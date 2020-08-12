Jail Log: August 12, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Possession: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

US Marshal Hold: 1

Assault on Security Officer: 1

SMALLEY, VIRGINIA Booking #: 429117 Booking Date: 08-12-2020 – 12:30 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $390.00 ROYS, KANDICE Booking #: 429116 Release Date: 08-12-2020 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 08-12-2020 – 12:13 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 RODRIGUEZ, JOHN Booking #: 429115 Booking Date: 08-11-2020 – 11:41 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G $1000.00 PRESLAR, COY Booking #: 429114 Booking Date: 08-11-2020 – 9:47 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond WILLIAMS, SAVANNAH Booking #: 429113 Release Date: 08-11-2020 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 08-11-2020 – 8:51 pm Charges: 57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 MORALES, JAVIER Booking #: 429112 Booking Date: 08-11-2020 – 6:24 pm Charges: 54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond WILKINSON, EMMITT Booking #: 429111 Release Date: 08-12-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 08-11-2020 – 5:30 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACt FAMILY VIOLENCE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERANLIA $1174.00 DAVIS, CARLTON Booking #: 429110 Release Date: 08-11-2020 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 08-11-2020 – 1:48 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1832514J4 POSS DRUG PARA (ICON) $250.00 BUENTELLO, MANUEL Booking #: 429109 Booking Date: 08-11-2020 – 12:34 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD No Bond CONEY, RICCARDO Booking #: 429108 Release Date: 08-11-2020 – 11:43 am Booking Date: 08-11-2020 – 9:49 am Charges: 13990061 GJI*ASSAULT ON SECURITY OFFICER No Bond POST, JESSIE Booking #: 429107 Release Date: 08-11-2020 – 10:43 am Booking Date: 08-11-2020 – 6:32 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $8162.00

