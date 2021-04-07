Jail Log: April 7, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 4

Criminal Mischief: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Assault of Pregnant Person: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

THORNTON, ERIC Booking #: 433015 Booking Date: 04-07-2021 – 2:38 am Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond MONTELONGO, JERRY Booking #: 433014 Booking Date: 04-06-2021 – 11:39 pm Charges: 29990049 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$30K DESTROY SCHOOL No Bond ROBERTSON, TIFFANY Booking #: 433013 Booking Date: 04-06-2021 – 11:31 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond MONTES, CRUZ Booking #: 433012 Booking Date: 04-06-2021 – 6:15 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 CROCKER, THOMAS Booking #: 433011 Booking Date: 04-06-2021 – 6:07 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $462.00 MARTIN, CHAD Booking #: 433009 Booking Date: 04-06-2021 – 3:50 pm Charges: 13990086 GJI*ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON No Bond Fullerton, Pamela Booking #: 433008 Booking Date: 04-06-2021 – 3:21 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond LACY, MONROE Booking #: 433007 Release Date: 04-06-2021 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 04-06-2021 – 3:21 pm Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010017 COMM*EVADING ARREST DETENTION No Bond MARTINEZ, ROSE Booking #: 433006 Release Date: 04-06-2021 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 04-06-2021 – 12:53 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ $1000.00 FUSON, ROSIE Booking #: 433005 Release Date: 04-06-2021 – 2:58 pm Booking Date: 04-06-2021 – 10:06 am Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

