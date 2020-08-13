Jail Log: August 13, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 7
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 3
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • US Marshal Hold: 2
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
 
 
REYES, KATHRYN
Booking #:
429136
Release Date:
08-13-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
08-13-2020 – 4:16 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
Parish, Kiel
Booking #:
429135
Booking Date:
08-13-2020 – 2:16 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
73991084 INTERFERE W/ PUBLIC DUTIES
$1000.00
RAMIREZ, JOE
Booking #:
429134
Booking Date:
08-13-2020 – 2:06 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
42016 DISORDERLY CONDUCT (FIGHTING)
$924.00
 
BATTLE, JERRY
Booking #:
429132
Release Date:
08-13-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
08-13-2020 – 12:02 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
VARGAS, GUADALUPE
Booking #:
429131
Booking Date:
08-12-2020 – 9:35 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
BARLOW, RAJAH
Booking #:
429130
Booking Date:
08-12-2020 – 6:58 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PAPAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X2
$2495.20
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
429129
Booking Date:
08-12-2020 – 6:54 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
LOPEZ, PABLO
Booking #:
429128
Booking Date:
08-12-2020 – 6:54 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MORALES, JUAN
Booking #:
429127
Booking Date:
08-12-2020 – 6:15 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
CARRILLO, MAURO
Booking #:
429126
Booking Date:
08-12-2020 – 6:15 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
THOMAS, ARVION
Booking #:
429124
Booking Date:
08-12-2020 – 5:03 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1162.00
 
GHOST, GHOST
Booking #:
429125
Booking Date:
08-12-2020 – 4:49 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
BURRIS, MEGAN
Booking #:
429123
Booking Date:
08-12-2020 – 3:27 pm
Charges:
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
No Bond
VERRA, RIGOBERTO
Booking #:
429122
Release Date:
08-12-2020 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-12-2020 – 2:17 pm
Charges:
35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
WILLIAMS, JOSHUA
Booking #:
429121
Release Date:
08-12-2020 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-12-2020 – 11:15 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CAMARILLO, SHELLY
Booking #:
429120
Release Date:
08-12-2020 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
08-12-2020 – 10:11 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
FIEGLEIN, RONSHAE
Booking #:
429119
Booking Date:
08-12-2020 – 8:55 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
54999999 DWLI
54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY- EMERGENCY VEHICLE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC UNLAWFUL DISCLOSURE OR PROM OF INITMATE VISUAL MATERIAL
$2084.00
VALENZUELA, RICHARD
Booking #:
429118
Release Date:
08-12-2020 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-12-2020 – 7:32 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC INDECENT EXPOSURE
$793.00
 

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
