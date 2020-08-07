Jail Log: August 7, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 12
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Theft: 2
  • Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1
  • Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Assault Peace Officer: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Walking with Traffic: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Aggravated Robbery: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
 
SESSOM, JARRED
Booking #:
429048
Booking Date:
08-07-2020 – 4:52 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC FTA
$1872.00
QUEZADA, ARON
Booking #:
429047
Booking Date:
08-07-2020 – 4:52 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 1
$1000.00
SILER, MISTY
Booking #:
429046
Booking Date:
08-07-2020 – 2:14 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GONZALEZ, KORBYN
Booking #:
429044
Booking Date:
08-07-2020 – 1:18 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$1000.00
MARSHALL, HAYLEE
Booking #:
429045
Booking Date:
08-07-2020 – 1:08 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$1000.00
AGUILERA, CIPRIANO
Booking #:
429043
Booking Date:
08-07-2020 – 1:01 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$1000.00
SERENIL, JALISA
Booking #:
429042
Booking Date:
08-07-2020 – 12:42 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
No Bond
DONALDSON, BRYAN
Booking #:
429041
Booking Date:
08-07-2020 – 12:31 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1933560J4 THEFT
$912.00
COATS, HOLLY
Booking #:
429040
Booking Date:
08-07-2020 – 12:30 am
Charges:
35990014 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
GARZA, EMILIO
Booking #:
429039
Booking Date:
08-07-2020 – 12:19 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1674.00
BARRIENTOS, GILBERTO
Booking #:
429038
Release Date:
08-07-2020 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
08-06-2020 – 11:20 pm
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
$1764.00
CLARY, WESLEY
Booking #:
429037
Release Date:
08-07-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
08-06-2020 – 11:04 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 5
MISC FTA X 2
$1504.00
TUCKER, TERRI
Booking #:
429036
Booking Date:
08-06-2020 – 10:56 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
ULBRICH, BARRETT
Booking #:
429035
Release Date:
08-07-2020 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
08-06-2020 – 9:36 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$2000.00
DOMINGUEZ, RUDY
Booking #:
429034
Booking Date:
08-06-2020 – 8:58 pm
Charges:
13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54999999 WALKING WITH FLOW OF TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X 2
$2380.00
SALINAS, PEDRO
Booking #:
429033
Booking Date:
08-06-2020 – 8:54 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X 3
$1988.00
GONZALES, NOEL
Booking #:
429032
Release Date:
08-07-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
08-06-2020 – 8:20 pm
Charges:
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 1
$1366.00
CAMPOS, DAVID
Booking #:
429031
Release Date:
08-06-2020 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-06-2020 – 8:20 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
DANIELS, JEREMY
Booking #:
429030
Booking Date:
08-06-2020 – 6:39 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
$15000.00
FIERRO, PATRICK
Booking #:
429029
Release Date:
08-06-2020 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-06-2020 – 6:22 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
NAVARRO, J LYNN
Booking #:
429028
Release Date:
08-06-2020 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-06-2020 – 5:41 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
DELAROSA, JOHN
Booking #:
429026
Booking Date:
08-06-2020 – 4:49 pm
Charges:
12990002 AGG ROBBERY
No Bond
FALCON, JOSE
Booking #:
429027
Booking Date:
08-06-2020 – 4:25 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
WOOTEN, LONNIE
Booking #:
429025
Release Date:
08-06-2020 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-06-2020 – 1:45 pm
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
23990198 THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K
29030012 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMP/INT PUB SERVICE <$30,000
No Bond
CHIPMAN, KENNETH
Booking #:
429024
Booking Date:
08-06-2020 – 11:57 am
Charges:
22990001 MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond
WATT, MISTY
Booking #:
429023
Booking Date:
08-06-2020 – 9:50 am
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
GUERRERO, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
429022
Booking Date:
08-06-2020 – 8:48 am
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo