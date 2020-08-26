Jail Log: August 26, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Possession: 2

Public Intoxication: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Theft: 2

Criminal Mischief: 1

Misc US Marshal Hold: 1

HART, PRESTON Booking #: 429362 Booking Date: 08-26-2020 – 1:33 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE No Bond SEPEDA, KRYSTAL Booking #: 429361 Booking Date: 08-26-2020 – 12:51 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA Booking #: 429360 Booking Date: 08-26-2020 – 12:37 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1500.00 MCKINNEY, LOUIS Booking #: 429359 Release Date: 08-26-2020 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 08-25-2020 – 10:55 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 FULFS, CHAD Booking #: 429358 Booking Date: 08-25-2020 – 9:16 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond HARPER, TIMOTHY Booking #: 429357 Booking Date: 08-25-2020 – 5:53 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1500.00 JUAREZ, RICARDO Booking #: 429356 Release Date: 08-25-2020 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 08-25-2020 – 5:13 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $1000.00 DELGADO, MANUELA Booking #: 429355 Release Date: 08-25-2020 – 6:28 pm Booking Date: 08-25-2020 – 4:31 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 CORDERO, BENITO Booking #: 429354 Booking Date: 08-25-2020 – 12:17 pm Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 $1500.00 RODRIGUEZ-CONEJO, ANDRES Booking #: 429353 Booking Date: 08-25-2020 – 10:42 am Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597