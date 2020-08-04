Jail Log: August 4, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Family/Household Member: 2

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Possession: 5

Public Intoxication: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

COBBS-PRESSWOOD, JAIR Booking #: 428987 Booking Date: 08-04-2020 – 5:01 am Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 LAWSON, COREY Booking #: 428986 Booking Date: 08-04-2020 – 3:58 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 WACHTER, TAMARA Booking #: 428985 Booking Date: 08-04-2020 – 2:54 am Charges: MISC CPF X 10 No Bond WHITE, TAYLOR Booking #: 428984 Release Date: 08-04-2020 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 08-04-2020 – 2:03 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 LINZY, HOWARD Booking #: 428983 Release Date: 08-04-2020 – 2:43 am Booking Date: 08-04-2020 – 1:02 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 ROARK, MICHAEL Booking #: 428982 Booking Date: 08-04-2020 – 12:50 am Charges: 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER $1000.00 ARCHER, VERGIE Booking #: 428981 Booking Date: 08-03-2020 – 11:37 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 428980 Booking Date: 08-03-2020 – 8:09 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 LUNA, JEREMYAH Booking #: 428979 Booking Date: 08-03-2020 – 5:59 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00 ARELLANO, SAUL Booking #: 428978 Booking Date: 08-03-2020 – 5:01 pm Charges: 4208 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 BECERRA, FIDENCIO Booking #: 428977 Release Date: 08-03-2020 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 08-03-2020 – 3:17 pm Charges: 13990075 *GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond NIETO, FELIX Booking #: 428976 Booking Date: 08-03-2020 – 1:09 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond DOTY, LESLIE Booking #: 428975 Release Date: 08-03-2020 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 08-03-2020 – 11:51 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond Cope, Chase Booking #: 428974 Booking Date: 08-03-2020 – 9:34 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

