Jail Log: August 21, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 2

Possession: 3

Driving While License Invalid: 1

Misc US Marshall Hold: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Misc CPF: 2

Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1

Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 2

DOC-Affray: 2

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA Booking #: 429274 Booking Date: 08-21-2020 – 4:50 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 DIAZ, ERICKA Booking #: 429273 Booking Date: 08-21-2020 – 3:27 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 SARZOSA, JOSE Booking #: 429272 Booking Date: 08-21-2020 – 1:50 am Charges: 35620008 *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond MARTINEZ, KRISTI Booking #: 429271 Release Date: 08-21-2020 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 08-21-2020 – 1:43 am Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 STOP SIGN

MISC VPTA X 3 $3648.00 ALVAREZ, JOSE Booking #: 429270 Booking Date: 08-21-2020 – 12:10 am Charges: MISC US MARSHALL HOLD No Bond TORRES, WILLIAM Booking #: 429269 Booking Date: 08-20-2020 – 11:22 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

MISC CPF X 1 No Bond ADAMS, AARON-LEE Booking #: 429268 Booking Date: 08-20-2020 – 8:48 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 ECHAVARRIA, FABIAN Booking #: 429267 Booking Date: 08-20-2020 – 7:20 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00 GARCIA, ANTHONY Booking #: 429265 Release Date: 08-20-2020 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 08-20-2020 – 6:45 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 No Bond HOOD, SHANNON Booking #: 429266 Booking Date: 08-20-2020 – 6:24 pm Charges: 48990015 RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 2

MISC THEFT CLASS C $1548.00 TALAVERA, LILLIAN Booking #: 429262 Booking Date: 08-20-2020 – 6:21 pm Charges: 26050014 GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

26050015 GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY

35990071 RPR*FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE

48990015 MTR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO No Bond CORTEZ, RICHARD Booking #: 429264 Booking Date: 08-20-2020 – 6:08 pm Charges: 13990075 GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond Porter, James Booking #: 429263 Release Date: 08-20-2020 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 08-20-2020 – 6:06 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 5

MISC FTA X 3 $1486.00 RODRIGUEZ, GILBERT Booking #: 429260 Booking Date: 08-20-2020 – 5:52 pm Charges: 35990003 GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

MISC PAROLE HOLD No Bond THURMAN, DOYLE Booking #: 429259 Booking Date: 08-20-2020 – 5:24 pm Charges: 36990007 MTR*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY $7500.00 NICHOLSON, JON Booking #: 429261 Booking Date: 08-20-2020 – 5:13 pm Charges: 57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 CALL, RUSSELL Booking #: 429257 Booking Date: 08-20-2020 – 4:57 pm Charges: 48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH No Bond BISHOP, CODY Booking #: 429258 Booking Date: 08-20-2020 – 4:19 pm Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT No Bond GUADARRAMA, JOHN Booking #: 429256 Release Date: 08-20-2020 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 08-20-2020 – 11:43 am Charges: 53999999 DOC-AFFRAY $462.00 MARTINEZ, MATTHEW Booking #: 429255 Release Date: 08-20-2020 – 1:28 pm Booking Date: 08-20-2020 – 11:13 am Charges: 53999999 DOC-AFFRAY $462.00 DOMINGUEZ, FRANK Booking #: 429254 Booking Date: 08-20-2020 – 10:32 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO $500.00 HALL, SHAMIA Booking #: 429253 Booking Date: 08-20-2020 – 10:29 am Charges: MISC MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

