Jail Log: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal – Kill/Poison/SBI among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Sarah Howell

Sarah Howell was taken into custody at approximately 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 for a warrant issues by the 340th District Court.

Bail for Howell was set at $7,500 for Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal – Kill/Poison/SBI. She was released at 3:58 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1

Assault Peace Officer: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Bicycle – Failure to Stop at Stop Sign: 1

Possession: 4

Theft: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3

Minor in Possession of Alcohol: 1

Minor in Possession: 1

Misc Border Patrol Hold: 2

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Cruelty Non-Livestock Animal – Kill/Poison/SBI: 1

Misc USM Hold: 1

REYES, DANIELLE Booking #: 430765 Booking Date: 11-11-2020 – 5:14 am Charges: 48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC CPF x 1 $500.00 WEBER, SHAWN Booking #: 430764 Booking Date: 11-11-2020 – 3:59 am Charges: 13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER

13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $962.00 Garcia, Marcy Booking #: 430763 Booking Date: 11-11-2020 – 2:11 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X1 $1064.00 CASTILLO, JOSHUA Booking #: 430762 Booking Date: 11-11-2020 – 1:53 am Charges: 54999999 BICYCLE – FAIL TO STOP AT STOP SIGN $520.00 FROST, JUSTIN Booking #: 430761 Release Date: 11-10-2020 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 11-10-2020 – 9:26 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 WILLIAMS, CHEYENNE Booking #: 430760 Release Date: 11-11-2020 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 11-10-2020 – 6:24 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 STEWART, SALLY Booking #: 430759 Booking Date: 11-10-2020 – 6:11 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ $1000.00 DOUGAN, DAVID Booking #: 430756 Release Date: 11-10-2020 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 11-10-2020 – 5:29 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond HODGE, NATHANIEL Booking #: 430758 Release Date: 11-10-2020 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 11-10-2020 – 5:16 pm Charges: 41999999 MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO $1442.00 Ramirez, Anthony Booking #: 430757 Booking Date: 11-10-2020 – 5:16 pm Charges: 41999999 MINOR IN POSSESSION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $721.00 STEWART, CHELSEA Booking #: 430755 Release Date: 11-10-2020 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 11-10-2020 – 4:32 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond SUCUP-HERNANDEZ, LUIS Booking #: 430754 Booking Date: 11-10-2020 – 4:08 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD No Bond GONSALEZ-FERNANDEZ, ERICK Booking #: 430753 Booking Date: 11-10-2020 – 4:07 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD No Bond PORRAS, JIMMY Booking #: 430752 Booking Date: 11-10-2020 – 3:35 pm Charges: 35990003 *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond ORTEGA, REFUGIO Booking #: 430751 Release Date: 11-10-2020 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 11-10-2020 – 3:21 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 ANDERSON, DANYEL Booking #: 430750 Booking Date: 11-10-2020 – 3:01 pm Charges: 54040009 *CPF*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond HOWELL, SARAH Booking #: 430749 Release Date: 11-10-2020 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 11-10-2020 – 2:05 pm Charges: 72010001 GJI*CRUELTY NON-LIVESTK ANIM-KILL/POISON/SBI No Bond PEREZ, BRANDON Booking #: 430748 Booking Date: 11-10-2020 – 1:43 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond JARMON, MONTE’ Booking #: 430747 Booking Date: 11-10-2020 – 12:11 pm Charges: MISC USM HOLD No Bond MARTINEZ, ISAIAH Booking #: 430746 Release Date: 11-10-2020 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 11-10-2020 – 11:54 am Charges: 13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond RAMIREZ, JUAN Booking #: 430745 Booking Date: 11-10-2020 – 11:01 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $2342.00

