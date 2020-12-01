Jail Log: December 1, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Possession: 5

Misc Bench Warrant: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

CONTRERAS, JAMES Booking #: 431077 Booking Date: 12-01-2020 – 3:06 am Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE $1152.60 ZAVALA, JOSE Booking #: 431076 Release Date: 12-01-2020 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 11-30-2020 – 11:21 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X9

MISC FTA $1422.00 GUEVARA, PAUL Booking #: 431075 Release Date: 12-01-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 11-30-2020 – 11:00 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 ATCHISON, NOLAN Booking #: 431074 Release Date: 12-01-2020 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 11-30-2020 – 6:55 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 SANCHEZ, HECTOR Booking #: 431073 Booking Date: 11-30-2020 – 6:28 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

POSS CPF* POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA $500.00 MOHLER, ADRIANN Booking #: 431072 Booking Date: 11-30-2020 – 6:21 pm Charges: 35990016 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond HUNT, AUSTIN Booking #: 431071 Booking Date: 11-30-2020 – 6:11 pm Charges: 35990019 GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

52030024 GOB*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON No Bond ESPINOZA, TIMOTHY Booking #: 431070 Booking Date: 11-30-2020 – 5:32 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT No Bond RODRIGUEZ, BIANCA Booking #: 431069 Booking Date: 11-30-2020 – 3:29 pm Charges: 35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

50150004 COMM*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY No Bond ALLEN, RANDY Booking #: 431068 Booking Date: 11-30-2020 – 1:08 pm Charges: 54040011 MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond RODRIGUEZ, SAMANTHA Booking #: 431067 Booking Date: 11-30-2020 – 11:39 am Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond HERNANDEZ, JACOB Booking #: 431066 Booking Date: 11-30-2020 – 11:32 am Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond CAPUCHINO, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 431065 Booking Date: 11-30-2020 – 10:39 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597