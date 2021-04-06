Jail Log: April 6, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Alfred Martinez

Alfred Martinez was taken into custody at approximately 9:43 p.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021 for four complaints issused in Sterling County.

Bail for Martinez was set at $20,000 for Poss CS PG 2>=4G<400G, $12,000 for Poss CS PG 2>=1G<4G, $10,000 for Poss CS PG 2<1G, and $1,000 for Poss Marij <2OZ, for a grand total of $43,000. Martinez was released at 6:26 p.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Display Fictitious License Plate, CLB: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Disorderly Conduct – Abusive Language: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Possession: 2

GARCIA, GILBERT Booking #: 433004 Booking Date: 04-06-2021 – 4:53 am Charges: 26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1626.00 RAMOS, LILIANA Booking #: 433003 Booking Date: 04-06-2021 – 3:23 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE No Bond GARZA, THOMAS Booking #: 433002 Booking Date: 04-05-2021 – 11:48 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond MARTINEZ, MARCIAL Booking #: 433001 Booking Date: 04-05-2021 – 10:34 pm Charges: 48010017 *CPF*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION No Bond HARO, ADAM Booking #: 433000 Booking Date: 04-05-2021 – 9:47 pm Charges: 53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE $362.00 CANFIELD, AUSTIN Booking #: 432999 Booking Date: 04-05-2021 – 9:38 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $1500.00 FREEMAN, SEAN Booking #: 432998 Booking Date: 04-05-2021 – 8:50 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $662.00 MARTINEZ, ALFRED Booking #: 432997 Release Date: 04-05-2021 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 04-05-2021 – 6:26 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G $43000.00 WATSON, MACY Booking #: 432996 Booking Date: 04-05-2021 – 2:05 pm Charges: 24110003 *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

26040043 *GOB*FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10

26040045 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 50 OR MORE

52120009 *GOB*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON $15000.00 JOHNSON, JOS Booking #: 432995 Release Date: 04-05-2021 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 04-05-2021 – 2:03 pm Charges: 35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

