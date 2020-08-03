Jail Log: August 1-3, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 40 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Public Intoxication: 6
  • Possession: 10
  • Possession of Dangerous Drug: 1
  • Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Fraud/Destroy/Rem Concealed Price Tag: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Misc Fugitive From Justice: 1
  • Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
  • Assault Family/Household Member w/Prev Conv: 1
  • Bail Jumping & Fail to Appear Felony: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Manslaughter: 1
  • Burglary of Vehicles: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15YOA: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Violation of Bond/Protective Order: 1
 
 
GRAVES, DANIEL
Booking #:
428955
Booking Date:
08-01-2020 – 4:33 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
GUTIERREZ, IRMA
Booking #:
428954
Booking Date:
08-01-2020 – 2:25 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
PALMA, GERARDO
Booking #:
428953
Booking Date:
08-01-2020 – 1:57 am
Charges:
35990133 *RPR* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
48990015 *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
CHADWICK, KEVIN
Booking #:
428952
Booking Date:
07-31-2020 – 11:21 pm
Charges:
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 8
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$482.00
 
HIRES, CHRIS
Booking #:
428951
Booking Date:
07-31-2020 – 10:28 pm
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$50500.00
SANMIGUEL, AMBER
Booking #:
428950
Booking Date:
07-31-2020 – 10:09 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
GIBSON, PATRICK
Booking #:
428949
Booking Date:
07-31-2020 – 9:31 pm
Charges:
26990234 FRAUD/DESTRY/REM/CONC PRICE TAG =$100<$750
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X2
$1162.00
PIKE, THOMAS
Booking #:
428948
Booking Date:
07-31-2020 – 8:39 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE X 2
$2028.00
VALDESPINO-ALMARAZ, MARIA
Booking #:
428947
Booking Date:
07-31-2020 – 7:50 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
PEEK, GARRETT
Booking #:
428945
Booking Date:
07-31-2020 – 7:44 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FTA CPF*FAILURE TO APPEAR
PW46.001 CPF*NO FISHING LICENSE (WHEN REQUIRED)
VPTA CPF*VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT)
$462.00
KINGSLAND, ALEXUS
Booking #:
428946
Booking Date:
07-31-2020 – 7:30 pm
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
No Bond
UBANDO, DANIEL
Booking #:
428944
Booking Date:
07-31-2020 – 7:00 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2174.00
RUTLEDGE, MICHAEL
Booking #:
428943
Booking Date:
07-31-2020 – 6:43 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RAMIREZ, PAMELA
Booking #:
428942
Booking Date:
07-31-2020 – 6:27 pm
Charges:
13990075 GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
35990019 MTR* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
NAVARRO, J LYNN
Booking #:
428940
Release Date:
07-31-2020 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-31-2020 – 5:09 pm
Charges:
35990019 GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
$464.00
ADAMS, JEFFREY
Booking #:
428941
Booking Date:
07-31-2020 – 5:08 pm
Charges:
50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
TORRES, DESTINY
Booking #:
428938
Booking Date:
07-31-2020 – 3:32 pm
Charges:
35620011 POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
LEAPTROT, ROBERT
Booking #:
428939
Booking Date:
07-31-2020 – 3:30 pm
Charges:
35620011 POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
BROWN, ALVIN
Booking #:
428937
Release Date:
07-31-2020 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-31-2020 – 2:35 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, JORGE
Booking #:
428936
Booking Date:
07-31-2020 – 12:56 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
 
RODRIGUEZ, ERIKA
Booking #:
428935
Release Date:
07-31-2020 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-31-2020 – 12:45 pm
Charges:
29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
No Bond
BURNEY, JOSHUA
Booking #:
428934
Release Date:
07-31-2020 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-31-2020 – 8:50 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MARTINEZ, JULIAN
Booking #:
428933
Release Date:
07-31-2020 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-31-2020 – 7:16 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$2500.00
SUNDAY
 
BRADY, ASHLEY
Booking #:
428965
Booking Date:
08-02-2020 – 3:04 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GONZALEZ, NATHAN
Booking #:
428964
Booking Date:
08-02-2020 – 1:31 am
Charges:
09990017 MANSLAUGHTER
MISC CPF X 5
No Bond
CORRAL, YVONNE
Booking #:
428963
Booking Date:
08-01-2020 – 11:21 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
PHILLIPS, GEORGE
Booking #:
428962
Release Date:
08-02-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
08-01-2020 – 9:59 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, KARINA
Booking #:
428961
Release Date:
08-02-2020 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
08-01-2020 – 6:16 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
MASCORRO, KADEN
Booking #:
428960
Booking Date:
08-01-2020 – 5:29 pm
Charges:
22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1444.00
CHAND, ANAND
Booking #:
428959
Booking Date:
08-01-2020 – 4:39 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
FRANCO, GABRIEL
Booking #:
428958
Booking Date:
08-01-2020 – 4:30 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC ICE HOLD
$1500.00
PEREZ-LUPERCIO, NOE
Booking #:
428957
Booking Date:
08-01-2020 – 3:18 pm
Charges:
54040028 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
No Bond
MASCORRO, KADEN
Booking #:
428956
Release Date:
08-01-2020 – 11:28 am
Booking Date:
08-01-2020 – 9:31 am
Charges:
22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$1000.00
 
MONDAY
 
VARGAS-FABIAN, REYNALDO
Booking #:
428972
Booking Date:
08-03-2020 – 1:41 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
FLORES, BRYAN
Booking #:
428971
Booking Date:
08-03-2020 – 12:03 am
Charges:
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MARTIN, HUBERT
Booking #:
428970
Booking Date:
08-02-2020 – 10:52 pm
Charges:
35620008 FTA* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
D25 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$8000.00
BURROWS, LINDA
Booking #:
428969
Release Date:
08-02-2020 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-02-2020 – 7:44 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X3
$3073.80
FLORES, RUDY
Booking #:
428968
Release Date:
08-03-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
08-02-2020 – 7:08 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
ABBOTT, LYNN
Booking #:
428967
Booking Date:
08-02-2020 – 9:51 am
Charges:
22990001 GJI*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC CPF X 1
$500.00
ROBLES, ADRIAN
Booking #:
428966
Booking Date:
08-02-2020 – 9:26 am
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

