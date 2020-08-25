Jail Log: August 25, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 3
  • Theft: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Criminal Trespassing Habit/Shelter/Superfund/Infrastructure: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • DOC – Exposing Anus or Genitals: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Arson of Building/Habit/Veh Reckless Cause Damage: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
 
 
BARRERA, DANIEL
Booking #:
429349
Booking Date:
08-25-2020 – 4:32 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
PHILIPP, HAROLD
Booking #:
429347
Booking Date:
08-25-2020 – 4:07 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
Epperson, Theresa
Booking #:
429346
Booking Date:
08-25-2020 – 1:49 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
 
GENTRY, CARTER
Booking #:
429345
Booking Date:
08-25-2020 – 1:22 am
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, LISSETTE
Booking #:
429344
Release Date:
08-25-2020 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
08-25-2020 – 1:00 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$3000.00
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
429343
Booking Date:
08-24-2020 – 11:42 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MURRAY, LYLE
Booking #:
429342
Booking Date:
08-24-2020 – 9:27 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA
Booking #:
429341
Booking Date:
08-24-2020 – 8:37 pm
Charges:
53999999 DOC- EXPOSING ANUS OR GENITALS
$662.00
BAKER, MARSHA
Booking #:
429340
Booking Date:
08-24-2020 – 7:58 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
OBOYLE, KENNETH
Booking #:
429339
Booking Date:
08-24-2020 – 7:45 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY
MISC VPTA X 3
$4156.00
GARCIA, ARMANDO
Booking #:
429337
Booking Date:
08-24-2020 – 6:41 pm
Charges:
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MCNEILL, JASON
Booking #:
429338
Release Date:
08-24-2020 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-24-2020 – 6:37 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
HIRES, CHRIS
Booking #:
429336
Release Date:
08-24-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-24-2020 – 4:52 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
POSADA, LINDA
Booking #:
429335
Booking Date:
08-24-2020 – 3:51 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X 2
54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY-PRIVATE PROPERTY
54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER MPH IN 35 MPH ZONE
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 3
$8048.66
COSTILLA, SHAWN
Booking #:
429334
Booking Date:
08-24-2020 – 12:04 pm
Charges:
20990009 ARSON OF BLDG/HABIT/VEH RECKLESS CAUSE DAMAGE
No Bond
MARTINEZ, JORGE
Booking #:
429333
Booking Date:
08-24-2020 – 10:43 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
SANCHEZ, ALEJANDRO
Booking #:
429332
Release Date:
08-24-2020 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-24-2020 – 7:36 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

