Jail Log: Attempt to Commit Murder among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Jake Gonzales

Jake Gonzales was taken into custody at approximately 2:11 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 for a warrant issued by the 119th District Court.

Bail for Gonzales was set at $75,000 for Attempt to Commit Murder. He remains in custody at the time of this writing.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):