Jail Log: August 21, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Possession: 3
- Driving While License Invalid: 1
- Misc US Marshall Hold: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Misc CPF: 2
- Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
- Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 2
- DOC-Affray: 2
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
35990015 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC VPTA X 3
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
MISC CPF X 1
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 2
MISC THEFT CLASS C
26050015 GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY
35990071 RPR*FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
48990015 MTR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
MISC FTA X 3
MISC PAROLE HOLD
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
