Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records. Included in the records is the arrest of a fugitive from Odessa charged with Capital Murder:
Arrest Made in Connection to Capital Murder InvestigationFrom the Odessa Police Department Facebook page
DATE: June 15, 2020
TYPE OF INCIDENT: Homicide Investigation
DATE/TIME REPORTED: June 15, 2020 at approximately 0338 hours
LOCATION: 1400 Block of Wilshire
SUMMARY:
An arrest has been made in connection to a murder that occurred early this morning in Central Odessa. Jonathan Roy Dawkins, date of birth 10/31/1990, has been charged with Capital Murder “Capital Felony”.
On June 15, 2020 at approximately 0338 hours, Odessa Police responded to the 1400 block of Wilshire in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located a 23-year-old male, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene and next of kin were notified.
Investigation revealed that after a disturbance occurred, Dawkins shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene on foot. Based on the facts and circumstances presented during the investigation, OPD detectives obtained a warrant for Dawkins.
The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located Dawkins today at approximately 1300 hours in San Angelo. Dawkins was charged and arrested accordingly and transported to the Tom Green County Jail. The investigation continues.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Failure to Appear: 3
- Possession: 7
- Misc: 3
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Walking with Traffic: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- Assault causing bodily injury / Family violence: 2
- Capital Murder by Terror Threat/Other Felony: 1
- Fleeing Police Officer: 1
- Jumping Bail/Failure to Appear Felony: 1
MISC CPF X 3
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 1
