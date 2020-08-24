Jail Log: August 22-24, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 54 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4

Driving While Intoxicated: 8

Possession: 16

Theft: 5

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

No Proof Financial Responsibility: 1

Misc CPF: 3

Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1

Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Aggravated Kidnapping Facilitate: 1

Issuance Bad Check: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

ROBERTSON, ROBERT Booking #: 429294 Booking Date: 08-22-2020 – 4:06 am Charges: 13990031 *MTR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENLIA

MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X3

MISC VPTA X1 $4138.00 WILSON, ROGER Booking #: 429302 Booking Date: 08-22-2020 – 3:10 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 HAYNES, BLAKE Booking #: 429301 Booking Date: 08-22-2020 – 3:00 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond KNOX, EDITH Booking #: 429300 Booking Date: 08-22-2020 – 2:34 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond VILLANUEVA, ALEXANDER Booking #: 429299 Booking Date: 08-22-2020 – 2:33 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $500.00 GAYTAN, JAVIER Booking #: 429298 Booking Date: 08-22-2020 – 2:24 am Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 6 $5266.20 CORIGAN, JOSH Booking #: 429297 Booking Date: 08-22-2020 – 2:06 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 BILBREY, RANDALL Booking #: 429296 Booking Date: 08-22-2020 – 1:54 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond MATA, SEBASTIAN Booking #: 429295 Booking Date: 08-22-2020 – 1:52 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond TAYLOR, JOHNNY Booking #: 429292 Booking Date: 08-22-2020 – 12:24 am Charges: 13990075 GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990133 GOB*POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

50150004 GOB*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $2642.00 BANKSTON, SAMANTHA Booking #: 429293 Booking Date: 08-22-2020 – 12:20 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond RODRIGUEZ, JESUS Booking #: 429291 Booking Date: 08-21-2020 – 10:10 pm Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF FINANCILA RESPONSIBILITY

MISC FTA x1

MISC VPTA X1 $2134.00 ENRIQUEZ, GLORIA Booking #: 429290 Release Date: 08-21-2020 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 08-21-2020 – 8:05 pm Charges: 23990192 RPR*THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC No Bond Wood, Jade Booking #: 429289 Booking Date: 08-21-2020 – 7:50 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1606.00 PEACOCK, JOSHUA Booking #: 429288 Release Date: 08-21-2020 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 08-21-2020 – 7:20 pm Charges: MISC CPF X6

MISC FTA X1 $482.00 ORNELAZ, RICHARD Booking #: 429287 Booking Date: 08-21-2020 – 6:12 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond GONZALES, NOEL Booking #: 429286 Release Date: 08-21-2020 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 08-21-2020 – 5:34 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTA X 2

MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC $1866.00 BELLO CHAVEZ, CRISTIAN Booking #: 429284 Release Date: 08-21-2020 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 08-21-2020 – 4:49 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG $2000.00 GONZALEZ-LIMONES, ALEJANDRO Booking #: 429285 Release Date: 08-21-2020 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 08-21-2020 – 4:47 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 ROBERTS, JAMES Booking #: 429283 Booking Date: 08-21-2020 – 4:28 pm Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA No Bond MUNOZ, TEODORO Booking #: 429282 Release Date: 08-21-2020 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 08-21-2020 – 3:44 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 REYNA, EDWARD Booking #: 429281 Booking Date: 08-21-2020 – 2:58 pm Charges: 13150005 COMM*SSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond Jensen, Jonathan Booking #: 429280 Booking Date: 08-21-2020 – 1:47 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond MASCORRO, KADEN Booking #: 429279 Booking Date: 08-21-2020 – 12:59 pm Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) No Bond WILKINS, BRENT Booking #: 429278 Booking Date: 08-21-2020 – 12:26 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond GRANTHAM, AUSTIN Booking #: 429277 Release Date: 08-21-2020 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 08-21-2020 – 10:26 am Charges: MISC *MTR* THEFT PROP >= $1,500 < $20K $15000.00 HUDSON, CHERISA Booking #: 429276 Release Date: 08-21-2020 – 11:13 am Booking Date: 08-21-2020 – 8:58 am Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1628795J4 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID (ICON)

MISC CPF X 4 $854.00 FREEMAN, DEREK Booking #: 429275 Release Date: 08-21-2020 – 2:28 pm Booking Date: 08-21-2020 – 8:41 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 URAGNA, BRANDON Booking #: 429316 Booking Date: 08-23-2020 – 4:30 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 GONZALEZ, LEANDRO Booking #: 429315 Booking Date: 08-23-2020 – 12:44 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond GUERRERO, VICTOR Booking #: 429314 Release Date: 08-23-2020 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 08-22-2020 – 11:50 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 No Bond SAAVEDRA, JAVIER Booking #: 429313 Booking Date: 08-22-2020 – 10:39 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond RODRIGUEZ-VIDALES, DOMINGO Booking #: 429312 Booking Date: 08-22-2020 – 10:28 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $2124.00 BENSON, TERRY Booking #: 429311 Booking Date: 08-22-2020 – 8:01 pm Charges: 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54990067 FTA*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DISPLAY EXPIRED REGISTRATION

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

SB NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – DRIVER $7137.00 MARQUEZ, DAISEY Booking #: 429309 Release Date: 08-22-2020 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 08-22-2020 – 7:29 pm Charges: MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 65MPH

MISC VPTA X2 $2268.00 HARDING, JADE Booking #: 429310 Booking Date: 08-22-2020 – 7:26 pm Charges: 29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K No Bond SANCHEZ, JANDIE Booking #: 429308 Booking Date: 08-22-2020 – 6:13 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 ZAPATA, WILLIE Booking #: 429306 Booking Date: 08-22-2020 – 5:48 pm Charges: 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K No Bond GUZMAN, MATHEW Booking #: 429307 Booking Date: 08-22-2020 – 5:47 pm Charges: 10990011 AGG KIDNAPPING FACILITATE

13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

38990036 INTERFERENCE WITH CHILD CUSTODY $72000.00 GONZALES, MICHAEL Booking #: 429305 Release Date: 08-22-2020 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 08-22-2020 – 5:28 pm Charges: 23999999 ISSUANCE BAD CHECK ($0-$25) X3

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SPEEDING -10% OR OVER 50MPH IN 40MPH ZONE

MISC CPF X6

MISC FTA X2

MISC VPTA X2 $4038.00 POTTER, JAMES Booking #: 429304 Release Date: 08-22-2020 – 3:43 pm Booking Date: 08-22-2020 – 10:38 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $1500.00 ZAPATA, DAVID Booking #: 429303 Booking Date: 08-22-2020 – 10:25 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFO – MOVING VEHICLE

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $702.00 HUTSON, KENNETH Booking #: 429329 Booking Date: 08-24-2020 – 2:13 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE $1500.00 ROBERTSON, CURTIS Booking #: 429327 Booking Date: 08-24-2020 – 1:56 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE No Bond OJEDA, SORINA Booking #: 429328 Booking Date: 08-24-2020 – 1:34 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond MCMANUS, JAMES Booking #: 429326 Booking Date: 08-24-2020 – 1:06 am Charges: MISC CPF X 9

MISC FTA X 3 $1506.00 RECENDEZ, DANIELA Booking #: 429325 Booking Date: 08-24-2020 – 12:26 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 ALLEN, RANDY Booking #: 429324 Release Date: 08-24-2020 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 08-23-2020 – 9:58 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 SILVA, AUGUSTUS Booking #: 429323 Booking Date: 08-23-2020 – 9:18 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 RODRIGUEZ, JOHN Booking #: 429322 Release Date: 08-24-2020 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 08-23-2020 – 7:39 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $2000.00 LEE, CALVIN Booking #: 429321 Release Date: 08-24-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 08-23-2020 – 5:20 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC SPEEDING 10% OVER $1460.00 BUCKNER, CHANCE Booking #: 429320 Release Date: 08-23-2020 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 08-23-2020 – 4:32 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 SALAZAR-MORENO, RICARDO Booking #: 429319 Booking Date: 08-23-2020 – 2:49 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond VICKERS, NATHANIEL Booking #: 429318 Booking Date: 08-23-2020 – 1:02 pm Charges: 22990002 *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY No Bond BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 429317 Release Date: 08-23-2020 – 3:43 pm Booking Date: 08-23-2020 – 6:35 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 SUNDAYMONDAY

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597