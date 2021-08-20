Jail log: August 20, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- Driving while Intoxicated: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention: 2
- Unlawful Carrying Weapon: 1
- Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
- Burglary of Vehicles: 1
- Possession: 12
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Criminal Trespass: 1
- Misc CPF: 2
- Misc FTA: 3
- Misc Bench Warrant: 2
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
Cruz, Mandy
Booking #:
435110
Booking Date:
08-20-2021 – 3:28 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X1
$502.00
LAMB, DUSTY
Booking #:
435109
Booking Date:
08-20-2021 – 3:22 am
Charges:
22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1462.00
BROWN, ANTHONY
Booking #:
435108
Booking Date:
08-20-2021 – 1:43 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
SALINAS, ADRIAN
Booking #:
435107
Booking Date:
08-19-2021 – 10:51 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
RODRIGUEZ, FRANK
Booking #:
435106
Booking Date:
08-19-2021 – 10:13 pm
Charges:
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
VARA, JOE
Booking #:
435105
Booking Date:
08-19-2021 – 9:19 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
MARTIN, BRYAN
Booking #:
435104
Booking Date:
08-19-2021 – 8:07 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
GONZALES, JOHNNY
Booking #:
435103
Booking Date:
08-19-2021 – 7:31 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1124.00
DAVIS, ZACHERY
Booking #:
435102
Booking Date:
08-19-2021 – 5:19 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
BONDA, JOHNNY
Booking #:
435101
Booking Date:
08-19-2021 – 5:08 pm
Charges:
35990016 GJIPOSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC BENCH WARRANT
$500.00
MOLINA, RICARDO
Booking #:
435100
Release Date:
08-20-2021 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
08-19-2021 – 4:39 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
MISC POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
$1264.00
VASQUEZ, ALLEN
Booking #:
435099
Booking Date:
08-19-2021 – 4:20 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010017 RPR EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC FTA X 2
MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$3290.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
