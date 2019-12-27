Jail Log: December 27, 2019

Possession, driving while intoxicated top reasons for arrests

Jail Log Friday, December 27, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Criminal Trespass — 3
  • Enforce Municipal & County Regulation — 1
  • Failure to Identify — 1
  • Public Intoxication/DWI — 4
  • Possession — 15
  • No Proof Financial Responsibility — 1
  • Misc — 6
  • Speeding — 1

Friday, December 27, 2019

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
KANE, ALEXYS
Booking #:
425653
Booking Date:
12-27-2019 – 5:09 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
 
RAMIREZ, DESTINEY
Booking #:
425652
Booking Date:
12-27-2019 – 4:19 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
 
LOPEZ, BRANDON
Booking #:
425651
Booking Date:
12-27-2019 – 4:09 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
PIERCE, BRENTON
Booking #:
425650
Booking Date:
12-27-2019 – 3:44 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1642.00
View Profile >>>
GARCES, ANA
Booking #:
425649
Booking Date:
12-27-2019 – 12:30 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
BENAVIDES, ERIC
Booking #:
425648
Release Date:
12-27-2019 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
12-26-2019 – 11:33 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
THOMPSON, KEVIN
Booking #:
425647
Release Date:
12-27-2019 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
12-26-2019 – 11:06 pm
Charges:
41999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$642.00
View Profile >>>
ADAME, ELVA
Booking #:
425646
Release Date:
12-27-2019 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
12-26-2019 – 10:18 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 2
$3432.00
View Profile >>>
MOHIUDDIN, MOHAMMED
Booking #:
425645
Release Date:
12-26-2019 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-26-2019 – 10:05 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1420.00
View Profile >>>
DE LA GARZA, KRISTEN
Booking #:
425644
Release Date:
12-26-2019 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-26-2019 – 8:28 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
JOHNSON, BENJAMIN
Booking #:
425643
Booking Date:
12-26-2019 – 7:28 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
No Bond
View Profile >>>
PARRA, JIMMIE
Booking #:
425642
Booking Date:
12-26-2019 – 7:24 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
No Bond
View Profile >>>
HOLMAN, JAMEY
Booking #:
425641
Booking Date:
12-26-2019 – 6:42 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
40990001 ENFORCE MUNICIPAL AND COUNTY REGULATION
$16000.00
View Profile >>>
MARTIN, LOUIS
Booking #:
425640
Release Date:
12-27-2019 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
12-26-2019 – 6:20 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
View Profile >>>
 
HODGE, CHASE
Booking #:
425639
Release Date:
12-26-2019 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-26-2019 – 5:34 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
GUEVARA, OSCAR
Booking #:
425638
Booking Date:
12-26-2019 – 3:49 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
View Profile >>>
GARRETT, SUSAN
Booking #:
425637
Release Date:
12-26-2019 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-26-2019 – 1:44 pm
Charges:
INS NO LIABILITY INSURANCE
SP SPEEDING
No Bond
View Profile >>>
BROWN, ANTHONY
Booking #:
425636
Booking Date:
12-26-2019 – 12:34 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

