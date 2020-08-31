Jail Log: August 29-31, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 53 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Possession: 19
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4
- Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
- Interfere w/Public Duties: 1
- Public Intoxication: 4
- Criminal Trespassing: 4
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 2
- Assault Family/Household Member w/Prev Conviction: 2
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 7
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT
MISC CPF X 5
71999999 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF UNDER 100.00
MISC FTA X 2
54999999 FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE
MISC CPF X 2
64050001 SEXUAL PERF BY CHILD <14YRS EMPLOY/DIR/PROMO
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
99999999 GO OFF BOND ON: EVADING ARREST DETENTION BONDED ON 02/11/20
99999999 GO OFF BOND ON: POSS MARIJ < 2OZ BONDED ON 02/11/20
MISC CPF X 5
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54040010 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION
MISC CPF X 7
MISC VPTA X 2
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC X 2
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X 3
MISC FTA X 3
MISC VPTA X 1
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 1
547.613(A)(1) USE OF VISION REDUCING MATTER ON WINDOWS – GLASS COATING
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC VPTA
35990015 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
57070020 GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
P30 GOB* TERRORISTIC THREAT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC FTA
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FTAX5
MISC FTA X 2
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
MISC CPF X 2
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
