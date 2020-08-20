Jail Log: August 20, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 6
  • Intoxication Assault w/Vehicle SBI: 1
  • Assault Class C on a Police Officer: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Harassment of Public Servant: 1
  • Terroristic Threat Against Peace Officer/Judge: 1
 
REEVES, PRESTON
Booking #:
429252
Booking Date:
08-20-2020 – 3:05 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA
$1282.00
 
HOELSCHER, DUSTEE
Booking #:
429251
Booking Date:
08-20-2020 – 2:59 am
Charges:
54040032 INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI
$10000.00
BORDERS, IRMA
Booking #:
429250
Booking Date:
08-20-2020 – 2:19 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C ON A POLICE OFFICER
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$1012.00
KELLYWOOD, VINCE
Booking #:
429249
Booking Date:
08-20-2020 – 1:17 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
MISC CPF X 3
$1500.00
Garcia, Santana
Booking #:
429248
Release Date:
08-20-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
08-20-2020 – 12:01 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
 
EARLY, COLIN
Booking #:
429247
Booking Date:
08-19-2020 – 10:47 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
NANDIN, BRIDGET
Booking #:
429246
Booking Date:
08-19-2020 – 10:47 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC FTA X 2
MISC SEATBELT-1 YEAR AND OLDER (PASSENGER)
MISC VPTA
$9580.00
REYES, WANDA
Booking #:
429245
Booking Date:
08-19-2020 – 10:33 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
GALVAN, MARCO
Booking #:
429244
Release Date:
08-20-2020 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
08-19-2020 – 9:59 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
$1464.00
CROUCH, KIAIR
Booking #:
429243
Release Date:
08-20-2020 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
08-19-2020 – 7:48 pm
Charges:
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
DURAN, ROSALINDA
Booking #:
429242
Booking Date:
08-19-2020 – 6:17 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 18
No Bond
SANCHEZ, TONY
Booking #:
429241
Booking Date:
08-19-2020 – 3:38 pm
Charges:
13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$1462.00
LOPEZ, EMILIO
Booking #:
429240
Booking Date:
08-19-2020 – 11:10 am
Charges:
16020015 TERRORISTIC THREAT AGAINST PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
No Bond
LOPEZ, EUGENE
Booking #:
429239
Release Date:
08-19-2020 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-19-2020 – 11:08 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
SMETANA, LUKE
Booking #:
429238
Booking Date:
08-19-2020 – 7:44 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
 

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
