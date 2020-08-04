Jail Log: August 4, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Family/Household Member: 2
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Possession: 5
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
 
COBBS-PRESSWOOD, JAIR
Booking #:
428987
Booking Date:
08-04-2020 – 5:01 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
LAWSON, COREY
Booking #:
428986
Booking Date:
08-04-2020 – 3:58 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
WACHTER, TAMARA
Booking #:
428985
Booking Date:
08-04-2020 – 2:54 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 10
No Bond
 
WHITE, TAYLOR
Booking #:
428984
Release Date:
08-04-2020 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
08-04-2020 – 2:03 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
LINZY, HOWARD
Booking #:
428983
Release Date:
08-04-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
08-04-2020 – 1:02 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ROARK, MICHAEL
Booking #:
428982
Booking Date:
08-04-2020 – 12:50 am
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1000.00
 
ARCHER, VERGIE
Booking #:
428981
Booking Date:
08-03-2020 – 11:37 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
428980
Booking Date:
08-03-2020 – 8:09 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
LUNA, JEREMYAH
Booking #:
428979
Booking Date:
08-03-2020 – 5:59 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
ARELLANO, SAUL
Booking #:
428978
Booking Date:
08-03-2020 – 5:01 pm
Charges:
4208 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
BECERRA, FIDENCIO
Booking #:
428977
Release Date:
08-03-2020 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-03-2020 – 3:17 pm
Charges:
13990075 *GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
NIETO, FELIX
Booking #:
428976
Booking Date:
08-03-2020 – 1:09 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
DOTY, LESLIE
Booking #:
428975
Release Date:
08-03-2020 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-03-2020 – 11:51 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
Cope, Chase
Booking #:
428974
Booking Date:
08-03-2020 – 9:34 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
 

