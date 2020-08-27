Jail Log: August 27, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Fail to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1

Possession: 3

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

Attempt to Commit Sexual Assault: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

CAPUCHINO, ONECIMO Booking #: 429374 Booking Date: 08-27-2020 – 1:17 am Charges: 48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $500.00 PRATHER, CLAUDE Booking #: 429373 Booking Date: 08-27-2020 – 12:31 am Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond ROBLES, ARMANDO Booking #: 429372 Booking Date: 08-27-2020 – 12:27 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 429371 Booking Date: 08-27-2020 – 12:10 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 RAMIREZ, ALLYSIA Booking #: 429370 Release Date: 08-27-2020 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 08-27-2020 – 12:01 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 LANEY, DAVID Booking #: 429369 Release Date: 08-27-2020 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 08-26-2020 – 10:52 pm Charges: 23990193 FTA $8000.00 REYES, JONATHAN Booking #: 429368 Booking Date: 08-26-2020 – 9:46 pm Charges: 35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

99999999 GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond HUNTER, EARNEST Booking #: 429367 Booking Date: 08-26-2020 – 9:35 pm Charges: 11990001 Attempt to Commit SEXUAL ASSAULT

13990075 VOP*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

22990007 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND SEX OFFENSE $10000.00 MARTINEZ, DOUGLAS Booking #: 429366 Release Date: 08-26-2020 – 6:28 pm Booking Date: 08-26-2020 – 3:58 pm Charges: MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC FTA X2

MISC POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC VPTA X1 $3596.00 JORDAN, JAMES Booking #: 429365 Booking Date: 08-26-2020 – 2:18 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00 ALVARADO, STEVEN Booking #: 429364 Release Date: 08-26-2020 – 11:43 am Booking Date: 08-26-2020 – 9:54 am Charges: 52030027 *RPR* UNL CARRYING WEAPON No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

