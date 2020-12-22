Jail Log: Attempt to Commit Murder among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Jake Gonzales was taken into custody at approximately 2:11 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 for a warrant issued by the 119th District Court.
Bail for Gonzales was set at $75,000 for Attempt to Commit Murder. He remains in custody at the time of this writing.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 2
- Possession of a Dangerous Drug: 1
- Expired Driver’s License: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Attempt to Commit Murder: 1
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X1
MISC VPTA X2
MISC FTA X1
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597