Jail Log: August 21, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Possession: 3
  • Driving While License Invalid: 1
  • Misc US Marshall Hold: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
  • Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 2
  • DOC-Affray: 2
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
 
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA
Booking #:
429274
Booking Date:
08-21-2020 – 4:50 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
DIAZ, ERICKA
Booking #:
429273
Booking Date:
08-21-2020 – 3:27 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
SARZOSA, JOSE
Booking #:
429272
Booking Date:
08-21-2020 – 1:50 am
Charges:
35620008 *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
MARTINEZ, KRISTI
Booking #:
429271
Release Date:
08-21-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
08-21-2020 – 1:43 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC VPTA X 3
$3648.00
ALVAREZ, JOSE
Booking #:
429270
Booking Date:
08-21-2020 – 12:10 am
Charges:
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
No Bond
TORRES, WILLIAM
Booking #:
429269
Booking Date:
08-20-2020 – 11:22 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
ADAMS, AARON-LEE
Booking #:
429268
Booking Date:
08-20-2020 – 8:48 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ECHAVARRIA, FABIAN
Booking #:
429267
Booking Date:
08-20-2020 – 7:20 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
GARCIA, ANTHONY
Booking #:
429265
Release Date:
08-20-2020 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-20-2020 – 6:45 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
HOOD, SHANNON
Booking #:
429266
Booking Date:
08-20-2020 – 6:24 pm
Charges:
48990015 RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 2
MISC THEFT CLASS C
$1548.00
TALAVERA, LILLIAN
Booking #:
429262
Booking Date:
08-20-2020 – 6:21 pm
Charges:
26050014 GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
26050015 GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY
35990071 RPR*FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
48990015 MTR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
No Bond
CORTEZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
429264
Booking Date:
08-20-2020 – 6:08 pm
Charges:
13990075 GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
Porter, James
Booking #:
429263
Release Date:
08-20-2020 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-20-2020 – 6:06 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 5
MISC FTA X 3
$1486.00
RODRIGUEZ, GILBERT
Booking #:
429260
Booking Date:
08-20-2020 – 5:52 pm
Charges:
35990003 GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC PAROLE HOLD
No Bond
THURMAN, DOYLE
Booking #:
429259
Booking Date:
08-20-2020 – 5:24 pm
Charges:
36990007 MTR*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
$7500.00
NICHOLSON, JON
Booking #:
429261
Booking Date:
08-20-2020 – 5:13 pm
Charges:
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
CALL, RUSSELL
Booking #:
429257
Booking Date:
08-20-2020 – 4:57 pm
Charges:
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
BISHOP, CODY
Booking #:
429258
Booking Date:
08-20-2020 – 4:19 pm
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
No Bond
GUADARRAMA, JOHN
Booking #:
429256
Release Date:
08-20-2020 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-20-2020 – 11:43 am
Charges:
53999999 DOC-AFFRAY
$462.00
 
MARTINEZ, MATTHEW
Booking #:
429255
Release Date:
08-20-2020 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-20-2020 – 11:13 am
Charges:
53999999 DOC-AFFRAY
$462.00
DOMINGUEZ, FRANK
Booking #:
429254
Booking Date:
08-20-2020 – 10:32 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
$500.00
HALL, SHAMIA
Booking #:
429253
Booking Date:
08-20-2020 – 10:29 am
Charges:
MISC MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo