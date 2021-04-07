Jail Log: April 7, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 4
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Assault of Pregnant Person: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
THORNTON, ERIC
Booking #:
433015
Booking Date:
04-07-2021 – 2:38 am
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
MONTELONGO, JERRY
Booking #:
433014
Booking Date:
04-06-2021 – 11:39 pm
Charges:
29990049 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$30K DESTROY SCHOOL
No Bond
ROBERTSON, TIFFANY
Booking #:
433013
Booking Date:
04-06-2021 – 11:31 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
MONTES, CRUZ
Booking #:
433012
Booking Date:
04-06-2021 – 6:15 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
CROCKER, THOMAS
Booking #:
433011
Booking Date:
04-06-2021 – 6:07 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$462.00
MARTIN, CHAD
Booking #:
433009
Booking Date:
04-06-2021 – 3:50 pm
Charges:
13990086 GJI*ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
No Bond
Fullerton, Pamela
Booking #:
433008
Booking Date:
04-06-2021 – 3:21 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
LACY, MONROE
Booking #:
433007
Release Date:
04-06-2021 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-06-2021 – 3:21 pm
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010017 COMM*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
No Bond
MARTINEZ, ROSE
Booking #:
433006
Release Date:
04-06-2021 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-06-2021 – 12:53 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
$1000.00
FUSON, ROSIE
Booking #:
433005
Release Date:
04-06-2021 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-06-2021 – 10:06 am
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
No Bond
 

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
