Jail Log: December 2, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Adam Price was taken into custody at approximately 2:11 p.m. on December 1, 2020 due to a warrant.
Bail for Price was set at $15,000 for Sexual Assault of a Child. He remains in custody at the time of this writing.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Misc CPF: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Possession: 5
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Sexual Assault Child: 1
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
50150004 GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
48010010 ATTEMPT FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597