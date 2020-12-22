Jail Log: Attempt to Commit Murder among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Jake Gonzales

Jake Gonzales was taken into custody at approximately 2:11 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 for a warrant issued by the 119th District Court.

Bail for Gonzales was set at $75,000 for Attempt to Commit Murder. He remains in custody at the time of this writing.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 2
  • Possession of a Dangerous Drug: 1
  • Expired Driver’s License: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Attempt to Commit Murder: 1
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
 
WHITE, MALIK
Booking #:
431393
Booking Date:
12-22-2020 – 3:32 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
GONZALES, NORBERTO
Booking #:
431392
Booking Date:
12-21-2020 – 11:58 pm
Charges:
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
No Bond
MARTIN, CLIFTON
Booking #:
431391
Release Date:
12-22-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
12-21-2020 – 11:11 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED DL
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X1
MISC VPTA X2
$2304.00
CONTRERAS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
431390
Booking Date:
12-21-2020 – 11:09 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MORGAN, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
431389
Booking Date:
12-21-2020 – 10:34 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X1
$964.00
FERNANDEZ, SAM
Booking #:
431388
Booking Date:
12-21-2020 – 6:33 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
MUNOZ, VALENTIN
Booking #:
431387
Booking Date:
12-21-2020 – 5:44 pm
Charges:
13990075 *GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
GALINDO, MONIQUE
Booking #:
431386
Release Date:
12-21-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-21-2020 – 3:22 pm
Charges:
54040009 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
GONZALES, JAKE
Booking #:
431385
Booking Date:
12-21-2020 – 2:11 pm
Charges:
09990030 GJI*Attempt to Commit MURDER
No Bond
ARREDONDO, TENNY
Booking #:
431384
Release Date:
12-21-2020 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-21-2020 – 1:08 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
NAVA, PATINO
Booking #:
431383
Release Date:
12-21-2020 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-21-2020 – 10:51 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1162.00
 

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

