Jail Log: August 8-10, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 46 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 12

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Possession: 10

Assault Class C – Family Violence by Contact: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

Burglary of Building: 3

Theft of Services: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 3

Assault by Contact: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

False Report Statement Officer/Agent HMO: 1

Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals: Fail to Prov: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1

Aggravated Robbery: 1

Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon: 1

BANKS, RODRICK Booking #: 429066 Booking Date: 08-08-2020 – 5:01 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 ROLLISON, LESTER Booking #: 429065 Booking Date: 08-08-2020 – 4:47 am Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $662.00 GRAY, JAMES Booking #: 429064 Booking Date: 08-08-2020 – 3:00 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 URTEAGA, XAVIER Booking #: 429063 Booking Date: 08-08-2020 – 2:39 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 DOUGLAS, J’TAVION Booking #: 429062 Booking Date: 08-08-2020 – 2:03 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 ADAME, JULIE Booking #: 429061 Booking Date: 08-08-2020 – 12:41 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 BROWN, LEONARD Booking #: 429060 Booking Date: 08-07-2020 – 11:41 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE BY CONTACT $512.00 SHACKELFORD, STEVEN Booking #: 429059 Booking Date: 08-07-2020 – 10:36 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 GONZALES, JERRY Booking #: 429058 Release Date: 08-08-2020 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 08-07-2020 – 10:21 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DL $464.00 THOMPSON, SYLVESTER Booking #: 429057 Booking Date: 08-07-2020 – 8:16 pm Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) No Bond RAMIREZ, AMANDA Booking #: 429056 Booking Date: 08-07-2020 – 7:40 pm Charges: 23990180 THEFT OF SERV >=$2,500<$30K No Bond ORNELAZ, RICHARD Booking #: 429055 Booking Date: 08-07-2020 – 6:54 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond ADAMS, JEFFREY Booking #: 429054 Booking Date: 08-07-2020 – 5:31 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond BELMAN, MIKE Booking #: 429053 Booking Date: 08-07-2020 – 4:02 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond CONTRERAS, JOE Booking #: 429052 Booking Date: 08-07-2020 – 3:19 pm Charges: 35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond MORALES, REYMUNDO Booking #: 429051 Booking Date: 08-07-2020 – 1:45 pm Charges: 54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond TAPIA, LAURA Booking #: 429050 Booking Date: 08-07-2020 – 1:45 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond BAKEN, JACOB Booking #: 429049 Release Date: 08-07-2020 – 2:13 pm Booking Date: 08-07-2020 – 11:09 am Charges: 25890001 MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT No Bond BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 429085 Booking Date: 08-09-2020 – 2:49 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 WESTBROOK, ZACHARY Booking #: 429084 Booking Date: 08-09-2020 – 2:16 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT $512.00 MILLER, TAYLEE Booking #: 429083 Booking Date: 08-09-2020 – 2:00 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 MAHER, APRIL Booking #: 429082 Booking Date: 08-09-2020 – 1:50 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 RUIZ, MARTIN Booking #: 429081 Release Date: 08-09-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 08-09-2020 – 1:45 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 CHILD NOT IN CHILD SAFETY SEAT $1668.00 HERNANDEZ, BRANDON Booking #: 429080 Booking Date: 08-09-2020 – 12:34 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $962.00 FLORES, JOSEPH Booking #: 429079 Release Date: 08-09-2020 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 08-09-2020 – 12:16 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 AYON, JOSE Booking #: 429078 Booking Date: 08-08-2020 – 11:25 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X 4 No Bond ROMAN, ROLANDO Booking #: 429077 Release Date: 08-08-2020 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 08-08-2020 – 9:50 pm Charges: 26070032 FALSE REPORT STATEMENT OFFICER/AGENT HMO $500.00 WILLIAMS, TUNYA Booking #: 429076 Release Date: 08-08-2020 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 08-08-2020 – 9:10 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 REYES, JONATHAN Booking #: 429075 Booking Date: 08-08-2020 – 8:53 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 Perry, Shinae Booking #: 429074 Release Date: 08-08-2020 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 08-08-2020 – 6:19 pm Charges: 73990643 CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV No Bond Clark, Michael Booking #: 429073 Release Date: 08-08-2020 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 08-08-2020 – 4:07 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $1500.00 WILKINSON, EMMITT Booking #: 429072 Release Date: 08-08-2020 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 08-08-2020 – 1:56 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC FTA X3

MISC POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $2768.00 PEREZ-LUPERCIO, NOE Booking #: 429071 Booking Date: 08-08-2020 – 11:42 am Charges: 54040028 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA No Bond BAUTISTA PALOMARES, ALEJANDRO Booking #: 429070 Release Date: 08-08-2020 – 2:13 pm Booking Date: 08-08-2020 – 10:02 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 MARTINEZ, JOAQUIN Booking #: 429069 Release Date: 08-08-2020 – 10:58 am Booking Date: 08-08-2020 – 7:14 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 Gloria, Michael Booking #: 429068 Release Date: 08-08-2020 – 2:13 pm Booking Date: 08-08-2020 – 6:23 am Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1500.00 BENNETT, JASON Booking #: 429095 Booking Date: 08-10-2020 – 1:14 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond ROJAS, MARK Booking #: 429094 Booking Date: 08-10-2020 – 1:06 am Charges: 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON No Bond LEACH, EUGENE Booking #: 429093 Booking Date: 08-09-2020 – 10:34 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 MENCHACA, REYES Booking #: 429092 Release Date: 08-10-2020 – 2:43 am Booking Date: 08-09-2020 – 10:16 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 ROCK, MALACHI Booking #: 429091 Booking Date: 08-09-2020 – 6:17 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

54999999 SEATBELT-15 YEARS AND OLDER (PASSENGER)

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21 $2592.00 ALLBRIGHT, SETH Booking #: 429090 Booking Date: 08-09-2020 – 3:27 pm Charges: 12990002 AGG ROBBERY

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION No Bond LECHWAR, ROBERT Booking #: 429089 Booking Date: 08-09-2020 – 2:30 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond SMITH, TABITHA Booking #: 429088 Booking Date: 08-09-2020 – 10:41 am Charges: 22990001 *J/N*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

50150004 *GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY $1500.00 HAMM, BILLY Booking #: 429087 Booking Date: 08-09-2020 – 9:08 am Charges: 22990001 *J/N* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

50150004 *GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY $500.00 JIMENEZ, OBED Booking #: 429086 Booking Date: 08-09-2020 – 8:07 am Charges: 13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON $50000.00 SUNDAYMONDAY

