Jail Log: August 5, 2020

Jail Logs

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Possession: 5
  • Misc Parole Violation: 2
  • Violate Promise to Appear: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Fail to Maintain Animal Dealer Records: 1
  • Riding Bicycle on Wrong Side of Roadway: 1
 
GAUWAIN, BARRY
Booking #:
429006
Booking Date:
08-05-2020 – 4:23 am
Charges:
57070010 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
WILHELM, ANDREW
Booking #:
429005
Booking Date:
08-05-2020 – 3:17 am
Charges:
22990001 MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
25890001 MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
No Bond
DELAPAZ, JUAN
Booking #:
429004
Booking Date:
08-04-2020 – 11:56 pm
Charges:
13150005 MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
BRIONES, YESENIA
Booking #:
429003
Booking Date:
08-04-2020 – 11:42 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
TYLER, KENDRICK
Booking #:
429002
Booking Date:
08-04-2020 – 10:09 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
Emerson, Joshua
Booking #:
429001
Release Date:
08-04-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-04-2020 – 9:23 pm
Charges:
3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
ROW FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
$1490.00
MULLINS, GREGORY
Booking #:
429000
Booking Date:
08-04-2020 – 7:52 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
GONZALES, ERNEST
Booking #:
428999
Booking Date:
08-04-2020 – 6:22 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
SPARKS, JUSTIN
Booking #:
428997
Release Date:
08-04-2020 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-04-2020 – 6:21 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 CPF X1
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINACIAL RESPONSABILITY
$1524.00
BAGWELL, MICHAEL
Booking #:
428998
Release Date:
08-04-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-04-2020 – 6:20 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
MCCLELLAND, OTHELLA
Booking #:
428996
Booking Date:
08-04-2020 – 5:07 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
MISC EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X2
$2654.00
BARBER, MIKE
Booking #:
428995
Booking Date:
08-04-2020 – 4:34 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
MARTINEZ, BROOKE
Booking #:
428994
Booking Date:
08-04-2020 – 3:30 pm
Charges:
35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
50130001 *GJI*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
MISC CPF X 6
No Bond
WEATHERFORD, WILLIAM
Booking #:
428993
Release Date:
08-04-2020 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-04-2020 – 2:58 pm
Charges:
73990107 FAIL TO MAINTAIN ANIMAL DEALER RECORDS
No Bond
TORRES, MANUEL
Booking #:
428992
Booking Date:
08-04-2020 – 1:49 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
BARNETT, ANDREW
Booking #:
428991
Release Date:
08-04-2020 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-04-2020 – 12:16 pm
Charges:
54999999 RIDING BICYCLE ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY
55999999 POSSESION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
HL1 DEFECTIVE OR NO HEADLAMPS ON BICYCLE
MISC FTA X 3
$3736.00
CARRILLO, XAVIER
Booking #:
428990
Release Date:
08-04-2020 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-04-2020 – 10:42 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$750.00
SANCHEZ, JANDIE
Booking #:
428989
Booking Date:
08-04-2020 – 10:16 am
Charges:
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
SHESLER, JUNIOR
Booking #:
428988
Booking Date:
08-04-2020 – 9:50 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

