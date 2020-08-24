Jail Log: August 22-24, 2020

Jail Logs

Over the past 24 hours, 54 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 8
  • Possession: 16
  • Theft: 5
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • No Proof Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Misc CPF: 3
  • Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1
  • Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Failure to Appear: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Aggravated Kidnapping Facilitate: 1
  • Issuance Bad Check: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
 
ROBERTSON, ROBERT
Booking #:
429294
Booking Date:
08-22-2020 – 4:06 am
Charges:
13990031 *MTR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENLIA
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X3
MISC VPTA X1
$4138.00
WILSON, ROGER
Booking #:
429302
Booking Date:
08-22-2020 – 3:10 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
HAYNES, BLAKE
Booking #:
429301
Booking Date:
08-22-2020 – 3:00 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
KNOX, EDITH
Booking #:
429300
Booking Date:
08-22-2020 – 2:34 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
VILLANUEVA, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
429299
Booking Date:
08-22-2020 – 2:33 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
GAYTAN, JAVIER
Booking #:
429298
Booking Date:
08-22-2020 – 2:24 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 6
$5266.20
CORIGAN, JOSH
Booking #:
429297
Booking Date:
08-22-2020 – 2:06 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BILBREY, RANDALL
Booking #:
429296
Booking Date:
08-22-2020 – 1:54 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MATA, SEBASTIAN
Booking #:
429295
Booking Date:
08-22-2020 – 1:52 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
TAYLOR, JOHNNY
Booking #:
429292
Booking Date:
08-22-2020 – 12:24 am
Charges:
13990075 GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990133 GOB*POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
50150004 GOB*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2642.00
BANKSTON, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
429293
Booking Date:
08-22-2020 – 12:20 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, JESUS
Booking #:
429291
Booking Date:
08-21-2020 – 10:10 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCILA RESPONSIBILITY
MISC FTA x1
MISC VPTA X1
$2134.00
ENRIQUEZ, GLORIA
Booking #:
429290
Release Date:
08-21-2020 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-21-2020 – 8:05 pm
Charges:
23990192 RPR*THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC
No Bond
Wood, Jade
Booking #:
429289
Booking Date:
08-21-2020 – 7:50 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1606.00
PEACOCK, JOSHUA
Booking #:
429288
Release Date:
08-21-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-21-2020 – 7:20 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X6
MISC FTA X1
$482.00
ORNELAZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
429287
Booking Date:
08-21-2020 – 6:12 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
GONZALES, NOEL
Booking #:
429286
Release Date:
08-21-2020 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-21-2020 – 5:34 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 2
MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$1866.00
BELLO CHAVEZ, CRISTIAN
Booking #:
429284
Release Date:
08-21-2020 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-21-2020 – 4:49 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
$2000.00
GONZALEZ-LIMONES, ALEJANDRO
Booking #:
429285
Release Date:
08-21-2020 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-21-2020 – 4:47 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ROBERTS, JAMES
Booking #:
429283
Booking Date:
08-21-2020 – 4:28 pm
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
No Bond
MUNOZ, TEODORO
Booking #:
429282
Release Date:
08-21-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-21-2020 – 3:44 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
REYNA, EDWARD
Booking #:
429281
Booking Date:
08-21-2020 – 2:58 pm
Charges:
13150005 COMM*SSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
Jensen, Jonathan
Booking #:
429280
Booking Date:
08-21-2020 – 1:47 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
MASCORRO, KADEN
Booking #:
429279
Booking Date:
08-21-2020 – 12:59 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond
WILKINS, BRENT
Booking #:
429278
Booking Date:
08-21-2020 – 12:26 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
GRANTHAM, AUSTIN
Booking #:
429277
Release Date:
08-21-2020 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
08-21-2020 – 10:26 am
Charges:
MISC *MTR* THEFT PROP >= $1,500 < $20K
$15000.00
HUDSON, CHERISA
Booking #:
429276
Release Date:
08-21-2020 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
08-21-2020 – 8:58 am
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1628795J4 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID (ICON)
MISC CPF X 4
$854.00
FREEMAN, DEREK
Booking #:
429275
Release Date:
08-21-2020 – 2:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-21-2020 – 8:41 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
 
SUNDAY
 
URAGNA, BRANDON
Booking #:
429316
Booking Date:
08-23-2020 – 4:30 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
GONZALEZ, LEANDRO
Booking #:
429315
Booking Date:
08-23-2020 – 12:44 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GUERRERO, VICTOR
Booking #:
429314
Release Date:
08-23-2020 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
08-22-2020 – 11:50 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
SAAVEDRA, JAVIER
Booking #:
429313
Booking Date:
08-22-2020 – 10:39 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
 
RODRIGUEZ-VIDALES, DOMINGO
Booking #:
429312
Booking Date:
08-22-2020 – 10:28 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2124.00
BENSON, TERRY
Booking #:
429311
Booking Date:
08-22-2020 – 8:01 pm
Charges:
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54990067 FTA*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DISPLAY EXPIRED REGISTRATION
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
SB NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – DRIVER
$7137.00
MARQUEZ, DAISEY
Booking #:
429309
Release Date:
08-22-2020 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-22-2020 – 7:29 pm
Charges:
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 65MPH
MISC VPTA X2
$2268.00
HARDING, JADE
Booking #:
429310
Booking Date:
08-22-2020 – 7:26 pm
Charges:
29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
SANCHEZ, JANDIE
Booking #:
429308
Booking Date:
08-22-2020 – 6:13 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
ZAPATA, WILLIE
Booking #:
429306
Booking Date:
08-22-2020 – 5:48 pm
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
GUZMAN, MATHEW
Booking #:
429307
Booking Date:
08-22-2020 – 5:47 pm
Charges:
10990011 AGG KIDNAPPING FACILITATE
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
38990036 INTERFERENCE WITH CHILD CUSTODY
$72000.00
GONZALES, MICHAEL
Booking #:
429305
Release Date:
08-22-2020 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-22-2020 – 5:28 pm
Charges:
23999999 ISSUANCE BAD CHECK ($0-$25) X3
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING -10% OR OVER 50MPH IN 40MPH ZONE
MISC CPF X6
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X2
$4038.00
POTTER, JAMES
Booking #:
429304
Release Date:
08-22-2020 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-22-2020 – 10:38 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1500.00
ZAPATA, DAVID
Booking #:
429303
Booking Date:
08-22-2020 – 10:25 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFO – MOVING VEHICLE
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$702.00
 
MONDAY
 
HUTSON, KENNETH
Booking #:
429329
Booking Date:
08-24-2020 – 2:13 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
$1500.00
ROBERTSON, CURTIS
Booking #:
429327
Booking Date:
08-24-2020 – 1:56 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
No Bond
 
OJEDA, SORINA
Booking #:
429328
Booking Date:
08-24-2020 – 1:34 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MCMANUS, JAMES
Booking #:
429326
Booking Date:
08-24-2020 – 1:06 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 9
MISC FTA X 3
$1506.00
RECENDEZ, DANIELA
Booking #:
429325
Booking Date:
08-24-2020 – 12:26 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
ALLEN, RANDY
Booking #:
429324
Release Date:
08-24-2020 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
08-23-2020 – 9:58 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
SILVA, AUGUSTUS
Booking #:
429323
Booking Date:
08-23-2020 – 9:18 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
RODRIGUEZ, JOHN
Booking #:
429322
Release Date:
08-24-2020 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
08-23-2020 – 7:39 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2000.00
LEE, CALVIN
Booking #:
429321
Release Date:
08-24-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
08-23-2020 – 5:20 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC SPEEDING 10% OVER
$1460.00
BUCKNER, CHANCE
Booking #:
429320
Release Date:
08-23-2020 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-23-2020 – 4:32 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
SALAZAR-MORENO, RICARDO
Booking #:
429319
Booking Date:
08-23-2020 – 2:49 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
VICKERS, NATHANIEL
Booking #:
429318
Booking Date:
08-23-2020 – 1:02 pm
Charges:
22990002 *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
429317
Release Date:
08-23-2020 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-23-2020 – 6:35 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

