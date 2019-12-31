Jail Log: December 31, 2019

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Danny Wagner was booked for “Sexual Assault of a Child,” and given a $200,000 bond. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Bicycle Defective Brake/Headlight — 1

Bicycle-Wrong Side of Roadway — 1

Contempt of Court-Child Support — 1

Criminal Trespass — 3

Criminal Mischief — 1

Driving W/License Invalid/No License — 2

Expired Registration — 1

Indecent Exposure — 1

Parole Violation —

Public Intoxication/DWI — 1

Possession — 3

Misc — 7

No Proof Financial Responsibility — 3

Sexual Assault Child — 1

Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

Castaneda, Steve Booking #: 425701 Release Date: 12-31-2019 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 12-31-2019 – 12:32 am Charges: 54999999 BICYCLE-NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS

54999999 BICYCLE-WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1370.00 View Profile >>>

BIRD, BECKY Booking #: 425700 Release Date: 12-31-2019 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 12-31-2019 – 12:19 am Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY $1224.00 View Profile >>>

ACOSTA, HECTOR Booking #: 425699 Booking Date: 12-31-2019 – 12:00 am Charges: MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT CHILD SUPPORT $1000.00 View Profile >>>

perez, rosa Booking #: 425698 Booking Date: 12-30-2019 – 9:51 pm Charges: MISC CPFX2

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT $1104.00 View Profile >>>

CLINE, DELYLAH Booking #: 425697 Release Date: 12-30-2019 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 12-30-2019 – 5:41 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 View Profile >>>

JORDAN, JAMES Booking #: 425696 Release Date: 12-30-2019 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 12-30-2019 – 1:13 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $942.00 View Profile >>>

BRADSHAW, CHARLES Booking #: 425695 Release Date: 12-30-2019 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 12-30-2019 – 1:04 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

72999999 DC-INDECENT EXPOSURE $862.00 View Profile >>>

MENDEZ, ALEXIS Booking #: 425694 Release Date: 12-30-2019 – 2:58 pm Booking Date: 12-30-2019 – 12:31 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 1 $2366.00 View Profile >>>

WAGNER, DANNY Booking #: 425693 Booking Date: 12-30-2019 – 12:19 pm Charges: 11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD $200000.00 View Profile >>>

BANDA, RICHARD Booking #: 425692 Booking Date: 12-30-2019 – 9:53 am Charges: 29990002 COMM*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2,500

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPF X 1

MISC VPTA X 3 $3480.00 View Profile >>>

Disclaimer:

Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597







