Jail Log: December 1, 2020

Jail Logs

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Possession: 5
  • Misc Bench Warrant: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
 
CONTRERAS, JAMES
Booking #:
431077
Booking Date:
12-01-2020 – 3:06 am
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$1152.60
ZAVALA, JOSE
Booking #:
431076
Release Date:
12-01-2020 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
11-30-2020 – 11:21 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X9
MISC FTA
$1422.00
GUEVARA, PAUL
Booking #:
431075
Release Date:
12-01-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
11-30-2020 – 11:00 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ATCHISON, NOLAN
Booking #:
431074
Release Date:
12-01-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
11-30-2020 – 6:55 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
SANCHEZ, HECTOR
Booking #:
431073
Booking Date:
11-30-2020 – 6:28 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
POSS CPF* POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA
$500.00
MOHLER, ADRIANN
Booking #:
431072
Booking Date:
11-30-2020 – 6:21 pm
Charges:
35990016 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
HUNT, AUSTIN
Booking #:
431071
Booking Date:
11-30-2020 – 6:11 pm
Charges:
35990019 GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
52030024 GOB*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
ESPINOZA, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
431070
Booking Date:
11-30-2020 – 5:32 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, BIANCA
Booking #:
431069
Booking Date:
11-30-2020 – 3:29 pm
Charges:
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
50150004 COMM*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
No Bond
ALLEN, RANDY
Booking #:
431068
Booking Date:
11-30-2020 – 1:08 pm
Charges:
54040011 MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
431067
Booking Date:
11-30-2020 – 11:39 am
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, JACOB
Booking #:
431066
Booking Date:
11-30-2020 – 11:32 am
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
CAPUCHINO, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
431065
Booking Date:
11-30-2020 – 10:39 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

