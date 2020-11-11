Jail Log: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal – Kill/Poison/SBI among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Sarah Howell was taken into custody at approximately 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 for a warrant issues by the 340th District Court.
Bail for Howell was set at $7,500 for Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal – Kill/Poison/SBI. She was released at 3:58 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
- Assault Peace Officer: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Bicycle – Failure to Stop at Stop Sign: 1
- Possession: 4
- Theft: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
- Minor in Possession of Alcohol: 1
- Minor in Possession: 1
- Misc Border Patrol Hold: 2
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Cruelty Non-Livestock Animal – Kill/Poison/SBI: 1
- Misc USM Hold: 1
MISC CPF x 1
13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC FTA X1
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
