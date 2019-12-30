Jail Log: December 28-30, 2019 – 37 bookings







Jail Log Friday, December 28-30, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 72 hours, 37 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault/Aggravated Assault — 5

Burglary — 1

Bicycle Defective Brake/Headlight —

Criminal Trespass — 2

Deadly Conduct – Discharge Firearm — 1

Delivery of Marijuana — 1

Driving W/License Invalid/No License — 5

Expired Registration — 3

Failure to Appear — 12

Failure to Identify — 2

Fictitious Registration — 1

Fleeing Police Officer — 1

Parole Violation — 2

Public Intoxication/DWI — 10

Possession — 13

Non-payment Child Support — 1

Misc — 45

Seat Belt – Children under 8 — 1

Theft — 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle — 2

Monday, December 30, 2019

ASHLEY, JODY Booking #: 425691 Release Date: 12-30-2019 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 12-30-2019 – 2:51 am Charges: MISC CPF X6 No Bond View Profile >>>

GARZA, IGNACIO Booking #: 425690 Booking Date: 12-30-2019 – 2:10 am Charges: 48010010 RPR*FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

MISC CPF X7

MISC FTA $2796.10 View Profile >>>

TREVINO, JUAN Booking #: 425689 Release Date: 12-30-2019 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 12-29-2019 – 10:46 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 View Profile >>>

LASATER, BARBARA Booking #: 425688 Booking Date: 12-29-2019 – 10:14 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00 View Profile >>>

TANGUMA, NAOMI Booking #: 425687 Booking Date: 12-29-2019 – 9:38 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X2 $2248.00 View Profile >>>

TANGUMA, VERONICA Booking #: 425686 Booking Date: 12-29-2019 – 9:36 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X6

MISC FTA $482.00 View Profile >>>

BURNEY-JACKSON, LEIXUS Booking #: 425685 Booking Date: 12-29-2019 – 8:30 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond View Profile >>>

Sunday, December 29, 2019

MORALES, JUAN Booking #: 425684 Booking Date: 12-29-2019 – 4:12 am Charges: 26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $500.00 View Profile >>>

LEWIS, ROBERT Booking #: 425683 Booking Date: 12-29-2019 – 2:42 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 View Profile >>>

RAMON, JUAN Booking #: 425682 Booking Date: 12-29-2019 – 2:40 am Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

MISC NONPAYMENT CHILD SUPPORT $51500.00 View Profile >>>

BROWN, JAVON Booking #: 425681 Booking Date: 12-29-2019 – 1:11 am Charges: 35640012 DEL MARIJ >1/4 OZ<=5LBS

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond View Profile >>>

HOLDEN-MCCARTY, ANDREW Booking #: 425680 Release Date: 12-29-2019 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 12-29-2019 – 12:02 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 View Profile >>>

MOSBY, CURTIS Booking #: 425679 Release Date: 12-29-2019 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 12-28-2019 – 11:24 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC CPF X 1 $1000.00 View Profile >>>

AHOLA, WALTER Booking #: 425678 Booking Date: 12-28-2019 – 11:24 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

54999999 CPF X 3

54999999 EXPIRED VEHIVLE REGISTRATION

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTA X1 $2082.00 View Profile >>>

ARROYO, MARK Booking #: 425677 Booking Date: 12-28-2019 – 11:19 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond View Profile >>>

HERNANDEZ, ERICA Booking #: 425676 Booking Date: 12-28-2019 – 11:01 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond View Profile >>>

HERNANDEZ, FRANCISCO Booking #: 425675 Booking Date: 12-28-2019 – 10:27 pm Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC CPF X9

MISC VPTA $1092.00 View Profile >>>

VOLPE, LANCE Booking #: 425674 Release Date: 12-29-2019 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 12-28-2019 – 10:21 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00 View Profile >>>

LARGE, DUSTY Booking #: 425673 Booking Date: 12-28-2019 – 9:56 pm Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION

MISC CPF x 1 $934.00 View Profile >>>

RICHARDSON, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 425672 Release Date: 12-28-2019 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 12-28-2019 – 7:57 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C $424.00 View Profile >>>

MCMULLAN, LYNDAN Booking #: 425671 Booking Date: 12-28-2019 – 3:07 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond View Profile >>>

VALDEZ, HOMER Booking #: 425670 Booking Date: 12-28-2019 – 8:42 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond View Profile >>>

Saturday, December 28, 2019

SANFORD, TERESA Booking #: 425668 Booking Date: 12-28-2019 – 5:01 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 View Profile >>>

GRAVES, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 425667 Booking Date: 12-28-2019 – 2:47 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $440.00 View Profile >>>

HERNANDEZ, ISAAC Booking #: 425666 Booking Date: 12-28-2019 – 2:39 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 View Profile >>>

MARTIN, ROBERT Booking #: 425665 Release Date: 12-28-2019 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 12-28-2019 – 2:33 am Charges: 54999999 SEAT BELT-CHILDREN UNDER 8

MISC FTA

MISC VPTA X2 $2994.00 View Profile >>>

SANDOVAL, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 425664 Booking Date: 12-27-2019 – 11:10 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G $1000.00 View Profile >>>

SANCHEZ, SANDRA Booking #: 425663 Release Date: 12-28-2019 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 12-27-2019 – 10:49 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X2 $500.00 View Profile >>>

GONZALES, MAEGAN Booking #: 425662 Release Date: 12-28-2019 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 12-27-2019 – 10:14 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 View Profile >>>

SCHMIDT, ROBERT Booking #: 425661 Release Date: 12-28-2019 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 12-27-2019 – 9:34 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $440.00 View Profile >>>

Peak, James Booking #: 425660 Booking Date: 12-27-2019 – 8:59 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

ER EXPIRED REGISTRATION

MISC CPF X2 $812.00 View Profile >>>

PINEDA, MICHAEL Booking #: 425659 Release Date: 12-27-2019 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 12-27-2019 – 5:58 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 View Profile >>>

MCGARY, PAUL Booking #: 425658 Booking Date: 12-27-2019 – 5:34 pm Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT No Bond View Profile >>>

TUCKER, JACOB Booking #: 425657 Release Date: 12-28-2019 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 12-27-2019 – 4:22 pm Charges: 57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 View Profile >>>

CONNOR, MIKEL Booking #: 425656 Booking Date: 12-27-2019 – 3:53 pm Charges: 13150005 *MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond View Profile >>>

RAMIREZ, DESTINEY Booking #: 425655 Release Date: 12-27-2019 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 12-27-2019 – 1:31 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 View Profile >>>

PEREZ, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 425654 Booking Date: 12-27-2019 – 11:04 am Charges: 13150005 *COMM*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

52130005 *COMM*DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM No Bond View Profile >>>

Disclaimer:

Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597