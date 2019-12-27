Jail Log: December 27, 2019

Jail Log Friday, December 27, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Criminal Trespass — 3

Enforce Municipal & County Regulation — 1

Failure to Identify — 1

Public Intoxication/DWI — 4

Possession — 15

No Proof Financial Responsibility — 1

Misc — 6

Speeding — 1

Friday, December 27, 2019

KANE, ALEXYS Booking #: 425653 Booking Date: 12-27-2019 – 5:09 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 View Profile >>>

RAMIREZ, DESTINEY Booking #: 425652 Booking Date: 12-27-2019 – 4:19 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 View Profile >>>

LOPEZ, BRANDON Booking #: 425651 Booking Date: 12-27-2019 – 4:09 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 View Profile >>>

PIERCE, BRENTON Booking #: 425650 Booking Date: 12-27-2019 – 3:44 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1642.00 View Profile >>>

GARCES, ANA Booking #: 425649 Booking Date: 12-27-2019 – 12:30 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE $1500.00 View Profile >>>

BENAVIDES, ERIC Booking #: 425648 Release Date: 12-27-2019 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 12-26-2019 – 11:33 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 View Profile >>>

THOMPSON, KEVIN Booking #: 425647 Release Date: 12-27-2019 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 12-26-2019 – 11:06 pm Charges: 41999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $642.00 View Profile >>>

ADAME, ELVA Booking #: 425646 Release Date: 12-27-2019 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 12-26-2019 – 10:18 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 2 $3432.00 View Profile >>>

MOHIUDDIN, MOHAMMED Booking #: 425645 Release Date: 12-26-2019 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 12-26-2019 – 10:05 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1420.00 View Profile >>>

DE LA GARZA, KRISTEN Booking #: 425644 Release Date: 12-26-2019 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 12-26-2019 – 8:28 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 View Profile >>>

JOHNSON, BENJAMIN Booking #: 425643 Booking Date: 12-26-2019 – 7:28 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER No Bond View Profile >>>

PARRA, JIMMIE Booking #: 425642 Booking Date: 12-26-2019 – 7:24 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER No Bond View Profile >>>

HOLMAN, JAMEY Booking #: 425641 Booking Date: 12-26-2019 – 6:42 pm Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

40990001 ENFORCE MUNICIPAL AND COUNTY REGULATION $16000.00 View Profile >>>

MARTIN, LOUIS Booking #: 425640 Release Date: 12-27-2019 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 12-26-2019 – 6:20 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00 View Profile >>>

HODGE, CHASE Booking #: 425639 Release Date: 12-26-2019 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 12-26-2019 – 5:34 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 View Profile >>>

GUEVARA, OSCAR Booking #: 425638 Booking Date: 12-26-2019 – 3:49 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X 2 No Bond View Profile >>>

GARRETT, SUSAN Booking #: 425637 Release Date: 12-26-2019 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 12-26-2019 – 1:44 pm Charges: INS NO LIABILITY INSURANCE

SP SPEEDING No Bond View Profile >>>

BROWN, ANTHONY Booking #: 425636 Booking Date: 12-26-2019 – 12:34 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER No Bond View Profile >>>

