Jail Log: August 29-31, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 53 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Possession: 19

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

Interfere w/Public Duties: 1

Public Intoxication: 4

Criminal Trespassing: 4

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 2

Assault Family/Household Member w/Prev Conviction: 2

Burglary of Building: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 7

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

MARTINEZ, RAY Booking #: 429417 Booking Date: 08-29-2020 – 4:10 am Charges: 55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $642.00 SCRIBNER, JONATHAN Booking #: 429416 Release Date: 08-29-2020 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 08-29-2020 – 3:18 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 CAMPBELL, REBECCA Booking #: 429415 Release Date: 08-29-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 08-29-2020 – 2:26 am Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT

MISC CPF X 5 $1598.00 CALHOUN, ALICIA Booking #: 429414 Booking Date: 08-29-2020 – 1:44 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond DARBY, WHITNEY Booking #: 429413 Release Date: 08-29-2020 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 08-29-2020 – 1:37 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

71999999 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF UNDER 100.00

MISC FTA X 2 $2616.00 BORDERS, IRMA Booking #: 429412 Release Date: 08-29-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 08-29-2020 – 1:11 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE $1420.00 FORD, DANIEL Booking #: 429411 Release Date: 08-29-2020 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 08-29-2020 – 1:05 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X 2 $1000.00 AMADEO, EDWIN Booking #: 429410 Release Date: 08-29-2020 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 08-29-2020 – 12:57 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 LEMUS, PABLO Booking #: 429408 Booking Date: 08-29-2020 – 12:38 am Charges: 11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

64050001 SEXUAL PERF BY CHILD <14YRS EMPLOY/DIR/PROMO $250000.00 GARCIA, ANDREW Booking #: 429409 Release Date: 08-29-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 08-29-2020 – 12:33 am Charges: 73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES $500.00 HARDIN, CASE Booking #: 429407 Booking Date: 08-28-2020 – 11:51 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00 ALVAREZ, ISAAC Booking #: 429406 Booking Date: 08-28-2020 – 10:27 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 RODRIGUEZ, ANDRES Booking #: 429405 Booking Date: 08-28-2020 – 10:17 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $500.00 ZUNINO, BRITTANY Booking #: 429404 Release Date: 08-29-2020 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 08-28-2020 – 9:53 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 RODRIGUEZ, ANTONIO Booking #: 429403 Booking Date: 08-28-2020 – 8:19 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

99999999 GO OFF BOND ON: EVADING ARREST DETENTION BONDED ON 02/11/20

99999999 GO OFF BOND ON: POSS MARIJ < 2OZ BONDED ON 02/11/20

MISC CPF X 5 No Bond GONZALES, CHRISHILDA Booking #: 429402 Release Date: 08-29-2020 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 08-28-2020 – 8:02 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE $512.00 PERRYMAN, DAMON Booking #: 429401 Release Date: 08-28-2020 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 08-28-2020 – 7:43 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE $1464.00 GARCIA, ALFREDO Booking #: 429400 Release Date: 08-29-2020 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 08-28-2020 – 7:33 pm Charges: 13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV $5000.00 BURNS, ERIC Booking #: 429399 Booking Date: 08-28-2020 – 6:58 pm Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) $7500.00 ORNELAZ, RICHARD Booking #: 429398 Booking Date: 08-28-2020 – 6:55 pm Charges: 54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond MUNIZ, ALEJOS Booking #: 429397 Booking Date: 08-28-2020 – 2:54 pm Charges: 48010020 COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH No Bond CARABAJAL, VICTORIANO Booking #: 429395 Booking Date: 08-28-2020 – 11:56 am Charges: D25 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond RECENDEZ, DANIELA Booking #: 429396 Booking Date: 08-28-2020 – 11:50 am Charges: 54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54040010 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond BARRIENTES, KEVIN Booking #: 429394 Booking Date: 08-28-2020 – 10:05 am Charges: 35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond SUITERS, IROSHA Booking #: 429433 Booking Date: 08-30-2020 – 3:58 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond GUAJARDO, ESTEVAN Booking #: 429432 Booking Date: 08-30-2020 – 3:55 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond YOUNG, THOMAS Booking #: 429431 Booking Date: 08-30-2020 – 3:09 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 GARZA, IGNACIO Booking #: 429430 Booking Date: 08-30-2020 – 2:53 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION

MISC CPF X 7

MISC VPTA X 2 $2320.00 FLORES, JULIAN Booking #: 429429 Release Date: 08-30-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 08-30-2020 – 2:35 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC X 2

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X 3

MISC FTA X 3

MISC VPTA X 1 $6690.00 OLD, LEVIE Booking #: 429428 Booking Date: 08-30-2020 – 1:52 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond HALE, KEVIN Booking #: 429427 Booking Date: 08-30-2020 – 12:52 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTA X 1 $2164.00 ARROYO, DEREK Booking #: 429426 Release Date: 08-30-2020 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 08-29-2020 – 11:09 pm Charges: 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

547.613(A)(1) USE OF VISION REDUCING MATTER ON WINDOWS – GLASS COATING

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR $716.00 DIAZ, AMBROSE Booking #: 429425 Booking Date: 08-29-2020 – 10:30 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 SOLIS-LUJAN, OSCAR Booking #: 429424 Booking Date: 08-29-2020 – 9:48 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $6500.00 NALLEY, WILLIAM Booking #: 429423 Release Date: 08-30-2020 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 08-29-2020 – 8:17 pm Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC VPTA $1782.00 RAMOZ, HILARIO Booking #: 429422 Booking Date: 08-29-2020 – 7:57 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

57070020 GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

P30 GOB* TERRORISTIC THREAT $4500.00 FLORES, CRYSTAL Booking #: 429421 Booking Date: 08-29-2020 – 6:50 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond ARTEAGA, PRESTON Booking #: 429420 Release Date: 08-29-2020 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 08-29-2020 – 5:16 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 YOUNG, JOHN Booking #: 429419 Booking Date: 08-29-2020 – 4:08 pm Charges: 13990075 GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond HERRERA, DEVIN Booking #: 429418 Release Date: 08-29-2020 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 08-29-2020 – 3:29 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 BARNES, GUY Booking #: 429446 Booking Date: 08-31-2020 – 1:17 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID $690.00 GARCIA, RUBEN Booking #: 429445 Booking Date: 08-31-2020 – 12:22 am Charges: 54990067 *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC FTA $782.00 DELACRUZ, TIMOTHY Booking #: 429444 Booking Date: 08-31-2020 – 12:00 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $1962.00 GARCIA, ANDREW Booking #: 429443 Release Date: 08-31-2020 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 08-30-2020 – 11:35 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 MENDOZA, ANDREA Booking #: 429442 Booking Date: 08-30-2020 – 11:23 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

MISC FTAX5 $4510.00 HERNANDEZ, ANTONIO Booking #: 429441 Release Date: 08-31-2020 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 08-30-2020 – 10:13 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X 2

MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION $2028.00 CHAPMAN, CRAIG Booking #: 429440 Release Date: 08-31-2020 – 2:43 am Booking Date: 08-30-2020 – 9:04 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 SAENZ, ROBERT Booking #: 429439 Release Date: 08-30-2020 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 08-30-2020 – 7:42 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA Booking #: 429438 Release Date: 08-30-2020 – 6:43 pm Booking Date: 08-30-2020 – 4:42 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 ALVAREZ, ISAAC Booking #: 429437 Release Date: 08-30-2020 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 08-30-2020 – 3:58 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 GARZA, NICHOLAS Booking #: 429436 Booking Date: 08-30-2020 – 3:25 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G $1000.00 BECKLING, TIMOTHY Booking #: 429435 Release Date: 08-30-2020 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 08-30-2020 – 11:31 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 POWELL, QUINTIN Booking #: 429434 Booking Date: 08-30-2020 – 10:28 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X 2 No Bond SATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597