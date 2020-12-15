Jail Log: December 15, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 3

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Failure to Identify Fugitive – Intent Give False Info: 1

Theft: 1

COMM: 1

Pedestrian Crossing Roadway/Not a Crosswalk: 1

GANDAR, DAVID Booking #: 431291 Release Date: 12-15-2020 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 12-15-2020 – 1:23 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 VARELA, MELANIE Booking #: 431290 Booking Date: 12-15-2020 – 12:41 am Charges: 35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G No Bond TORRES, JUAN Booking #: 431289 Release Date: 12-14-2020 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 12-14-2020 – 5:42 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 GUERRERO, CECILIA Booking #: 431288 Release Date: 12-14-2020 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 12-14-2020 – 5:07 pm Charges: 22990002 *GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

35620010 *GOB* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990008 *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G No Bond Garcia, Marcy Booking #: 431286 Release Date: 12-14-2020 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 12-14-2020 – 2:47 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48040003 GOB*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

MISC FTA X 2

MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION $2066.00 ROSADO, JUAN Booking #: 431285 Booking Date: 12-14-2020 – 2:30 pm Charges: 48990009 RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO No Bond BARRANDEY, DANYELLE Booking #: 431284 Booking Date: 12-14-2020 – 2:30 pm Charges: 35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS $2000.00 STEVENS, LITTLE Booking #: 431283 Release Date: 12-14-2020 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 12-14-2020 – 12:26 pm Charges: 23990198 GJI*THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K No Bond ABRIGO, SAMANTHA Booking #: 431282 Booking Date: 12-14-2020 – 11:29 am Charges: 54999999 COMM X 2 No Bond NAVA, PATINO Booking #: 431281 Release Date: 12-14-2020 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 12-14-2020 – 6:26 am Charges: 54999999 PEDESTRIAN CROSSING ROADWAY/NOT A CROSSWALK

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 3 $3058.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

