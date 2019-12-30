Jail Log: December 28-30, 2019 – 37 bookings

Jail Log Friday, December 28-30, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 72 hours, 37 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault/Aggravated Assault — 5
- Burglary — 1
- Bicycle Defective Brake/Headlight —
- Criminal Trespass — 2
- Deadly Conduct – Discharge Firearm — 1
- Delivery of Marijuana — 1
- Driving W/License Invalid/No License — 5
- Expired Registration — 3
- Failure to Appear — 12
- Failure to Identify — 2
- Fictitious Registration — 1
- Fleeing Police Officer — 1
- Parole Violation — 2
- Public Intoxication/DWI — 10
- Possession — 13
- Non-payment Child Support — 1
- Misc — 45
- Seat Belt – Children under 8 — 1
- Theft — 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle — 2
Monday, December 30, 2019
MISC CPF X7
MISC FTA
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X2
MISC CPF X6
MISC FTA
Sunday, December 29, 2019
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
MISC NONPAYMENT CHILD SUPPORT
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
MISC CPF X 1
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
54999999 CPF X 3
54999999 EXPIRED VEHIVLE REGISTRATION
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X1
MISC CPF X9
MISC VPTA
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
MISC CPF x 1
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Saturday, December 28, 2019
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA X2
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X2
ER EXPIRED REGISTRATION
MISC CPF X2
52130005 *COMM*DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM
Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597