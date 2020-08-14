Jail Log: August 14, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 6
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4
- Misc CPF: 2
- Assault Family/Household Member: 2
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/90 Day: 1
- US Marshall Hold: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1
- Theft: 1
54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC CPF X 1
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 1
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY0SUBSEQUENT
54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION
35990019 *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC FTA
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
