Jail Log: April 9, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1

Theft: 1

Indecency w/Child – Sexual Contact: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

AGUILAR, CONNIE Booking #: 427426 Booking Date: 04-09-2020 – 1:09 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond ORTEGA, DAVID Booking #: 427425 Booking Date: 04-08-2020 – 8:33 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond Hernandez, Dimitri Booking #: 427424 Booking Date: 04-08-2020 – 7:36 pm Charges: 48010020 *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH No Bond CANTU, FREDDY Booking #: 427423 Booking Date: 04-08-2020 – 5:24 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $944.00 LOCKE, ASHTON Booking #: 427422 Booking Date: 04-08-2020 – 12:31 pm Charges: 36010005 *GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT No Bond VALDEZ, ERNESTO Booking #: 427421 Release Date: 04-08-2020 – 1:43 pm Booking Date: 04-08-2020 – 12:07 pm Charges: 25890001 *MTR* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

25890001 *MTR* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT No Bond REYNA, DAMIAN Booking #: 427420 Release Date: 04-08-2020 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 04-08-2020 – 9:54 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $440.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597