Jail Log: August 18, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

• Assault Class C — 1
• Assault Family/Household Member — 2
• Criminal Trespass — 1
• Driving While Intoxicated — 3
• Driving with License Invalid — 1
• Evading Arrest/Detention — 2
• Failure to Appear — 8
• Failure to Identify, Giving False/Fictitious Info — 1
• Misc — 8
• Misc ICE Hold — 1
• No Driver’s License — 1
• Parole Violation — 1
• Possession — 6
• Public Intoxication — 2
• Theft Class C — 1
• Unlawful Possession Firearm by Felon — 1
• Walking With Traffic — 1

 
GUERRERO, TYMOTHY
Booking #:
429222
Booking Date:
08-18-2020 – 5:19 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MERRITT, JENNIFER
Booking #:
429221
Release Date:
08-18-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
08-18-2020 – 2:11 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
NELMS, BEN
Booking #:
429220
Booking Date:
08-18-2020 – 1:30 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
CAMANO-TZONTEHUA, YOBANY
Booking #:
429219
Booking Date:
08-18-2020 – 12:15 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC ICE HOLD
$1000.00
BYERLY, ROBERT
Booking #:
429218
Release Date:
08-18-2020 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
08-17-2020 – 10:53 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 8
$500.00
MCGINNIS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
429217
Booking Date:
08-17-2020 – 9:51 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
$500.00
Williams, Breanna
Booking #:
429216
Release Date:
08-18-2020 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
08-17-2020 – 8:30 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
HEARNE, CLARENCE
Booking #:
429215
Release Date:
08-17-2020 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-17-2020 – 6:22 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DL
$464.00
MURPHY, LACY
Booking #:
429214
Release Date:
08-17-2020 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-17-2020 – 5:15 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$944.00
WALLING, PRESTON
Booking #:
429212
Booking Date:
08-17-2020 – 3:47 pm
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
VILLARREAL, JOSE
Booking #:
429213
Release Date:
08-17-2020 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-17-2020 – 3:19 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
No Bond
MENDOZA, ANDREA
Booking #:
429209
Booking Date:
08-17-2020 – 12:44 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X 4
$2260.00
SANCHEZ, JANDIE
Booking #:
429210
Release Date:
08-17-2020 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-17-2020 – 12:43 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
WILKINSON, EMMITT
Booking #:
429211
Booking Date:
08-17-2020 – 12:30 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 4
$2770.00
MORALES, BRANDON
Booking #:
429208
Release Date:
08-17-2020 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-17-2020 – 9:17 am
Charges:
13990031 *MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
54040010 *MO*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
