Jail Log: August 14, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 6
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 2
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/90 Day: 1
  • US Marshall Hold: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1
  • Theft: 1
 
NEWMAN, LEN
Booking #:
429159
Booking Date:
08-14-2020 – 4:00 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
GONALES, CASEY
Booking #:
429158
Booking Date:
08-14-2020 – 3:18 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE
$2000.00
Coronado, Mary
Booking #:
429157
Booking Date:
08-14-2020 – 2:35 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
HALEY, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
429156
Booking Date:
08-14-2020 – 2:10 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
HURD, NAOMI
Booking #:
429155
Booking Date:
08-14-2020 – 2:04 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
AGUERO, RODNEY
Booking #:
429154
Booking Date:
08-14-2020 – 1:46 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
YAMASHITA, KONA
Booking #:
429153
Booking Date:
08-14-2020 – 12:53 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, HARLEY
Booking #:
429152
Booking Date:
08-13-2020 – 11:53 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
HURT, MERISSA
Booking #:
429151
Release Date:
08-14-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
08-13-2020 – 11:17 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
FLORES, MATTHEW
Booking #:
429150
Booking Date:
08-13-2020 – 10:02 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
$1662.00
DOAN, BRADLEY
Booking #:
429149
Booking Date:
08-13-2020 – 9:16 pm
Charges:
13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
No Bond
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
429148
Booking Date:
08-13-2020 – 8:20 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ALVAREZ, ISAAC
Booking #:
429147
Booking Date:
08-13-2020 – 8:15 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
CRISP, EDWARD
Booking #:
429146
Booking Date:
08-13-2020 – 7:35 pm
Charges:
36990008 SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/90 DAY
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 1
$502.00
ANDERSON, JOSHUA
Booking #:
429145
Booking Date:
08-13-2020 – 6:09 pm
Charges:
13990031 GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY0SUBSEQUENT
54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION
$2926.00
GONZALES, ARIEL
Booking #:
429144
Booking Date:
08-13-2020 – 1:58 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990019 *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
CABRERA, FERNANDO
Booking #:
429143
Booking Date:
08-13-2020 – 1:32 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
No Bond
LAWSON, TROY
Booking #:
429142
Booking Date:
08-13-2020 – 12:50 pm
Charges:
13990075 *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
GARCIA, MONICA
Booking #:
429140
Release Date:
08-13-2020 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-13-2020 – 11:46 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CARRASCO, JIMMY
Booking #:
429141
Booking Date:
08-13-2020 – 11:20 am
Charges:
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
WOOTEN, LONNIE
Booking #:
429139
Booking Date:
08-13-2020 – 10:52 am
Charges:
23990198 THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
CRAWFORD, BRIAN
Booking #:
429138
Booking Date:
08-13-2020 – 9:59 am
Charges:
23999999 CPF X1
MISC FTA
$502.00
WILLEBY, CHARLEEN
Booking #:
429137
Booking Date:
08-13-2020 – 7:33 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
$10500.00

