Jail Log: August 7, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 12

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Theft: 2

Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1

Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Assault Peace Officer: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Walking with Traffic: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Aggravated Robbery: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

SESSOM, JARRED Booking #: 429048 Booking Date: 08-07-2020 – 4:52 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC FTA $1872.00 QUEZADA, ARON Booking #: 429047 Booking Date: 08-07-2020 – 4:52 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC CPF X 1 $1000.00 SILER, MISTY Booking #: 429046 Booking Date: 08-07-2020 – 2:14 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 GONZALEZ, KORBYN Booking #: 429044 Booking Date: 08-07-2020 – 1:18 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G $1000.00 MARSHALL, HAYLEE Booking #: 429045 Booking Date: 08-07-2020 – 1:08 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G $1000.00 AGUILERA, CIPRIANO Booking #: 429043 Booking Date: 08-07-2020 – 1:01 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G $1000.00 SERENIL, JALISA Booking #: 429042 Booking Date: 08-07-2020 – 12:42 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT No Bond DONALDSON, BRYAN Booking #: 429041 Booking Date: 08-07-2020 – 12:31 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1933560J4 THEFT $912.00 COATS, HOLLY Booking #: 429040 Booking Date: 08-07-2020 – 12:30 am Charges: 35990014 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond GARZA, EMILIO Booking #: 429039 Booking Date: 08-07-2020 – 12:19 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1674.00 BARRIENTOS, GILBERTO Booking #: 429038 Release Date: 08-07-2020 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 08-06-2020 – 11:20 pm Charges: 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA $1764.00 CLARY, WESLEY Booking #: 429037 Release Date: 08-07-2020 – 2:43 am Booking Date: 08-06-2020 – 11:04 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X 5

MISC FTA X 2 $1504.00 TUCKER, TERRI Booking #: 429036 Booking Date: 08-06-2020 – 10:56 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond ULBRICH, BARRETT Booking #: 429035 Release Date: 08-07-2020 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 08-06-2020 – 9:36 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER $2000.00 DOMINGUEZ, RUDY Booking #: 429034 Booking Date: 08-06-2020 – 8:58 pm Charges: 13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER

13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54999999 WALKING WITH FLOW OF TRAFFIC

MISC FTA X 2 $2380.00 SALINAS, PEDRO Booking #: 429033 Booking Date: 08-06-2020 – 8:54 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X 3 $1988.00 GONZALES, NOEL Booking #: 429032 Release Date: 08-07-2020 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 08-06-2020 – 8:20 pm Charges: 54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTA X 1 $1366.00 CAMPOS, DAVID Booking #: 429031 Release Date: 08-06-2020 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 08-06-2020 – 8:20 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 DANIELS, JEREMY Booking #: 429030 Booking Date: 08-06-2020 – 6:39 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON $15000.00 FIERRO, PATRICK Booking #: 429029 Release Date: 08-06-2020 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 08-06-2020 – 6:22 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 NAVARRO, J LYNN Booking #: 429028 Release Date: 08-06-2020 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 08-06-2020 – 5:41 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 DELAROSA, JOHN Booking #: 429026 Booking Date: 08-06-2020 – 4:49 pm Charges: 12990002 AGG ROBBERY No Bond FALCON, JOSE Booking #: 429027 Booking Date: 08-06-2020 – 4:25 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond WOOTEN, LONNIE Booking #: 429025 Release Date: 08-06-2020 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 08-06-2020 – 1:45 pm Charges: 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

23990198 THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K

29030012 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMP/INT PUB SERVICE <$30,000 No Bond CHIPMAN, KENNETH Booking #: 429024 Booking Date: 08-06-2020 – 11:57 am Charges: 22990001 MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) No Bond WATT, MISTY Booking #: 429023 Booking Date: 08-06-2020 – 9:50 am Charges: 35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond GUERRERO, ELIZABETH Booking #: 429022 Booking Date: 08-06-2020 – 8:48 am Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) No Bond

