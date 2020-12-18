Jail Log: December 18, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Keith Roberts

Keith Roberts was taken into custody at approximately 8:23 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020 for a warrant issued by the 391st District Court.

Bond for Roberts was set at $100,000 for Sex Abuse of Child Continuous – Victim Under 14. At the time of this writing, he is still in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disable Reckless SBI/Mental: 1
  • Possession: 4
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Sex Abuse of Child Continuous – Victim Under 14: 1
 
ROLLISON, LESTER
Booking #:
431330
Booking Date:
12-18-2020 – 4:37 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
GRIGGS, BILLIE
Booking #:
431329
Booking Date:
12-18-2020 – 3:00 am
Charges:
13990042 *MTR*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL
$10000.00
GONZALEZ, BRANDON
Booking #:
431328
Booking Date:
12-18-2020 – 12:46 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
$1662.00
MORALES, JOSE
Booking #:
431327
Booking Date:
12-17-2020 – 10:32 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
$662.00
Ortega, Aliyah
Booking #:
431326
Release Date:
12-17-2020 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-17-2020 – 10:26 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
RAMON, RICHARD
Booking #:
431325
Booking Date:
12-17-2020 – 9:20 pm
Charges:
23990163 *MTR*THEFT PROP <$1500 2+ CONV ENH
23990196 *MTR*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
FLORES, JERRY
Booking #:
431324
Booking Date:
12-17-2020 – 7:30 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
SPILLER, SHELES
Booking #:
431322
Release Date:
12-17-2020 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-17-2020 – 7:24 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA x 1
$946.00
RIOJAS, ADAM
Booking #:
431323
Booking Date:
12-17-2020 – 7:21 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
AZDAR, SERGIO
Booking #:
431321
Booking Date:
12-17-2020 – 6:56 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, NATHAN
Booking #:
431320
Release Date:
12-17-2020 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-17-2020 – 6:39 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
BURNS, MICHELLE
Booking #:
431319
Booking Date:
12-17-2020 – 4:36 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
LANEY, DAVID
Booking #:
431318
Booking Date:
12-17-2020 – 12:27 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
ROBERTS, KEITH
Booking #:
431317
Booking Date:
12-17-2020 – 8:23 am
Charges:
11990012 *GJI* SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo