Jail Log: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal – Kill/Poison/SBI among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Sarah Howell

Sarah Howell was taken into custody at approximately 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 for a warrant issues by the 340th District Court.

Bail for Howell was set at $7,500 for Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal – Kill/Poison/SBI. She was released at 3:58 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
  • Assault Peace Officer: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Bicycle – Failure to Stop at Stop Sign: 1
  • Possession: 4
  • Theft: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
  • Minor in Possession of Alcohol: 1
  • Minor in Possession: 1
  • Misc Border Patrol Hold: 2
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Cruelty Non-Livestock Animal – Kill/Poison/SBI: 1
  • Misc USM Hold: 1
 
REYES, DANIELLE
Booking #:
430765
Booking Date:
11-11-2020 – 5:14 am
Charges:
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC CPF x 1
$500.00
 
WEBER, SHAWN
Booking #:
430764
Booking Date:
11-11-2020 – 3:59 am
Charges:
13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER
13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$962.00
Garcia, Marcy
Booking #:
430763
Booking Date:
11-11-2020 – 2:11 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X1
$1064.00
CASTILLO, JOSHUA
Booking #:
430762
Booking Date:
11-11-2020 – 1:53 am
Charges:
54999999 BICYCLE – FAIL TO STOP AT STOP SIGN
$520.00
FROST, JUSTIN
Booking #:
430761
Release Date:
11-10-2020 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-10-2020 – 9:26 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
WILLIAMS, CHEYENNE
Booking #:
430760
Release Date:
11-11-2020 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
11-10-2020 – 6:24 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
STEWART, SALLY
Booking #:
430759
Booking Date:
11-10-2020 – 6:11 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
$1000.00
DOUGAN, DAVID
Booking #:
430756
Release Date:
11-10-2020 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-10-2020 – 5:29 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
HODGE, NATHANIEL
Booking #:
430758
Release Date:
11-10-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-10-2020 – 5:16 pm
Charges:
41999999 MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
$1442.00
Ramirez, Anthony
Booking #:
430757
Booking Date:
11-10-2020 – 5:16 pm
Charges:
41999999 MINOR IN POSSESSION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$721.00
STEWART, CHELSEA
Booking #:
430755
Release Date:
11-10-2020 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-10-2020 – 4:32 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SUCUP-HERNANDEZ, LUIS
Booking #:
430754
Booking Date:
11-10-2020 – 4:08 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
GONSALEZ-FERNANDEZ, ERICK
Booking #:
430753
Booking Date:
11-10-2020 – 4:07 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
PORRAS, JIMMY
Booking #:
430752
Booking Date:
11-10-2020 – 3:35 pm
Charges:
35990003 *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
ORTEGA, REFUGIO
Booking #:
430751
Release Date:
11-10-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-10-2020 – 3:21 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ANDERSON, DANYEL
Booking #:
430750
Booking Date:
11-10-2020 – 3:01 pm
Charges:
54040009 *CPF*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
HOWELL, SARAH
Booking #:
430749
Release Date:
11-10-2020 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-10-2020 – 2:05 pm
Charges:
72010001 GJI*CRUELTY NON-LIVESTK ANIM-KILL/POISON/SBI
No Bond
PEREZ, BRANDON
Booking #:
430748
Booking Date:
11-10-2020 – 1:43 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
JARMON, MONTE’
Booking #:
430747
Booking Date:
11-10-2020 – 12:11 pm
Charges:
MISC USM HOLD
No Bond
MARTINEZ, ISAIAH
Booking #:
430746
Release Date:
11-10-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-10-2020 – 11:54 am
Charges:
13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RAMIREZ, JUAN
Booking #:
430745
Booking Date:
11-10-2020 – 11:01 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$2342.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
