Jail Log: August 7, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 12
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Theft: 2
- Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1
- Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Assault Peace Officer: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Walking with Traffic: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Aggravated Robbery: 1
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC FTA
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 1
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1933560J4 THEFT
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
MISC CPF X 5
MISC FTA X 2
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54999999 WALKING WITH FLOW OF TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X 2
MISC FTA X 3
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 1
23990198 THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K
29030012 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMP/INT PUB SERVICE <$30,000
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597