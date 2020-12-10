Jail Log: December 10, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Possession: 5
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1
  • Assault Class C: 2
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
 
CASTANUELA, ISAAC
Booking #:
431201
Booking Date:
12-10-2020 – 4:44 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY X2
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 77 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X4
$5754.00
DICKEY, JASON
Booking #:
431200
Booking Date:
12-10-2020 – 4:28 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
Dienert, Andrew
Booking #:
431199
Booking Date:
12-10-2020 – 3:34 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
CORDOVA, ANTHONY
Booking #:
431198
Booking Date:
12-10-2020 – 2:48 am
Charges:
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
LACY, MONROE
Booking #:
431197
Booking Date:
12-10-2020 – 2:21 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FV
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1512.00
GALVAN, MARTIN
Booking #:
431196
Booking Date:
12-10-2020 – 1:52 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
SANCHEZ, JUAN
Booking #:
431195
Booking Date:
12-10-2020 – 1:30 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990023 GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
GUZMAN, DONAVAN
Booking #:
431194
Release Date:
12-10-2020 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
12-10-2020 – 12:42 am
Charges:
29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
JONES, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
431193
Release Date:
12-10-2020 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
12-09-2020 – 10:35 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
RAMIREZ, JAIME
Booking #:
431192
Booking Date:
12-09-2020 – 9:35 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
ROSE, JIMMY
Booking #:
431191
Release Date:
12-10-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
12-09-2020 – 7:40 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
SANCHEZ, JANDIE
Booking #:
431190
Booking Date:
12-09-2020 – 6:21 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X6
$6448.00
RUSS, KENNETH
Booking #:
431189
Booking Date:
12-09-2020 – 1:17 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo