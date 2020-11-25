Jail Log: Assault of a Public Servant among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Kristina Csikortos

Kristina Csikortos was taken into custody at approximately 5:44 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 for warrants issued by the 391st District Court.

Bail for Csikortos was set at $30,000 for Assault Peace Officer/Judge, with two additional charges of Assault Public Servant, set at $15,000 each. She remains in custody at the time of this writing.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Misc Border Patrol Hold: 2

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Assault Public Servant: 1

Possession: 3

Theft: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Forgery Govt/National Gov Instrmoney/Secur: 1

COBB, ANTHONY Booking #: 430985 Release Date: 11-25-2020 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 11-25-2020 – 4:26 am Charges: 55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHENALIA

MISC FTA x 1 $1164.00 GONZALES, CARLOS Booking #: 430984 Booking Date: 11-25-2020 – 3:04 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond RIOJAS, ADAM Booking #: 430983 Release Date: 11-25-2020 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 11-24-2020 – 11:52 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 IBARA-GUITERRES, JOSE Booking #: 430982 Booking Date: 11-24-2020 – 10:19 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD No Bond BECERRA-HERNANDEZ, JESUS Booking #: 430981 Booking Date: 11-24-2020 – 10:12 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD No Bond MICHALEWICZ, TIMOTHY Booking #: 430980 Booking Date: 11-24-2020 – 7:46 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE No Bond BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 430979 Booking Date: 11-24-2020 – 7:31 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 CSIKORTOS, KRISTINA Booking #: 430978 Booking Date: 11-24-2020 – 5:44 pm Charges: 13990063 *GJI* ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT

13990082 *GJI* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE $60000.00 DUBOIS, DESTINY Booking #: 430977 Release Date: 11-24-2020 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 11-24-2020 – 5:06 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 BARELA, APRIL Booking #: 430976 Booking Date: 11-24-2020 – 4:36 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond HEDRICK, STEVEN Booking #: 430975 Booking Date: 11-24-2020 – 3:46 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAHERNALIA $662.00 SMITH, MICHAEL Booking #: 430974 Booking Date: 11-24-2020 – 3:23 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond STIERS, DEVIN Booking #: 430973 Booking Date: 11-24-2020 – 2:34 pm Charges: 13990076 *GJI* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT No Bond ADAMS, CODY Booking #: 430972 Booking Date: 11-24-2020 – 11:23 am Charges: 25890002 FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR No Bond MORALES, JUAN Booking #: 430971 Release Date: 11-24-2020 – 8:58 am Booking Date: 11-24-2020 – 7:28 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 DWLI

55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAHERNALIA $2352.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

