Jail Log: August 28, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 6

Possession: 4

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Assault Family Violence: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Sexual Assault Child: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Misc CPF: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. RIVERA, TRENT Booking #: 429391 Booking Date: 08-28-2020 – 4:49 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 SALDIVAR, MYKAH Booking #: 429390 Release Date: 08-28-2020 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 08-28-2020 – 4:16 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G $2000.00 GONZALES, VANESSA Booking #: 429389 Release Date: 08-28-2020 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 08-27-2020 – 11:58 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 TORRES, MARTHA Booking #: 429388 Booking Date: 08-27-2020 – 11:39 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond FLORIE, MATTHEW Booking #: 429387 Booking Date: 08-27-2020 – 9:10 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C $512.00 ORTIZ, STEVEN Booking #: 429386 Booking Date: 08-27-2020 – 8:36 pm Charges: 35990002 GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48040003 GOB*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR $150000.00 GARZA, FELIX Booking #: 429385 Booking Date: 08-27-2020 – 8:30 pm Charges: 11990001 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD No Bond OBOYLE, KENNETH Booking #: 429383 Booking Date: 08-27-2020 – 6:23 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 YEARICKS, ERNEST Booking #: 429384 Booking Date: 08-27-2020 – 6:18 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond HUNT, AUSTIN Booking #: 429382 Booking Date: 08-27-2020 – 5:21 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON $1000.00 WILKERSON, THOMAS Booking #: 429381 Release Date: 08-27-2020 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 08-27-2020 – 4:48 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 PADILLA, TARA Booking #: 429380 Booking Date: 08-27-2020 – 3:59 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990015 *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO $15500.00 CHEEK, DOUGLAS Booking #: 429379 Release Date: 08-27-2020 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 08-27-2020 – 3:59 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 8

MISC FTA X 1 $502.00 CANDELA, JONATHAN Booking #: 429378 Booking Date: 08-27-2020 – 2:50 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond TORRES, ELISEO Booking #: 429377 Booking Date: 08-27-2020 – 11:50 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond GONZALES, NORBERTO Booking #: 429376 Release Date: 08-27-2020 – 10:58 am Booking Date: 08-27-2020 – 8:42 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond WOOD, LESLIE Booking #: 429375 Release Date: 08-27-2020 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 08-27-2020 – 6:17 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1084.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

