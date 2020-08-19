Jail Log: August 19, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • DOC – Noise: 1
  • Assault by Threat: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Possession: 3
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Injury: 1
 
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
429237
Booking Date:
08-19-2020 – 5:17 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
PEREZ, MERSAYDES
Booking #:
429236
Booking Date:
08-19-2020 – 3:58 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X5
No Bond
BRIONES, JANELL
Booking #:
429235
Booking Date:
08-19-2020 – 3:38 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
FERGUSON, ERIC
Booking #:
429234
Booking Date:
08-19-2020 – 1:46 am
Charges:
55999999 DOC – NOISE
$362.00
CALL, RUSSELL
Booking #:
429233
Booking Date:
08-19-2020 – 12:57 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$1012.00
CASTILLO, JOSHUA
Booking #:
429232
Booking Date:
08-19-2020 – 12:10 am
Charges:
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
DUARTE, MARK
Booking #:
429231
Booking Date:
08-18-2020 – 8:59 pm
Charges:
13990075 MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
CASILLAS, MARGO
Booking #:
429230
Release Date:
08-18-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-18-2020 – 8:57 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
REYNA, MAYRA
Booking #:
429229
Booking Date:
08-18-2020 – 8:40 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
GARZA, THOMAS
Booking #:
429228
Release Date:
08-18-2020 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-18-2020 – 5:39 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
RUIZ, ALYSSA
Booking #:
429226
Booking Date:
08-18-2020 – 2:50 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MUNOZ, ISREAL
Booking #:
429227
Release Date:
08-18-2020 – 3:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-18-2020 – 2:02 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
No Bond
COCHRAN, HEATHER
Booking #:
429224
Release Date:
08-18-2020 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-18-2020 – 11:19 am
Charges:
22990001 *MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond
FLORES, CHRISTINA
Booking #:
429225
Booking Date:
08-18-2020 – 11:03 am
Charges:
23990067 *MTR*THEFT
No Bond
RAMIREZ, JOE
Booking #:
429223
Release Date:
08-19-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
08-18-2020 – 11:00 am
Charges:
13150004 *GJI* AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo