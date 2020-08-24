Jail Log: August 22-24, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 54 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4
- Driving While Intoxicated: 8
- Possession: 16
- Theft: 5
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- No Proof Financial Responsibility: 1
- Misc CPF: 3
- Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1
- Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Failure to Appear: 1
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- No Driver’s License: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Aggravated Kidnapping Facilitate: 1
- Issuance Bad Check: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENLIA
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X3
MISC VPTA X1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 6
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990133 GOB*POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
50150004 GOB*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA x1
MISC VPTA X1
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X1
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 2
MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC CPF X 4
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54990067 FTA*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DISPLAY EXPIRED REGISTRATION
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
SB NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – DRIVER
MISC SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 65MPH
MISC VPTA X2
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
38990036 INTERFERENCE WITH CHILD CUSTODY
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING -10% OR OVER 50MPH IN 40MPH ZONE
MISC CPF X6
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X2
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFO – MOVING VEHICLE
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
MISC FTA X 3
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC SPEEDING 10% OVER
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
