Jail Log: Assault of a Public Servant among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Kristina Csikortos

Kristina Csikortos was taken into custody at approximately 5:44 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 for warrants issued by the 391st District Court.

Bail for Csikortos was set at $30,000 for Assault Peace Officer/Judge, with two additional charges of Assault Public Servant, set at $15,000 each. She remains in custody at the time of this writing.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Misc Border Patrol Hold: 2
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Assault Public Servant: 1
  • Possession: 3
  • Theft: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
  • Forgery Govt/National Gov Instrmoney/Secur: 1
 
COBB, ANTHONY
Booking #:
430985
Release Date:
11-25-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
11-25-2020 – 4:26 am
Charges:
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHENALIA
MISC FTA x 1
$1164.00
GONZALES, CARLOS
Booking #:
430984
Booking Date:
11-25-2020 – 3:04 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
RIOJAS, ADAM
Booking #:
430983
Release Date:
11-25-2020 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
11-24-2020 – 11:52 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
IBARA-GUITERRES, JOSE
Booking #:
430982
Booking Date:
11-24-2020 – 10:19 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
BECERRA-HERNANDEZ, JESUS
Booking #:
430981
Booking Date:
11-24-2020 – 10:12 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
MICHALEWICZ, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
430980
Booking Date:
11-24-2020 – 7:46 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
430979
Booking Date:
11-24-2020 – 7:31 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
CSIKORTOS, KRISTINA
Booking #:
430978
Booking Date:
11-24-2020 – 5:44 pm
Charges:
13990063 *GJI* ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT
13990082 *GJI* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
$60000.00
DUBOIS, DESTINY
Booking #:
430977
Release Date:
11-24-2020 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-24-2020 – 5:06 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
BARELA, APRIL
Booking #:
430976
Booking Date:
11-24-2020 – 4:36 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
HEDRICK, STEVEN
Booking #:
430975
Booking Date:
11-24-2020 – 3:46 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAHERNALIA
$662.00
SMITH, MICHAEL
Booking #:
430974
Booking Date:
11-24-2020 – 3:23 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
STIERS, DEVIN
Booking #:
430973
Booking Date:
11-24-2020 – 2:34 pm
Charges:
13990076 *GJI* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
ADAMS, CODY
Booking #:
430972
Booking Date:
11-24-2020 – 11:23 am
Charges:
25890002 FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR
No Bond
MORALES, JUAN
Booking #:
430971
Release Date:
11-24-2020 – 8:58 am
Booking Date:
11-24-2020 – 7:28 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 DWLI
55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAHERNALIA
$2352.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
