Jail Log: August 11, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI: 1

Possession: 4

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Theft Class C: 1

Poss Dangerous Drug: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Aggravated Robbery: 1

SCHORICK, MICHEAL Booking #: 429106 Booking Date: 08-11-2020 – 4:24 am Charges: 16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI $500.00 HINDS, ROBERT Booking #: 429105 Release Date: 08-11-2020 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 08-11-2020 – 2:30 am Charges: 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond HERNANDEZ, DAVID Booking #: 429104 Booking Date: 08-11-2020 – 1:14 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 FREDERICK, KERRY Booking #: 429103 Booking Date: 08-11-2020 – 1:05 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990067 *VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $2162.00 SEAWRIGHT, CASEY Booking #: 429102 Booking Date: 08-11-2020 – 12:42 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ $1000.00 BURROWS, LINDA Booking #: 429101 Booking Date: 08-11-2020 – 12:23 am Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 1

MISC FTA X 3 $4575.80 SEARS, AMANDA Booking #: 429100 Release Date: 08-11-2020 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 08-11-2020 – 12:18 am Charges: 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 STEVENS, DEVIN Booking #: 429099 Release Date: 08-11-2020 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 08-10-2020 – 10:16 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 RODRIGUEZ, MARGARITA Booking #: 429098 Booking Date: 08-10-2020 – 9:52 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 BONILLA, ANNA Booking #: 429097 Booking Date: 08-10-2020 – 3:47 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond CLARK, MATTHEW Booking #: 429096 Booking Date: 08-10-2020 – 2:44 pm Charges: 12990002 AGG ROBBERY No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597