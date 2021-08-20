Jail log: August 20, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Driving while Intoxicated: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 2

Unlawful Carrying Weapon: 1

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1

Burglary of Vehicles: 1

Possession: 12

Public Intoxication: 2

Criminal Trespass: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Misc FTA: 3

Misc Bench Warrant: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 2

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

Cruz, Mandy

Booking #:

435110

Booking Date:

08-20-2021 – 3:28 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X1

$502.00

LAMB, DUSTY

Booking #:

435109

Booking Date:

08-20-2021 – 3:22 am

Charges:

22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$1462.00

BROWN, ANTHONY

Booking #:

435108

Booking Date:

08-20-2021 – 1:43 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1662.00

SALINAS, ADRIAN

Booking #:

435107

Booking Date:

08-19-2021 – 10:51 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

RODRIGUEZ, FRANK

Booking #:

435106

Booking Date:

08-19-2021 – 10:13 pm

Charges:

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

VARA, JOE

Booking #:

435105

Booking Date:

08-19-2021 – 9:19 pm

Charges:

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

MARTIN, BRYAN

Booking #:

435104

Booking Date:

08-19-2021 – 8:07 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

$1500.00

GONZALES, JOHNNY

Booking #:

435103

Booking Date:

08-19-2021 – 7:31 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1124.00

DAVIS, ZACHERY

Booking #:

435102

Booking Date:

08-19-2021 – 5:19 pm

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

BONDA, JOHNNY

Booking #:

435101

Booking Date:

08-19-2021 – 5:08 pm

Charges:

35990016 GJIPOSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC BENCH WARRANT

$500.00

MOLINA, RICARDO

Booking #:

435100

Release Date:

08-20-2021 – 1:13 am

Booking Date:

08-19-2021 – 4:39 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X1

MISC POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHRENALIA

$1264.00

VASQUEZ, ALLEN

Booking #:

435099

Booking Date:

08-19-2021 – 4:20 pm

Charges:

35620008 RPR POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010017 RPR EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC FTA X 2

MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$3290.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597