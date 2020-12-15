Jail Log: December 15, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 3
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Failure to Identify Fugitive – Intent Give False Info: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • COMM: 1
  • Pedestrian Crossing Roadway/Not a Crosswalk: 1
 
GANDAR, DAVID
Booking #:
431291
Release Date:
12-15-2020 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
12-15-2020 – 1:23 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
VARELA, MELANIE
Booking #:
431290
Booking Date:
12-15-2020 – 12:41 am
Charges:
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
No Bond
TORRES, JUAN
Booking #:
431289
Release Date:
12-14-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-14-2020 – 5:42 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
GUERRERO, CECILIA
Booking #:
431288
Release Date:
12-14-2020 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-14-2020 – 5:07 pm
Charges:
22990002 *GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
35620010 *GOB* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990008 *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
No Bond
Garcia, Marcy
Booking #:
431286
Release Date:
12-14-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-14-2020 – 2:47 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48040003 GOB*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
MISC FTA X 2
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$2066.00
ROSADO, JUAN
Booking #:
431285
Booking Date:
12-14-2020 – 2:30 pm
Charges:
48990009 RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
No Bond
BARRANDEY, DANYELLE
Booking #:
431284
Booking Date:
12-14-2020 – 2:30 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$2000.00
STEVENS, LITTLE
Booking #:
431283
Release Date:
12-14-2020 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-14-2020 – 12:26 pm
Charges:
23990198 GJI*THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K
No Bond
ABRIGO, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
431282
Booking Date:
12-14-2020 – 11:29 am
Charges:
54999999 COMM X 2
No Bond
NAVA, PATINO
Booking #:
431281
Release Date:
12-14-2020 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-14-2020 – 6:26 am
Charges:
54999999 PEDESTRIAN CROSSING ROADWAY/NOT A CROSSWALK
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 3
$3058.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo