Jail Log: August 13, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 7

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Public Intoxication: 3

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

US Marshal Hold: 2

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

REYES, KATHRYN Booking #: 429136 Release Date: 08-13-2020 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 08-13-2020 – 4:16 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 Parish, Kiel Booking #: 429135 Booking Date: 08-13-2020 – 2:16 am Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

73991084 INTERFERE W/ PUBLIC DUTIES $1000.00 RAMIREZ, JOE Booking #: 429134 Booking Date: 08-13-2020 – 2:06 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

42016 DISORDERLY CONDUCT (FIGHTING) $924.00 BATTLE, JERRY Booking #: 429132 Release Date: 08-13-2020 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 08-13-2020 – 12:02 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 VARGAS, GUADALUPE Booking #: 429131 Booking Date: 08-12-2020 – 9:35 pm Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

MISC CPF X 3 No Bond BARLOW, RAJAH Booking #: 429130 Booking Date: 08-12-2020 – 6:58 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PAPAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X2 $2495.20 BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 429129 Booking Date: 08-12-2020 – 6:54 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 LOPEZ, PABLO Booking #: 429128 Booking Date: 08-12-2020 – 6:54 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond MORALES, JUAN Booking #: 429127 Booking Date: 08-12-2020 – 6:15 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond CARRILLO, MAURO Booking #: 429126 Booking Date: 08-12-2020 – 6:15 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD No Bond THOMAS, ARVION Booking #: 429124 Booking Date: 08-12-2020 – 5:03 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1162.00 GHOST, GHOST Booking #: 429125 Booking Date: 08-12-2020 – 4:49 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD No Bond BURRIS, MEGAN Booking #: 429123 Booking Date: 08-12-2020 – 3:27 pm Charges: 35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G No Bond VERRA, RIGOBERTO Booking #: 429122 Release Date: 08-12-2020 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 08-12-2020 – 2:17 pm Charges: 35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond WILLIAMS, JOSHUA Booking #: 429121 Release Date: 08-12-2020 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 08-12-2020 – 11:15 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 CAMARILLO, SHELLY Booking #: 429120 Release Date: 08-12-2020 – 11:13 am Booking Date: 08-12-2020 – 10:11 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES No Bond FIEGLEIN, RONSHAE Booking #: 429119 Booking Date: 08-12-2020 – 8:55 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

54999999 DWLI

54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY- EMERGENCY VEHICLE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC UNLAWFUL DISCLOSURE OR PROM OF INITMATE VISUAL MATERIAL $2084.00 VALENZUELA, RICHARD Booking #: 429118 Release Date: 08-12-2020 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 08-12-2020 – 7:32 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC INDECENT EXPOSURE $793.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

