Jail Log: August 6, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Possession of a Dangerous Drug: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Possession: 5

False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

DUQUE, ROBERT Booking #: 429020 Release Date: 08-06-2020 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 08-06-2020 – 2:20 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X 2 $500.00 DAVIS, FREDERICK Booking #: 429019 Booking Date: 08-06-2020 – 1:17 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond CASTELLANOS-GARZA, ARTURO Booking #: 429018 Release Date: 08-06-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 08-06-2020 – 12:46 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 BIENEMANN, TABATHA Booking #: 429015 Booking Date: 08-05-2020 – 11:36 pm Charges: 35990133 *RPR*POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

41999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY

54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE X 2

MISC VPTA X 3 $7376.00 VALDESPINO-ALMARAZ, MARIA Booking #: 429014 Booking Date: 08-05-2020 – 9:44 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 GUERRERO, ERIC Booking #: 429013 Booking Date: 08-05-2020 – 9:27 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

36990007 *GOB* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY $17500.00 SCHUMAKER, SHEPHERD Booking #: 429012 Release Date: 08-05-2020 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 08-05-2020 – 6:38 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 HERNANDEZ, CHRISTINA Booking #: 429011 Booking Date: 08-05-2020 – 6:34 pm Charges: 35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

50150004 GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

MISC CPF X 17 No Bond HINDS, ROBERT Booking #: 429010 Release Date: 08-06-2020 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 08-05-2020 – 5:56 pm Charges: 35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE $500.00 CROCKER, THOMAS Booking #: 429009 Booking Date: 08-05-2020 – 4:38 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond MILLER, ARIEL Booking #: 429008 Booking Date: 08-05-2020 – 3:34 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE $10000.00 Cruz, Mandy Booking #: 429007 Booking Date: 08-05-2020 – 2:13 pm Charges: 35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597