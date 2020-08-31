Jail Log: August 29-31, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 53 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Possession: 19
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4
  • Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
  • Interfere w/Public Duties: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 4
  • Criminal Trespassing: 4
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 2
  • Assault Family/Household Member w/Prev Conviction: 2
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 7
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
SATURDAY
 
MARTINEZ, RAY
Booking #:
429417
Booking Date:
08-29-2020 – 4:10 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$642.00
SCRIBNER, JONATHAN
Booking #:
429416
Release Date:
08-29-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
08-29-2020 – 3:18 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CAMPBELL, REBECCA
Booking #:
429415
Release Date:
08-29-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
08-29-2020 – 2:26 am
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT
MISC CPF X 5
$1598.00
CALHOUN, ALICIA
Booking #:
429414
Booking Date:
08-29-2020 – 1:44 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
DARBY, WHITNEY
Booking #:
429413
Release Date:
08-29-2020 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
08-29-2020 – 1:37 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
71999999 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF UNDER 100.00
MISC FTA X 2
$2616.00
BORDERS, IRMA
Booking #:
429412
Release Date:
08-29-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
08-29-2020 – 1:11 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE
$1420.00
FORD, DANIEL
Booking #:
429411
Release Date:
08-29-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
08-29-2020 – 1:05 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X 2
$1000.00
AMADEO, EDWIN
Booking #:
429410
Release Date:
08-29-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
08-29-2020 – 12:57 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
LEMUS, PABLO
Booking #:
429408
Booking Date:
08-29-2020 – 12:38 am
Charges:
11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
64050001 SEXUAL PERF BY CHILD <14YRS EMPLOY/DIR/PROMO
$250000.00
GARCIA, ANDREW
Booking #:
429409
Release Date:
08-29-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
08-29-2020 – 12:33 am
Charges:
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
$500.00
HARDIN, CASE
Booking #:
429407
Booking Date:
08-28-2020 – 11:51 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
ALVAREZ, ISAAC
Booking #:
429406
Booking Date:
08-28-2020 – 10:27 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
RODRIGUEZ, ANDRES
Booking #:
429405
Booking Date:
08-28-2020 – 10:17 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
ZUNINO, BRITTANY
Booking #:
429404
Release Date:
08-29-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
08-28-2020 – 9:53 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
RODRIGUEZ, ANTONIO
Booking #:
429403
Booking Date:
08-28-2020 – 8:19 pm
Charges:
35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
99999999 GO OFF BOND ON: EVADING ARREST DETENTION BONDED ON 02/11/20
99999999 GO OFF BOND ON: POSS MARIJ < 2OZ BONDED ON 02/11/20
MISC CPF X 5
No Bond
GONZALES, CHRISHILDA
Booking #:
429402
Release Date:
08-29-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
08-28-2020 – 8:02 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
PERRYMAN, DAMON
Booking #:
429401
Release Date:
08-28-2020 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-28-2020 – 7:43 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
$1464.00
GARCIA, ALFREDO
Booking #:
429400
Release Date:
08-29-2020 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
08-28-2020 – 7:33 pm
Charges:
13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
$5000.00
BURNS, ERIC
Booking #:
429399
Booking Date:
08-28-2020 – 6:58 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
$7500.00
ORNELAZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
429398
Booking Date:
08-28-2020 – 6:55 pm
Charges:
54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
MUNIZ, ALEJOS
Booking #:
429397
Booking Date:
08-28-2020 – 2:54 pm
Charges:
48010020 COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
CARABAJAL, VICTORIANO
Booking #:
429395
Booking Date:
08-28-2020 – 11:56 am
Charges:
D25 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
RECENDEZ, DANIELA
Booking #:
429396
Booking Date:
08-28-2020 – 11:50 am
Charges:
54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54040010 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
BARRIENTES, KEVIN
Booking #:
429394
Booking Date:
08-28-2020 – 10:05 am
Charges:
35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
 
SUNDAY
 
SUITERS, IROSHA
Booking #:
429433
Booking Date:
08-30-2020 – 3:58 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GUAJARDO, ESTEVAN
Booking #:
429432
Booking Date:
08-30-2020 – 3:55 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
 
YOUNG, THOMAS
Booking #:
429431
Booking Date:
08-30-2020 – 3:09 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GARZA, IGNACIO
Booking #:
429430
Booking Date:
08-30-2020 – 2:53 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION
MISC CPF X 7
MISC VPTA X 2
$2320.00
FLORES, JULIAN
Booking #:
429429
Release Date:
08-30-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
08-30-2020 – 2:35 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC X 2
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X 3
MISC FTA X 3
MISC VPTA X 1
$6690.00
OLD, LEVIE
Booking #:
429428
Booking Date:
08-30-2020 – 1:52 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
HALE, KEVIN
Booking #:
429427
Booking Date:
08-30-2020 – 12:52 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 1
$2164.00
ARROYO, DEREK
Booking #:
429426
Release Date:
08-30-2020 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
08-29-2020 – 11:09 pm
Charges:
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
547.613(A)(1) USE OF VISION REDUCING MATTER ON WINDOWS – GLASS COATING
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
$716.00
DIAZ, AMBROSE
Booking #:
429425
Booking Date:
08-29-2020 – 10:30 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 
SOLIS-LUJAN, OSCAR
Booking #:
429424
Booking Date:
08-29-2020 – 9:48 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$6500.00
NALLEY, WILLIAM
Booking #:
429423
Release Date:
08-30-2020 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
08-29-2020 – 8:17 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC VPTA
$1782.00
RAMOZ, HILARIO
Booking #:
429422
Booking Date:
08-29-2020 – 7:57 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
57070020 GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
P30 GOB* TERRORISTIC THREAT
$4500.00
FLORES, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
429421
Booking Date:
08-29-2020 – 6:50 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ARTEAGA, PRESTON
Booking #:
429420
Release Date:
08-29-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-29-2020 – 5:16 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
YOUNG, JOHN
Booking #:
429419
Booking Date:
08-29-2020 – 4:08 pm
Charges:
13990075 GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
HERRERA, DEVIN
Booking #:
429418
Release Date:
08-29-2020 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-29-2020 – 3:29 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MONDAY
 
BARNES, GUY
Booking #:
429446
Booking Date:
08-31-2020 – 1:17 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
$690.00
GARCIA, RUBEN
Booking #:
429445
Booking Date:
08-31-2020 – 12:22 am
Charges:
54990067 *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC FTA
$782.00
DELACRUZ, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
429444
Booking Date:
08-31-2020 – 12:00 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$1962.00
GARCIA, ANDREW
Booking #:
429443
Release Date:
08-31-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
08-30-2020 – 11:35 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
MENDOZA, ANDREA
Booking #:
429442
Booking Date:
08-30-2020 – 11:23 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FTAX5
$4510.00
HERNANDEZ, ANTONIO
Booking #:
429441
Release Date:
08-31-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
08-30-2020 – 10:13 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X 2
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$2028.00
CHAPMAN, CRAIG
Booking #:
429440
Release Date:
08-31-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
08-30-2020 – 9:04 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
SAENZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
429439
Release Date:
08-30-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-30-2020 – 7:42 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA
Booking #:
429438
Release Date:
08-30-2020 – 6:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-30-2020 – 4:42 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ALVAREZ, ISAAC
Booking #:
429437
Release Date:
08-30-2020 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-30-2020 – 3:58 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
GARZA, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
429436
Booking Date:
08-30-2020 – 3:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
$1000.00
BECKLING, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
429435
Release Date:
08-30-2020 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-30-2020 – 11:31 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
POWELL, QUINTIN
Booking #:
429434
Booking Date:
08-30-2020 – 10:28 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
