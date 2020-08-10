Jail Log: August 8-10, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 46 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 12
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Possession: 10
- Assault Class C – Family Violence by Contact: 1
- No Driver’s License: 1
- Burglary of Building: 3
- Theft of Services: 1
- Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 3
- Assault by Contact: 1
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- False Report Statement Officer/Agent HMO: 1
- Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals: Fail to Prov: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1
- Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
- Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
- Aggravated Robbery: 1
- Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon: 1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
54999999 CHILD NOT IN CHILD SAFETY SEAT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC CPF X 4
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC FTA X3
MISC POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54999999 SEATBELT-15 YEARS AND OLDER (PASSENGER)
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
50150004 *GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
50150004 *GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
