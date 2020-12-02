Jail Log: December 2, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Adam Price

Adam Price was taken into custody at approximately 2:11 p.m. on December 1, 2020 due to a warrant.

Bail for Price was set at $15,000 for Sexual Assault of a Child. He remains in custody at the time of this writing.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc CPF: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Possession: 5

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Sexual Assault Child: 1

REYNA, HECTOR Booking #: 431090 Release Date: 12-02-2020 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 12-02-2020 – 3:12 am Charges: MISC CPFX2 No Bond DIXON, JODIE Booking #: 431089 Booking Date: 12-02-2020 – 2:31 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE $1000.00 PENA, JOHNNY Booking #: 431088 Booking Date: 12-01-2020 – 11:55 pm Charges: 57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond SOSA, RUDY Booking #: 431087 Release Date: 12-02-2020 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 12-01-2020 – 8:09 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 TORRES, RICHARD Booking #: 431086 Booking Date: 12-01-2020 – 4:52 pm Charges: 35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond ENRIQUEZ, GLORIA Booking #: 431085 Booking Date: 12-01-2020 – 4:12 pm Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) No Bond MARTINEZ, ERIC Booking #: 431084 Booking Date: 12-01-2020 – 3:17 pm Charges: 35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond CANTU, DANIEL Booking #: 431082 Release Date: 12-01-2020 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 12-01-2020 – 3:10 pm Charges: 35990019 GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond CARDENAS, ERNEST Booking #: 431083 Booking Date: 12-01-2020 – 3:09 pm Charges: 54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond GAITAN, DEBRA Booking #: 431081 Booking Date: 12-01-2020 – 3:08 pm Charges: 35990003 J/N*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

50150004 GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

MISC CPF X 4

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE $482.00 HEDRICK, STEVEN Booking #: 431080 Booking Date: 12-01-2020 – 2:36 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010010 ATTEMPT FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $1000.00 PRICE, ADAM Booking #: 431079 Booking Date: 12-01-2020 – 2:11 pm Charges: 11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD No Bond HEDRICK, ROSIE Booking #: 431078 Booking Date: 12-01-2020 – 12:45 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1236.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

