Jail Log: April 9, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 3
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Walking with Traffic: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Burglary of Vehicle: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- No Driver’s License: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 2
- Continuous Violence Against the Family: 1
- Misc Bench Warrant: 1
- Theft: 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X1
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALED2
54999999 NO PROFF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
54999999 WRONG COLOR LIGHTS ON REAR
MISC FTA X 2
MISC OCCUPY STRUCTURE WITH NO ELECTRICITY
MISC VPTA X3
MISC FTA X8
MISC LICENSE PLATES-WRONG REGISTRATION PERIOD
MISC NO MOTORCYCLE ENDORSEMENT ON DRIVER LICENSE
MISC NO PROOF OF FINACIAL RESPONSIBLITY X2
MISC POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAAPHERNALLA
MISC VPTA X4
MISC DOG,FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE
MISC FAILURE TO MICROCHIP
MISC FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER
MISC FAILURE TO VACCINATE
MISC FTA
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597