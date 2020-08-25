Jail Log: August 25, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 3

Theft: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Criminal Trespassing Habit/Shelter/Superfund/Infrastructure: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

DOC – Exposing Anus or Genitals: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 2

Public Intoxication: 2

Arson of Building/Habit/Veh Reckless Cause Damage: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

BARRERA, DANIEL Booking #: 429349 Booking Date: 08-25-2020 – 4:32 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 PHILIPP, HAROLD Booking #: 429347 Booking Date: 08-25-2020 – 4:07 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond Epperson, Theresa Booking #: 429346 Booking Date: 08-25-2020 – 1:49 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond GENTRY, CARTER Booking #: 429345 Booking Date: 08-25-2020 – 1:22 am Charges: 57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

MISC CPF X 2 No Bond HERNANDEZ, LISSETTE Booking #: 429344 Release Date: 08-25-2020 – 4:28 am Booking Date: 08-25-2020 – 1:00 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $3000.00 BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 429343 Booking Date: 08-24-2020 – 11:42 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 MURRAY, LYLE Booking #: 429342 Booking Date: 08-24-2020 – 9:27 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA Booking #: 429341 Booking Date: 08-24-2020 – 8:37 pm Charges: 53999999 DOC- EXPOSING ANUS OR GENITALS $662.00 BAKER, MARSHA Booking #: 429340 Booking Date: 08-24-2020 – 7:58 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 OBOYLE, KENNETH Booking #: 429339 Booking Date: 08-24-2020 – 7:45 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY

MISC VPTA X 3 $4156.00 GARCIA, ARMANDO Booking #: 429337 Booking Date: 08-24-2020 – 6:41 pm Charges: 35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond MCNEILL, JASON Booking #: 429338 Release Date: 08-24-2020 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 08-24-2020 – 6:37 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 HIRES, CHRIS Booking #: 429336 Release Date: 08-24-2020 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 08-24-2020 – 4:52 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond POSADA, LINDA Booking #: 429335 Booking Date: 08-24-2020 – 3:51 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X 2

54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY-PRIVATE PROPERTY

54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER MPH IN 35 MPH ZONE

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 3 $8048.66 COSTILLA, SHAWN Booking #: 429334 Booking Date: 08-24-2020 – 12:04 pm Charges: 20990009 ARSON OF BLDG/HABIT/VEH RECKLESS CAUSE DAMAGE No Bond MARTINEZ, JORGE Booking #: 429333 Booking Date: 08-24-2020 – 10:43 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond SANCHEZ, ALEJANDRO Booking #: 429332 Release Date: 08-24-2020 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 08-24-2020 – 7:36 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

