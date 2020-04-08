Jail Log: April 8, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 2

Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Injury: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

MILLER, ASHLEY Booking #: 427417 Release Date: 04-08-2020 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 04-07-2020 – 10:41 pm Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

72999999 CPF X 1 $500.00 HARRIS, TRACY Booking #: 427416 Release Date: 04-08-2020 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 04-07-2020 – 9:27 pm Charges: 57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT $500.00 SAENZ, KRISTY Booking #: 427414 Booking Date: 04-07-2020 – 7:50 pm Charges: 35990003 GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond MESTAS, ARTURRO Booking #: 427415 Booking Date: 04-07-2020 – 7:49 pm Charges: 13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ No Bond HAMEL, WINSTON Booking #: 427413 Release Date: 04-07-2020 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 04-07-2020 – 6:52 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ $1000.00 RODRIGUEZ, RODOLFO Booking #: 427412 Booking Date: 04-07-2020 – 9:48 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE $5000.00 SKELTON, KRYSTAL Booking #: 427411 Booking Date: 04-07-2020 – 9:31 am Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597