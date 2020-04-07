Jail Log: April 7, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 2 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI: 1

MONTELONGO, ABIGAIL Booking #: 427410 Booking Date: 04-07-2020 – 1:11 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 BROWN, JAMES Booking #: 427409 Release Date: 04-06-2020 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 04-06-2020 – 2:21 pm Charges: 16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI $7500.00

