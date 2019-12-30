Breaking News
Church gunman stopped by armed church security; 2 dead, 1 hurt at church near Fort Worth, Texas

Jail Log: December 28-30, 2019 – 37 bookings

Jail Logs

37 bookings into the Tom Green County jail over the weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg



Jail Log Friday, December 28-30, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 72 hours, 37 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault/Aggravated Assault — 5
  • Burglary — 1
  • Bicycle Defective Brake/Headlight —
  • Criminal Trespass — 2
  • Deadly Conduct – Discharge Firearm — 1
  • Delivery of Marijuana — 1
  • Driving W/License Invalid/No License — 5
  • Expired Registration — 3
  • Failure to Appear — 12
  • Failure to Identify — 2
  • Fictitious Registration — 1
  • Fleeing Police Officer — 1
  • Parole Violation — 2
  • Public Intoxication/DWI — 10
  • Possession — 13
  • Non-payment Child Support — 1
  • Misc — 45
  • Seat Belt – Children under 8 — 1
  • Theft — 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle — 2

Monday, December 30, 2019

ASHLEY, JODY
Booking #:
425691
Release Date:
12-30-2019 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
12-30-2019 – 2:51 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X6
No Bond
View Profile >>>
GARZA, IGNACIO
Booking #:
425690
Booking Date:
12-30-2019 – 2:10 am
Charges:
48010010 RPR*FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
MISC CPF X7
MISC FTA
$2796.10
View Profile >>>
 
TREVINO, JUAN
Booking #:
425689
Release Date:
12-30-2019 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
12-29-2019 – 10:46 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
View Profile >>>
LASATER, BARBARA
Booking #:
425688
Booking Date:
12-29-2019 – 10:14 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
TANGUMA, NAOMI
Booking #:
425687
Booking Date:
12-29-2019 – 9:38 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X2
$2248.00
View Profile >>>
TANGUMA, VERONICA
Booking #:
425686
Booking Date:
12-29-2019 – 9:36 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X6
MISC FTA
$482.00
View Profile >>>
BURNEY-JACKSON, LEIXUS
Booking #:
425685
Booking Date:
12-29-2019 – 8:30 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
View Profile >>>

Sunday, December 29, 2019

MORALES, JUAN
Booking #:
425684
Booking Date:
12-29-2019 – 4:12 am
Charges:
26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
View Profile >>>
LEWIS, ROBERT
Booking #:
425683
Booking Date:
12-29-2019 – 2:42 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
RAMON, JUAN
Booking #:
425682
Booking Date:
12-29-2019 – 2:40 am
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
MISC NONPAYMENT CHILD SUPPORT
$51500.00
View Profile >>>
BROWN, JAVON
Booking #:
425681
Booking Date:
12-29-2019 – 1:11 am
Charges:
35640012 DEL MARIJ >1/4 OZ<=5LBS
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
HOLDEN-MCCARTY, ANDREW
Booking #:
425680
Release Date:
12-29-2019 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
12-29-2019 – 12:02 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
MOSBY, CURTIS
Booking #:
425679
Release Date:
12-29-2019 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
12-28-2019 – 11:24 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC CPF X 1
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
AHOLA, WALTER
Booking #:
425678
Booking Date:
12-28-2019 – 11:24 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
54999999 CPF X 3
54999999 EXPIRED VEHIVLE REGISTRATION
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X1
$2082.00
View Profile >>>
ARROYO, MARK
Booking #:
425677
Booking Date:
12-28-2019 – 11:19 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
HERNANDEZ, ERICA
Booking #:
425676
Booking Date:
12-28-2019 – 11:01 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
HERNANDEZ, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
425675
Booking Date:
12-28-2019 – 10:27 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC CPF X9
MISC VPTA
$1092.00
View Profile >>>
VOLPE, LANCE
Booking #:
425674
Release Date:
12-29-2019 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
12-28-2019 – 10:21 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
View Profile >>>
LARGE, DUSTY
Booking #:
425673
Booking Date:
12-28-2019 – 9:56 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
MISC CPF x 1
$934.00
View Profile >>>
RICHARDSON, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
425672
Release Date:
12-28-2019 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-28-2019 – 7:57 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
$424.00
View Profile >>>
MCMULLAN, LYNDAN
Booking #:
425671
Booking Date:
12-28-2019 – 3:07 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
View Profile >>>
VALDEZ, HOMER
Booking #:
425670
Booking Date:
12-28-2019 – 8:42 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>

Saturday, December 28, 2019

 
SANFORD, TERESA
Booking #:
425668
Booking Date:
12-28-2019 – 5:01 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
GRAVES, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
425667
Booking Date:
12-28-2019 – 2:47 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
View Profile >>>
HERNANDEZ, ISAAC
Booking #:
425666
Booking Date:
12-28-2019 – 2:39 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
 
MARTIN, ROBERT
Booking #:
425665
Release Date:
12-28-2019 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
12-28-2019 – 2:33 am
Charges:
54999999 SEAT BELT-CHILDREN UNDER 8
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA X2
$2994.00
View Profile >>>
SANDOVAL, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
425664
Booking Date:
12-27-2019 – 11:10 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
SANCHEZ, SANDRA
Booking #:
425663
Release Date:
12-28-2019 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
12-27-2019 – 10:49 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X2
$500.00
View Profile >>>
GONZALES, MAEGAN
Booking #:
425662
Release Date:
12-28-2019 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
12-27-2019 – 10:14 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
SCHMIDT, ROBERT
Booking #:
425661
Release Date:
12-28-2019 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
12-27-2019 – 9:34 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
View Profile >>>
Peak, James
Booking #:
425660
Booking Date:
12-27-2019 – 8:59 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
ER EXPIRED REGISTRATION
MISC CPF X2
$812.00
View Profile >>>
PINEDA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
425659
Release Date:
12-27-2019 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-27-2019 – 5:58 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
MCGARY, PAUL
Booking #:
425658
Booking Date:
12-27-2019 – 5:34 pm
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
View Profile >>>
TUCKER, JACOB
Booking #:
425657
Release Date:
12-28-2019 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
12-27-2019 – 4:22 pm
Charges:
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
CONNOR, MIKEL
Booking #:
425656
Booking Date:
12-27-2019 – 3:53 pm
Charges:
13150005 *MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
View Profile >>>
RAMIREZ, DESTINEY
Booking #:
425655
Release Date:
12-27-2019 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-27-2019 – 1:31 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
PEREZ, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
425654
Booking Date:
12-27-2019 – 11:04 am
Charges:
13150005 *COMM*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
52130005 *COMM*DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM
No Bond
View Profile >>>
Disclaimer:
Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.