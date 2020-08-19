Jail Log: August 19, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Misc CPF: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

DOC – Noise: 1

Assault by Threat: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Possession: 3

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Theft: 2

Burglary of Building: 1

Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Injury: 1

BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 429237 Booking Date: 08-19-2020 – 5:17 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 PEREZ, MERSAYDES Booking #: 429236 Booking Date: 08-19-2020 – 3:58 am Charges: MISC CPF X5 No Bond BRIONES, JANELL Booking #: 429235 Booking Date: 08-19-2020 – 3:38 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond FERGUSON, ERIC Booking #: 429234 Booking Date: 08-19-2020 – 1:46 am Charges: 55999999 DOC – NOISE $362.00 CALL, RUSSELL Booking #: 429233 Booking Date: 08-19-2020 – 12:57 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $1012.00 CASTILLO, JOSHUA Booking #: 429232 Booking Date: 08-19-2020 – 12:10 am Charges: 57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 DUARTE, MARK Booking #: 429231 Booking Date: 08-18-2020 – 8:59 pm Charges: 13990075 MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond CASILLAS, MARGO Booking #: 429230 Release Date: 08-18-2020 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 08-18-2020 – 8:57 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 REYNA, MAYRA Booking #: 429229 Booking Date: 08-18-2020 – 8:40 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 GARZA, THOMAS Booking #: 429228 Release Date: 08-18-2020 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 08-18-2020 – 5:39 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond RUIZ, ALYSSA Booking #: 429226 Booking Date: 08-18-2020 – 2:50 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond MUNOZ, ISREAL Booking #: 429227 Release Date: 08-18-2020 – 3:43 pm Booking Date: 08-18-2020 – 2:02 pm Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 No Bond COCHRAN, HEATHER Booking #: 429224 Release Date: 08-18-2020 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 08-18-2020 – 11:19 am Charges: 22990001 *MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) No Bond FLORES, CHRISTINA Booking #: 429225 Booking Date: 08-18-2020 – 11:03 am Charges: 23990067 *MTR*THEFT No Bond RAMIREZ, JOE Booking #: 429223 Release Date: 08-19-2020 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 08-18-2020 – 11:00 am Charges: 13150004 *GJI* AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

