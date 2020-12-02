Jail Log: December 2, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Adam Price

Adam Price was taken into custody at approximately 2:11 p.m. on December 1, 2020 due to a warrant.

Bail for Price was set at $15,000 for Sexual Assault of a Child. He remains in custody at the time of this writing.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Possession: 5
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Sexual Assault Child: 1
 
REYNA, HECTOR
Booking #:
431090
Release Date:
12-02-2020 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
12-02-2020 – 3:12 am
Charges:
MISC CPFX2
No Bond
DIXON, JODIE
Booking #:
431089
Booking Date:
12-02-2020 – 2:31 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
$1000.00
PENA, JOHNNY
Booking #:
431088
Booking Date:
12-01-2020 – 11:55 pm
Charges:
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
SOSA, RUDY
Booking #:
431087
Release Date:
12-02-2020 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
12-01-2020 – 8:09 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
TORRES, RICHARD
Booking #:
431086
Booking Date:
12-01-2020 – 4:52 pm
Charges:
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
ENRIQUEZ, GLORIA
Booking #:
431085
Booking Date:
12-01-2020 – 4:12 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
MARTINEZ, ERIC
Booking #:
431084
Booking Date:
12-01-2020 – 3:17 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
CANTU, DANIEL
Booking #:
431082
Release Date:
12-01-2020 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-01-2020 – 3:10 pm
Charges:
35990019 GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
CARDENAS, ERNEST
Booking #:
431083
Booking Date:
12-01-2020 – 3:09 pm
Charges:
54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
GAITAN, DEBRA
Booking #:
431081
Booking Date:
12-01-2020 – 3:08 pm
Charges:
35990003 J/N*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
50150004 GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$482.00
HEDRICK, STEVEN
Booking #:
431080
Booking Date:
12-01-2020 – 2:36 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010010 ATTEMPT FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1000.00
PRICE, ADAM
Booking #:
431079
Booking Date:
12-01-2020 – 2:11 pm
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
HEDRICK, ROSIE
Booking #:
431078
Booking Date:
12-01-2020 – 12:45 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1236.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

