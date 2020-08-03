Jail Log: August 1-3, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 40 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 6

Possession: 10

Possession of Dangerous Drug: 1

Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Fraud/Destroy/Rem Concealed Price Tag: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Misc Fugitive From Justice: 1

Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3

Assault Family/Household Member w/Prev Conv: 1

Bail Jumping & Fail to Appear Felony: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Manslaughter: 1

Burglary of Vehicles: 2

Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1

Theft: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

Violation of Bond/Protective Order: 1

GRAVES, DANIEL Booking #: 428955 Booking Date: 08-01-2020 – 4:33 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 GUTIERREZ, IRMA Booking #: 428954 Booking Date: 08-01-2020 – 2:25 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 PALMA, GERARDO Booking #: 428953 Booking Date: 08-01-2020 – 1:57 am Charges: 35990133 *RPR* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

48990015 *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

MISC CPF X1 No Bond CHADWICK, KEVIN Booking #: 428952 Booking Date: 07-31-2020 – 11:21 pm Charges: 35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC CPF X 8

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE $482.00 HIRES, CHRIS Booking #: 428951 Booking Date: 07-31-2020 – 10:28 pm Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $50500.00 SANMIGUEL, AMBER Booking #: 428950 Booking Date: 07-31-2020 – 10:09 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond GIBSON, PATRICK Booking #: 428949 Booking Date: 07-31-2020 – 9:31 pm Charges: 26990234 FRAUD/DESTRY/REM/CONC PRICE TAG =$100<$750

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X2 $1162.00 PIKE, THOMAS Booking #: 428948 Booking Date: 07-31-2020 – 8:39 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE X 2 $2028.00 VALDESPINO-ALMARAZ, MARIA Booking #: 428947 Booking Date: 07-31-2020 – 7:50 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 PEEK, GARRETT Booking #: 428945 Booking Date: 07-31-2020 – 7:44 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FTA CPF*FAILURE TO APPEAR

PW46.001 CPF*NO FISHING LICENSE (WHEN REQUIRED)

VPTA CPF*VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) $462.00 KINGSLAND, ALEXUS Booking #: 428946 Booking Date: 07-31-2020 – 7:30 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE No Bond UBANDO, DANIEL Booking #: 428944 Booking Date: 07-31-2020 – 7:00 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $2174.00 RUTLEDGE, MICHAEL Booking #: 428943 Booking Date: 07-31-2020 – 6:43 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond RAMIREZ, PAMELA Booking #: 428942 Booking Date: 07-31-2020 – 6:27 pm Charges: 13990075 GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

35990019 MTR* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

MISC CPF X 2 No Bond NAVARRO, J LYNN Booking #: 428940 Release Date: 07-31-2020 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 07-31-2020 – 5:09 pm Charges: 35990019 GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE $464.00 ADAMS, JEFFREY Booking #: 428941 Booking Date: 07-31-2020 – 5:08 pm Charges: 50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond TORRES, DESTINY Booking #: 428938 Booking Date: 07-31-2020 – 3:32 pm Charges: 35620011 POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond LEAPTROT, ROBERT Booking #: 428939 Booking Date: 07-31-2020 – 3:30 pm Charges: 35620011 POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond BROWN, ALVIN Booking #: 428937 Release Date: 07-31-2020 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 07-31-2020 – 2:35 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 MARTINEZ, JORGE Booking #: 428936 Booking Date: 07-31-2020 – 12:56 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond RODRIGUEZ, ERIKA Booking #: 428935 Release Date: 07-31-2020 – 1:43 pm Booking Date: 07-31-2020 – 12:45 pm Charges: 29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 No Bond BURNEY, JOSHUA Booking #: 428934 Release Date: 07-31-2020 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 07-31-2020 – 8:50 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 MARTINEZ, JULIAN Booking #: 428933 Release Date: 07-31-2020 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 07-31-2020 – 7:16 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE $2500.00 BRADY, ASHLEY Booking #: 428965 Booking Date: 08-02-2020 – 3:04 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 GONZALEZ, NATHAN Booking #: 428964 Booking Date: 08-02-2020 – 1:31 am Charges: 09990017 MANSLAUGHTER

MISC CPF X 5 No Bond CORRAL, YVONNE Booking #: 428963 Booking Date: 08-01-2020 – 11:21 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond PHILLIPS, GEORGE Booking #: 428962 Release Date: 08-02-2020 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 08-01-2020 – 9:59 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 HERNANDEZ, KARINA Booking #: 428961 Release Date: 08-02-2020 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 08-01-2020 – 6:16 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 MASCORRO, KADEN Booking #: 428960 Booking Date: 08-01-2020 – 5:29 pm Charges: 22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1444.00 CHAND, ANAND Booking #: 428959 Booking Date: 08-01-2020 – 4:39 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 FRANCO, GABRIEL Booking #: 428958 Booking Date: 08-01-2020 – 4:30 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC ICE HOLD $1500.00 PEREZ-LUPERCIO, NOE Booking #: 428957 Booking Date: 08-01-2020 – 3:18 pm Charges: 54040028 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA No Bond MASCORRO, KADEN Booking #: 428956 Release Date: 08-01-2020 – 11:28 am Booking Date: 08-01-2020 – 9:31 am Charges: 22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $1000.00 VARGAS-FABIAN, REYNALDO Booking #: 428972 Booking Date: 08-03-2020 – 1:41 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 FLORES, BRYAN Booking #: 428971 Booking Date: 08-03-2020 – 12:03 am Charges: 35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond MARTIN, HUBERT Booking #: 428970 Booking Date: 08-02-2020 – 10:52 pm Charges: 35620008 FTA* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES

D25 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $8000.00 BURROWS, LINDA Booking #: 428969 Release Date: 08-02-2020 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 08-02-2020 – 7:44 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X3 $3073.80 FLORES, RUDY Booking #: 428968 Release Date: 08-03-2020 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 08-02-2020 – 7:08 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 ABBOTT, LYNN Booking #: 428967 Booking Date: 08-02-2020 – 9:51 am Charges: 22990001 GJI*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC CPF X 1 $500.00 ROBLES, ADRIAN Booking #: 428966 Booking Date: 08-02-2020 – 9:26 am Charges: 38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER No Bond SUNDAYMONDAY

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597