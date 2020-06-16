Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records. Included in the records is the arrest of a fugitive from Odessa charged with Capital Murder:

Arrest Made in Connection to Capital Murder Investigation

DATE: June 15, 2020

TYPE OF INCIDENT: Homicide Investigation

DATE/TIME REPORTED: June 15, 2020 at approximately 0338 hours

LOCATION: 1400 Block of Wilshire

SUMMARY:

An arrest has been made in connection to a murder that occurred early this morning in Central Odessa. Jonathan Roy Dawkins, date of birth 10/31/1990, has been charged with Capital Murder “Capital Felony”.

On June 15, 2020 at approximately 0338 hours, Odessa Police responded to the 1400 block of Wilshire in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located a 23-year-old male, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene and next of kin were notified.

Investigation revealed that after a disturbance occurred, Dawkins shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene on foot. Based on the facts and circumstances presented during the investigation, OPD detectives obtained a warrant for Dawkins.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located Dawkins today at approximately 1300 hours in San Angelo. Dawkins was charged and arrested accordingly and transported to the Tom Green County Jail. The investigation continues. From the Odessa Police Department Facebook page

Related story: https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/crime/man-charged-with-capital-murder-arrested-in-tom-green-county/

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Failure to Appear: 3

Possession: 7

Misc: 3

Public Intoxication: 2

Walking with Traffic: 1

Criminal Trespass: 1

Assault causing bodily injury / Family violence: 2

Capital Murder by Terror Threat/Other Felony: 1

Fleeing Police Officer: 1

Jumping Bail/Failure to Appear Felony: 1

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

More Stories for you

• Man charged with Capital Murder arrested in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Records show that Jonathan Roy Dawkins, 29, was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff’s Deputies and…

• Weekend jail logs: $18K bond for speeding, collision, driving violations tops SAPD arrests

Over the past 72 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges…

• Former Christoval ISD substitute teacher identified as shooter in San Antonio murder-suicide

Dr. David Walker, Superintendent for Christoval ISD, has issued a statement regarding the death of a former Christoval…

• Jail Log: June 12, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges…

• SAPD: Driver who injured motorcyclists in hit and run surrenders

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department announced that the driver of a hit and run incident involving…

• SAPD: All vehicles stolen from local Honda dealership have been recovered

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department issued a press release stating that all three vehicles that were…