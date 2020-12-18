Jail Log: December 18, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Keith Roberts was taken into custody at approximately 8:23 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020 for a warrant issued by the 391st District Court.
Bond for Roberts was set at $100,000 for Sex Abuse of Child Continuous – Victim Under 14. At the time of this writing, he is still in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Injury Child/Elderly/Disable Reckless SBI/Mental: 1
- Possession: 4
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Theft: 2
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Sex Abuse of Child Continuous – Victim Under 14: 1
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
23990196 *MTR*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA x 1
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
