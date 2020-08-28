Jail Log: August 28, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 6
  • Possession: 4
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Assault Family Violence: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Misc Parole Violation: 2
  • Misc CPF: 1
 
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
RIVERA, TRENT
Booking #:
429391
Booking Date:
08-28-2020 – 4:49 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
SALDIVAR, MYKAH
Booking #:
429390
Release Date:
08-28-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
08-28-2020 – 4:16 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$2000.00
GONZALES, VANESSA
Booking #:
429389
Release Date:
08-28-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
08-27-2020 – 11:58 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
 
TORRES, MARTHA
Booking #:
429388
Booking Date:
08-27-2020 – 11:39 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
FLORIE, MATTHEW
Booking #:
429387
Booking Date:
08-27-2020 – 9:10 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
$512.00
ORTIZ, STEVEN
Booking #:
429386
Booking Date:
08-27-2020 – 8:36 pm
Charges:
35990002 GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48040003 GOB*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
$150000.00
GARZA, FELIX
Booking #:
429385
Booking Date:
08-27-2020 – 8:30 pm
Charges:
11990001 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
OBOYLE, KENNETH
Booking #:
429383
Booking Date:
08-27-2020 – 6:23 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
YEARICKS, ERNEST
Booking #:
429384
Booking Date:
08-27-2020 – 6:18 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
HUNT, AUSTIN
Booking #:
429382
Booking Date:
08-27-2020 – 5:21 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
$1000.00
WILKERSON, THOMAS
Booking #:
429381
Release Date:
08-27-2020 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-27-2020 – 4:48 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
PADILLA, TARA
Booking #:
429380
Booking Date:
08-27-2020 – 3:59 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990015 *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
$15500.00
CHEEK, DOUGLAS
Booking #:
429379
Release Date:
08-27-2020 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-27-2020 – 3:59 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 8
MISC FTA X 1
$502.00
CANDELA, JONATHAN
Booking #:
429378
Booking Date:
08-27-2020 – 2:50 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
TORRES, ELISEO
Booking #:
429377
Booking Date:
08-27-2020 – 11:50 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
GONZALES, NORBERTO
Booking #:
429376
Release Date:
08-27-2020 – 10:58 am
Booking Date:
08-27-2020 – 8:42 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
WOOD, LESLIE
Booking #:
429375
Release Date:
08-27-2020 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-27-2020 – 6:17 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1084.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

