Jail Log: August 12, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Possession: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1
  • Failure to Appear: 1
  • US Marshal Hold: 1
  • Assault on Security Officer: 1
 
SMALLEY, VIRGINIA
Booking #:
429117
Booking Date:
08-12-2020 – 12:30 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$390.00
ROYS, KANDICE
Booking #:
429116
Release Date:
08-12-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
08-12-2020 – 12:13 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
RODRIGUEZ, JOHN
Booking #:
429115
Booking Date:
08-11-2020 – 11:41 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
$1000.00
PRESLAR, COY
Booking #:
429114
Booking Date:
08-11-2020 – 9:47 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
WILLIAMS, SAVANNAH
Booking #:
429113
Release Date:
08-11-2020 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-11-2020 – 8:51 pm
Charges:
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MORALES, JAVIER
Booking #:
429112
Booking Date:
08-11-2020 – 6:24 pm
Charges:
54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
WILKINSON, EMMITT
Booking #:
429111
Release Date:
08-12-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
08-11-2020 – 5:30 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACt FAMILY VIOLENCE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERANLIA
$1174.00
DAVIS, CARLTON
Booking #:
429110
Release Date:
08-11-2020 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-11-2020 – 1:48 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1832514J4 POSS DRUG PARA (ICON)
$250.00
BUENTELLO, MANUEL
Booking #:
429109
Booking Date:
08-11-2020 – 12:34 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
CONEY, RICCARDO
Booking #:
429108
Release Date:
08-11-2020 – 11:43 am
Booking Date:
08-11-2020 – 9:49 am
Charges:
13990061 GJI*ASSAULT ON SECURITY OFFICER
No Bond
POST, JESSIE
Booking #:
429107
Release Date:
08-11-2020 – 10:43 am
Booking Date:
08-11-2020 – 6:32 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$8162.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo