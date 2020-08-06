Jail Log: August 6, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Possession of a Dangerous Drug: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Possession: 5
  • False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
 
DUQUE, ROBERT
Booking #:
429020
Release Date:
08-06-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
08-06-2020 – 2:20 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 2
$500.00
DAVIS, FREDERICK
Booking #:
429019
Booking Date:
08-06-2020 – 1:17 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
CASTELLANOS-GARZA, ARTURO
Booking #:
429018
Release Date:
08-06-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
08-06-2020 – 12:46 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BIENEMANN, TABATHA
Booking #:
429015
Booking Date:
08-05-2020 – 11:36 pm
Charges:
35990133 *RPR*POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
41999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY
54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE X 2
MISC VPTA X 3
$7376.00
VALDESPINO-ALMARAZ, MARIA
Booking #:
429014
Booking Date:
08-05-2020 – 9:44 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
GUERRERO, ERIC
Booking #:
429013
Booking Date:
08-05-2020 – 9:27 pm
Charges:
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
36990007 *GOB* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
$17500.00
 
SCHUMAKER, SHEPHERD
Booking #:
429012
Release Date:
08-05-2020 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-05-2020 – 6:38 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, CHRISTINA
Booking #:
429011
Booking Date:
08-05-2020 – 6:34 pm
Charges:
35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
50150004 GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
MISC CPF X 17
No Bond
HINDS, ROBERT
Booking #:
429010
Release Date:
08-06-2020 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
08-05-2020 – 5:56 pm
Charges:
35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
$500.00
CROCKER, THOMAS
Booking #:
429009
Booking Date:
08-05-2020 – 4:38 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MILLER, ARIEL
Booking #:
429008
Booking Date:
08-05-2020 – 3:34 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
$10000.00
Cruz, Mandy
Booking #:
429007
Booking Date:
08-05-2020 – 2:13 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

