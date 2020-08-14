Jail Log: August 14, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 6

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4

Misc CPF: 2

Assault Family/Household Member: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/90 Day: 1

US Marshall Hold: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1

Theft: 1

NEWMAN, LEN Booking #: 429159 Booking Date: 08-14-2020 – 4:00 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond GONALES, CASEY Booking #: 429158 Booking Date: 08-14-2020 – 3:18 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE $2000.00 Coronado, Mary Booking #: 429157 Booking Date: 08-14-2020 – 2:35 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond HALEY, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 429156 Booking Date: 08-14-2020 – 2:10 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond HURD, NAOMI Booking #: 429155 Booking Date: 08-14-2020 – 2:04 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond AGUERO, RODNEY Booking #: 429154 Booking Date: 08-14-2020 – 1:46 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond YAMASHITA, KONA Booking #: 429153 Booking Date: 08-14-2020 – 12:53 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 HERNANDEZ, HARLEY Booking #: 429152 Booking Date: 08-13-2020 – 11:53 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X 1 No Bond HURT, MERISSA Booking #: 429151 Release Date: 08-14-2020 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 08-13-2020 – 11:17 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 No Bond FLORES, MATTHEW Booking #: 429150 Booking Date: 08-13-2020 – 10:02 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHRENALIA $1662.00 DOAN, BRADLEY Booking #: 429149 Booking Date: 08-13-2020 – 9:16 pm Charges: 13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY No Bond BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 429148 Booking Date: 08-13-2020 – 8:20 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 ALVAREZ, ISAAC Booking #: 429147 Booking Date: 08-13-2020 – 8:15 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 CRISP, EDWARD Booking #: 429146 Booking Date: 08-13-2020 – 7:35 pm Charges: 36990008 SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/90 DAY

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTA X 1 $502.00 ANDERSON, JOSHUA Booking #: 429145 Booking Date: 08-13-2020 – 6:09 pm Charges: 13990031 GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY0SUBSEQUENT

54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION $2926.00 GONZALES, ARIEL Booking #: 429144 Booking Date: 08-13-2020 – 1:58 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990019 *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond CABRERA, FERNANDO Booking #: 429143 Booking Date: 08-13-2020 – 1:32 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHALL HOLD No Bond LAWSON, TROY Booking #: 429142 Booking Date: 08-13-2020 – 12:50 pm Charges: 13990075 *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond GARCIA, MONICA Booking #: 429140 Release Date: 08-13-2020 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 08-13-2020 – 11:46 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 CARRASCO, JIMMY Booking #: 429141 Booking Date: 08-13-2020 – 11:20 am Charges: 48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond WOOTEN, LONNIE Booking #: 429139 Booking Date: 08-13-2020 – 10:52 am Charges: 23990198 THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond CRAWFORD, BRIAN Booking #: 429138 Booking Date: 08-13-2020 – 9:59 am Charges: 23999999 CPF X1

MISC FTA $502.00 WILLEBY, CHARLEEN Booking #: 429137 Booking Date: 08-13-2020 – 7:33 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES $10500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

