booking Date:
12-07-2020 – 12:26 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
ZOLLER, TYLER
Booking #:
431161
Release Date:
12-07-2020 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-07-2020 – 11:27 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CONTRERAS, PORCE
Booking #:
431160
Release Date:
12-07-2020 – 2:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-07-2020 – 11:21 am
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
FRANCIS, CEDRIC
Booking #:
431159
Release Date:
12-07-2020 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-07-2020 – 10:57 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
PAGE, NATHAN
Booking #:
431158
Release Date:
12-07-2020 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
12-07-2020 – 10:20 am
Charges:
22990002 *GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond

