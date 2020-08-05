Jail Log: August 5, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Possession: 5
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
- Violate Promise to Appear: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Theft: 1
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Fail to Maintain Animal Dealer Records: 1
- Riding Bicycle on Wrong Side of Roadway: 1
25890001 MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
ROW FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
54999999 CPF X1
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINACIAL RESPONSABILITY
MISC EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X2
50130001 *GJI*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
MISC CPF X 6
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSSESION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
HL1 DEFECTIVE OR NO HEADLAMPS ON BICYCLE
MISC FTA X 3
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
