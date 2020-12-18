Jail Log: December 18, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Keith Roberts

Keith Roberts was taken into custody at approximately 8:23 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020 for a warrant issued by the 391st District Court.

Bond for Roberts was set at $100,000 for Sex Abuse of Child Continuous – Victim Under 14. At the time of this writing, he is still in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):