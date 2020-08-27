Jail Log: August 27, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Fail to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
  • Possession: 3
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Failure to Appear: 1
  • Attempt to Commit Sexual Assault: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
 
CAPUCHINO, ONECIMO
Booking #:
429374
Booking Date:
08-27-2020 – 1:17 am
Charges:
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
PRATHER, CLAUDE
Booking #:
429373
Booking Date:
08-27-2020 – 12:31 am
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
ROBLES, ARMANDO
Booking #:
429372
Booking Date:
08-27-2020 – 12:27 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
429371
Booking Date:
08-27-2020 – 12:10 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
RAMIREZ, ALLYSIA
Booking #:
429370
Release Date:
08-27-2020 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
08-27-2020 – 12:01 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
LANEY, DAVID
Booking #:
429369
Release Date:
08-27-2020 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
08-26-2020 – 10:52 pm
Charges:
23990193 FTA
$8000.00
REYES, JONATHAN
Booking #:
429368
Booking Date:
08-26-2020 – 9:46 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
99999999 GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
HUNTER, EARNEST
Booking #:
429367
Booking Date:
08-26-2020 – 9:35 pm
Charges:
11990001 Attempt to Commit SEXUAL ASSAULT
13990075 VOP*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
22990007 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND SEX OFFENSE
$10000.00
MARTINEZ, DOUGLAS
Booking #:
429366
Release Date:
08-26-2020 – 6:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-26-2020 – 3:58 pm
Charges:
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC FTA X2
MISC POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X1
$3596.00
JORDAN, JAMES
Booking #:
429365
Booking Date:
08-26-2020 – 2:18 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
ALVARADO, STEVEN
Booking #:
429364
Release Date:
08-26-2020 – 11:43 am
Booking Date:
08-26-2020 – 9:54 am
Charges:
52030027 *RPR* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

