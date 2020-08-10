Jail Log: August 8-10, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 46 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 12
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Possession: 10
  • Assault Class C – Family Violence by Contact: 1
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 3
  • Theft of Services: 1
  • Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 3
  • Assault by Contact: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • False Report Statement Officer/Agent HMO: 1
  • Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals: Fail to Prov: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
  • Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
  • Aggravated Robbery: 1
  • Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon: 1
 
 
BANKS, RODRICK
Booking #:
429066
Booking Date:
08-08-2020 – 5:01 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ROLLISON, LESTER
Booking #:
429065
Booking Date:
08-08-2020 – 4:47 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$662.00
 
GRAY, JAMES
Booking #:
429064
Booking Date:
08-08-2020 – 3:00 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
URTEAGA, XAVIER
Booking #:
429063
Booking Date:
08-08-2020 – 2:39 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
DOUGLAS, J’TAVION
Booking #:
429062
Booking Date:
08-08-2020 – 2:03 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ADAME, JULIE
Booking #:
429061
Booking Date:
08-08-2020 – 12:41 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
 
BROWN, LEONARD
Booking #:
429060
Booking Date:
08-07-2020 – 11:41 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE BY CONTACT
$512.00
 
SHACKELFORD, STEVEN
Booking #:
429059
Booking Date:
08-07-2020 – 10:36 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GONZALES, JERRY
Booking #:
429058
Release Date:
08-08-2020 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
08-07-2020 – 10:21 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DL
$464.00
THOMPSON, SYLVESTER
Booking #:
429057
Booking Date:
08-07-2020 – 8:16 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond
RAMIREZ, AMANDA
Booking #:
429056
Booking Date:
08-07-2020 – 7:40 pm
Charges:
23990180 THEFT OF SERV >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
ORNELAZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
429055
Booking Date:
08-07-2020 – 6:54 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
ADAMS, JEFFREY
Booking #:
429054
Booking Date:
08-07-2020 – 5:31 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
BELMAN, MIKE
Booking #:
429053
Booking Date:
08-07-2020 – 4:02 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
CONTRERAS, JOE
Booking #:
429052
Booking Date:
08-07-2020 – 3:19 pm
Charges:
35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
MORALES, REYMUNDO
Booking #:
429051
Booking Date:
08-07-2020 – 1:45 pm
Charges:
54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
TAPIA, LAURA
Booking #:
429050
Booking Date:
08-07-2020 – 1:45 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
BAKEN, JACOB
Booking #:
429049
Release Date:
08-07-2020 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-07-2020 – 11:09 am
Charges:
25890001 MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
No Bond
SUNDAY
 
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
429085
Booking Date:
08-09-2020 – 2:49 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
WESTBROOK, ZACHARY
Booking #:
429084
Booking Date:
08-09-2020 – 2:16 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT
$512.00
MILLER, TAYLEE
Booking #:
429083
Booking Date:
08-09-2020 – 2:00 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
MAHER, APRIL
Booking #:
429082
Booking Date:
08-09-2020 – 1:50 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
RUIZ, MARTIN
Booking #:
429081
Release Date:
08-09-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
08-09-2020 – 1:45 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 CHILD NOT IN CHILD SAFETY SEAT
$1668.00
HERNANDEZ, BRANDON
Booking #:
429080
Booking Date:
08-09-2020 – 12:34 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$962.00
FLORES, JOSEPH
Booking #:
429079
Release Date:
08-09-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
08-09-2020 – 12:16 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
AYON, JOSE
Booking #:
429078
Booking Date:
08-08-2020 – 11:25 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond
ROMAN, ROLANDO
Booking #:
429077
Release Date:
08-08-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-08-2020 – 9:50 pm
Charges:
26070032 FALSE REPORT STATEMENT OFFICER/AGENT HMO
$500.00
WILLIAMS, TUNYA
Booking #:
429076
Release Date:
08-08-2020 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-08-2020 – 9:10 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
REYES, JONATHAN
Booking #:
429075
Booking Date:
08-08-2020 – 8:53 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
Perry, Shinae
Booking #:
429074
Release Date:
08-08-2020 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-08-2020 – 6:19 pm
Charges:
73990643 CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV
No Bond
Clark, Michael
Booking #:
429073
Release Date:
08-08-2020 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-08-2020 – 4:07 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
WILKINSON, EMMITT
Booking #:
429072
Release Date:
08-08-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-08-2020 – 1:56 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC FTA X3
MISC POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2768.00
PEREZ-LUPERCIO, NOE
Booking #:
429071
Booking Date:
08-08-2020 – 11:42 am
Charges:
54040028 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
No Bond
BAUTISTA PALOMARES, ALEJANDRO
Booking #:
429070
Release Date:
08-08-2020 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-08-2020 – 10:02 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, JOAQUIN
Booking #:
429069
Release Date:
08-08-2020 – 10:58 am
Booking Date:
08-08-2020 – 7:14 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
Gloria, Michael
Booking #:
429068
Release Date:
08-08-2020 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-08-2020 – 6:23 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1500.00
 
MONDAY
 
BENNETT, JASON
Booking #:
429095
Booking Date:
08-10-2020 – 1:14 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ROJAS, MARK
Booking #:
429094
Booking Date:
08-10-2020 – 1:06 am
Charges:
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
LEACH, EUGENE
Booking #:
429093
Booking Date:
08-09-2020 – 10:34 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MENCHACA, REYES
Booking #:
429092
Release Date:
08-10-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
08-09-2020 – 10:16 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
ROCK, MALACHI
Booking #:
429091
Booking Date:
08-09-2020 – 6:17 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54999999 SEATBELT-15 YEARS AND OLDER (PASSENGER)
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
$2592.00
ALLBRIGHT, SETH
Booking #:
429090
Booking Date:
08-09-2020 – 3:27 pm
Charges:
12990002 AGG ROBBERY
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
No Bond
LECHWAR, ROBERT
Booking #:
429089
Booking Date:
08-09-2020 – 2:30 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
SMITH, TABITHA
Booking #:
429088
Booking Date:
08-09-2020 – 10:41 am
Charges:
22990001 *J/N*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
50150004 *GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
$1500.00
HAMM, BILLY
Booking #:
429087
Booking Date:
08-09-2020 – 9:08 am
Charges:
22990001 *J/N* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
50150004 *GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
$500.00
JIMENEZ, OBED
Booking #:
429086
Booking Date:
08-09-2020 – 8:07 am
Charges:
13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
$50000.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

