Jail Log: April 9, 2021

Jail Logs

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 3
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Walking with Traffic: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Burglary of Vehicle: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 2
  • Continuous Violence Against the Family: 1
  • Misc Bench Warrant: 1
  • Theft: 1

TORREZ, CYNTHIA
Booking #:
433060
Booking Date:
04-09-2021 – 3:53 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$1000.00
PINEDA, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
433059
Booking Date:
04-09-2021 – 2:50 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1162.00
WAGG, KASEY
Booking #:
433058
Booking Date:
04-09-2021 – 2:46 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
MOORE, KRISTEN
Booking #:
433057
Booking Date:
04-09-2021 – 1:23 am
Charges:
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$690.00
AGUILAR, GENEVA
Booking #:
433055
Booking Date:
04-08-2021 – 11:30 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
NAJAR, JOSIAH
Booking #:
433054
Booking Date:
04-08-2021 – 11:12 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ROBERTSON, ROSS
Booking #:
433053
Booking Date:
04-08-2021 – 10:46 pm
Charges:
54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
HOLCOMB, ASHLEY
Booking #:
433052
Booking Date:
04-08-2021 – 8:57 pm
Charges:
22990004 *VOP*BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
No Bond
DELAROSA, JUSTIN
Booking #:
433051
Release Date:
04-08-2021 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-08-2021 – 6:37 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
FIELDS, CEDRIC
Booking #:
433050
Release Date:
04-08-2021 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-08-2021 – 6:34 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MCMANUS, KATHERINE
Booking #:
433049
Release Date:
04-08-2021 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-08-2021 – 6:16 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X1
$3668.80
ROBERTS, WILLIAM
Booking #:
433048
Release Date:
04-08-2021 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-08-2021 – 6:13 pm
Charges:
54990067 *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALED2
54999999 NO PROFF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
54999999 WRONG COLOR LIGHTS ON REAR
MISC FTA X 2
MISC OCCUPY STRUCTURE WITH NO ELECTRICITY
MISC VPTA X3
$6340.00
ALLEN, SHANE
Booking #:
433047
Release Date:
04-08-2021 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-08-2021 – 5:27 pm
Charges:
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC FTA X8
MISC LICENSE PLATES-WRONG REGISTRATION PERIOD
MISC NO MOTORCYCLE ENDORSEMENT ON DRIVER LICENSE
MISC NO PROOF OF FINACIAL RESPONSIBLITY X2
MISC POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAAPHERNALLA
MISC VPTA X4
$12396.00
MONREAL, MATTHEW
Booking #:
433046
Booking Date:
04-08-2021 – 3:54 pm
Charges:
13990078 MTRCONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
No Bond
HARPER, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
433045
Booking Date:
04-08-2021 – 3:45 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
SALAS, EPIFANIO
Booking #:
433044
Booking Date:
04-08-2021 – 3:25 pm
Charges:
35990015 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
BASKIN, WILLIAM
Booking #:
433043
Booking Date:
04-08-2021 – 12:22 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
MISC DOG,FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE
MISC FAILURE TO MICROCHIP
MISC FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER
MISC FAILURE TO VACCINATE
MISC FTA
$5872.00
 

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

