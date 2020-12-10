Jail Log: December 10, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Possession: 5

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1

Assault Class C: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Criminal Mischief: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

CASTANUELA, ISAAC Booking #: 431201 Booking Date: 12-10-2020 – 4:44 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY X2

54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 77 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONE

MISC VPTA X4 $5754.00 DICKEY, JASON Booking #: 431200 Booking Date: 12-10-2020 – 4:28 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond Dienert, Andrew Booking #: 431199 Booking Date: 12-10-2020 – 3:34 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00 CORDOVA, ANTHONY Booking #: 431198 Booking Date: 12-10-2020 – 2:48 am Charges: 48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH No Bond LACY, MONROE Booking #: 431197 Booking Date: 12-10-2020 – 2:21 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FV

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1512.00 GALVAN, MARTIN Booking #: 431196 Booking Date: 12-10-2020 – 1:52 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond SANCHEZ, JUAN Booking #: 431195 Booking Date: 12-10-2020 – 1:30 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990023 GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond GUZMAN, DONAVAN Booking #: 431194 Release Date: 12-10-2020 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 12-10-2020 – 12:42 am Charges: 29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $500.00 JONES, TIMOTHY Booking #: 431193 Release Date: 12-10-2020 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 12-09-2020 – 10:35 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 RAMIREZ, JAIME Booking #: 431192 Booking Date: 12-09-2020 – 9:35 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G $1000.00 ROSE, JIMMY Booking #: 431191 Release Date: 12-10-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 12-09-2020 – 7:40 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE $512.00 SANCHEZ, JANDIE Booking #: 431190 Booking Date: 12-09-2020 – 6:21 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X6 $6448.00 RUSS, KENNETH Booking #: 431189 Booking Date: 12-09-2020 – 1:17 pm Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

