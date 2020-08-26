Jail Log: August 26, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Possession: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Misc US Marshal Hold: 1
 
HART, PRESTON
Booking #:
429362
Booking Date:
08-26-2020 – 1:33 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
SEPEDA, KRYSTAL
Booking #:
429361
Booking Date:
08-26-2020 – 12:51 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA
Booking #:
429360
Booking Date:
08-26-2020 – 12:37 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1500.00
MCKINNEY, LOUIS
Booking #:
429359
Release Date:
08-26-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
08-25-2020 – 10:55 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
FULFS, CHAD
Booking #:
429358
Booking Date:
08-25-2020 – 9:16 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
HARPER, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
429357
Booking Date:
08-25-2020 – 5:53 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1500.00
 
JUAREZ, RICARDO
Booking #:
429356
Release Date:
08-25-2020 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-25-2020 – 5:13 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1000.00
 
DELGADO, MANUELA
Booking #:
429355
Release Date:
08-25-2020 – 6:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-25-2020 – 4:31 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
CORDERO, BENITO
Booking #:
429354
Booking Date:
08-25-2020 – 12:17 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
$1500.00
RODRIGUEZ-CONEJO, ANDRES
Booking #:
429353
Booking Date:
08-25-2020 – 10:42 am
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
 

