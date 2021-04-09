Jail Log: April 9, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 3

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Walking with Traffic: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Burglary of Vehicle: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Continuous Violence Against the Family: 1

Misc Bench Warrant: 1

Theft: 1

TORREZ, CYNTHIA Booking #: 433060 Booking Date: 04-09-2021 – 3:53 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G $1000.00 PINEDA, FRANCISCO Booking #: 433059 Booking Date: 04-09-2021 – 2:50 am Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1162.00 WAGG, KASEY Booking #: 433058 Booking Date: 04-09-2021 – 2:46 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 MOORE, KRISTEN Booking #: 433057 Booking Date: 04-09-2021 – 1:23 am Charges: 54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC $690.00 AGUILAR, GENEVA Booking #: 433055 Booking Date: 04-08-2021 – 11:30 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond NAJAR, JOSIAH Booking #: 433054 Booking Date: 04-08-2021 – 11:12 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 ROBERTSON, ROSS Booking #: 433053 Booking Date: 04-08-2021 – 10:46 pm Charges: 54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond HOLCOMB, ASHLEY Booking #: 433052 Booking Date: 04-08-2021 – 8:57 pm Charges: 22990004 *VOP*BURGLARY OF VEHICLE No Bond DELAROSA, JUSTIN Booking #: 433051 Release Date: 04-08-2021 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 04-08-2021 – 6:37 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $500.00 FIELDS, CEDRIC Booking #: 433050 Release Date: 04-08-2021 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 04-08-2021 – 6:34 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 MCMANUS, KATHERINE Booking #: 433049 Release Date: 04-08-2021 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 04-08-2021 – 6:16 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X2

MISC VPTA X1 $3668.80 ROBERTS, WILLIAM Booking #: 433048 Release Date: 04-08-2021 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 04-08-2021 – 6:13 pm Charges: 54990067 *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALED2

54999999 NO PROFF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

54999999 WRONG COLOR LIGHTS ON REAR

MISC FTA X 2

MISC OCCUPY STRUCTURE WITH NO ELECTRICITY

MISC VPTA X3 $6340.00 ALLEN, SHANE Booking #: 433047 Release Date: 04-08-2021 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 04-08-2021 – 5:27 pm Charges: MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC FTA X8

MISC LICENSE PLATES-WRONG REGISTRATION PERIOD

MISC NO MOTORCYCLE ENDORSEMENT ON DRIVER LICENSE

MISC NO PROOF OF FINACIAL RESPONSIBLITY X2

MISC POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAAPHERNALLA

MISC VPTA X4 $12396.00 MONREAL, MATTHEW Booking #: 433046 Booking Date: 04-08-2021 – 3:54 pm Charges: 13990078 MTRCONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY No Bond HARPER, TIMOTHY Booking #: 433045 Booking Date: 04-08-2021 – 3:45 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT No Bond SALAS, EPIFANIO Booking #: 433044 Booking Date: 04-08-2021 – 3:25 pm Charges: 35990015 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond BASKIN, WILLIAM Booking #: 433043 Booking Date: 04-08-2021 – 12:22 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

MISC DOG,FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE

MISC FAILURE TO MICROCHIP

MISC FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER

MISC FAILURE TO VACCINATE

MISC FTA $5872.00

