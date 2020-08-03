Jail Log: August 1-3, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 40 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Public Intoxication: 6
- Possession: 10
- Possession of Dangerous Drug: 1
- Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Fraud/Destroy/Rem Concealed Price Tag: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Misc Fugitive From Justice: 1
- Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
- Assault Family/Household Member w/Prev Conv: 1
- Bail Jumping & Fail to Appear Felony: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Manslaughter: 1
- Burglary of Vehicles: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1
- Theft: 1
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Violation of Bond/Protective Order: 1
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
48990015 *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
MISC CPF X1
MISC CPF X 8
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X2
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE X 2
FTA CPF*FAILURE TO APPEAR
PW46.001 CPF*NO FISHING LICENSE (WHEN REQUIRED)
VPTA CPF*VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT)
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990019 MTR* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
MISC CPF X 2
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 5
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC ICE HOLD
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
D25 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X3
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC CPF X 1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597