Jail Log: April 4-6, 2020

Jail Logs

Over the past 72 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Possession of a Dangerous Drug: 1
  • Misc Bench Warrant: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Possession: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 2
 
 
NUNEZ, HECTOR
Booking #:
427399
Booking Date:
04-04-2020 – 4:13 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
BENAVIDES, ERIC
Booking #:
427398
Booking Date:
04-04-2020 – 1:06 am
Charges:
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
41999999 Public Intoxication
$1462.00
BARRIENTOS, GILBERTO
Booking #:
427397
Booking Date:
04-03-2020 – 11:46 am
Charges:
MISC Bench Warrant
No Bond
 
 
Bruce, Brandon
Booking #:
427403
Booking Date:
04-05-2020 – 4:26 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 LICENSE PLATES-WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR X2
$2900.00
GAUTREAUX, GREGORY
Booking #:
427402
Booking Date:
04-04-2020 – 10:12 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ROCK, MALACHI
Booking #:
427401
Booking Date:
04-04-2020 – 5:46 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
 
MARTINEZ, ERIC
Booking #:
427408
Booking Date:
04-05-2020 – 10:44 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010019 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
54999999 DWLI
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
$1190.00
GUEVARRA, HALIEGH
Booking #:
427407
Release Date:
04-06-2020 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
04-05-2020 – 9:44 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
$1000.00
Ramos, Xavier
Booking #:
427406
Release Date:
04-06-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
04-05-2020 – 9:37 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
$1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

