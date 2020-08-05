Jail Log: August 5, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Burglary of Building: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Possession: 5

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Violate Promise to Appear: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Theft: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Fail to Maintain Animal Dealer Records: 1

Riding Bicycle on Wrong Side of Roadway: 1

GAUWAIN, BARRY Booking #: 429006 Booking Date: 08-05-2020 – 4:23 am Charges: 57070010 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond WILHELM, ANDREW Booking #: 429005 Booking Date: 08-05-2020 – 3:17 am Charges: 22990001 MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

25890001 MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT No Bond DELAPAZ, JUAN Booking #: 429004 Booking Date: 08-04-2020 – 11:56 pm Charges: 13150005 MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond BRIONES, YESENIA Booking #: 429003 Booking Date: 08-04-2020 – 11:42 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00 TYLER, KENDRICK Booking #: 429002 Booking Date: 08-04-2020 – 10:09 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond Emerson, Joshua Booking #: 429001 Release Date: 08-04-2020 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 08-04-2020 – 9:23 pm Charges: 3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

ROW FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY $1490.00 MULLINS, GREGORY Booking #: 429000 Booking Date: 08-04-2020 – 7:52 pm Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond GONZALES, ERNEST Booking #: 428999 Booking Date: 08-04-2020 – 6:22 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $500.00 SPARKS, JUSTIN Booking #: 428997 Release Date: 08-04-2020 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 08-04-2020 – 6:21 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 CPF X1

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINACIAL RESPONSABILITY $1524.00 BAGWELL, MICHAEL Booking #: 428998 Release Date: 08-04-2020 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 08-04-2020 – 6:20 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 MCCLELLAND, OTHELLA Booking #: 428996 Booking Date: 08-04-2020 – 5:07 pm Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

MISC EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X2 $2654.00 BARBER, MIKE Booking #: 428995 Booking Date: 08-04-2020 – 4:34 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 MARTINEZ, BROOKE Booking #: 428994 Booking Date: 08-04-2020 – 3:30 pm Charges: 35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

50130001 *GJI*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

MISC CPF X 6 No Bond WEATHERFORD, WILLIAM Booking #: 428993 Release Date: 08-04-2020 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 08-04-2020 – 2:58 pm Charges: 73990107 FAIL TO MAINTAIN ANIMAL DEALER RECORDS No Bond TORRES, MANUEL Booking #: 428992 Booking Date: 08-04-2020 – 1:49 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 BARNETT, ANDREW Booking #: 428991 Release Date: 08-04-2020 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 08-04-2020 – 12:16 pm Charges: 54999999 RIDING BICYCLE ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY

55999999 POSSESION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HL1 DEFECTIVE OR NO HEADLAMPS ON BICYCLE

MISC FTA X 3 $3736.00 CARRILLO, XAVIER Booking #: 428990 Release Date: 08-04-2020 – 3:43 pm Booking Date: 08-04-2020 – 10:42 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $750.00 SANCHEZ, JANDIE Booking #: 428989 Booking Date: 08-04-2020 – 10:16 am Charges: 57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 SHESLER, JUNIOR Booking #: 428988 Booking Date: 08-04-2020 – 9:50 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

