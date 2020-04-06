Jail Log: April 4-6, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 1

Possession of a Dangerous Drug: 1

Misc Bench Warrant: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Possession: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 2

NUNEZ, HECTOR Booking #: 427399 Booking Date: 04-04-2020 – 4:13 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 BENAVIDES, ERIC Booking #: 427398 Booking Date: 04-04-2020 – 1:06 am Charges: 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

41999999 Public Intoxication $1462.00 BARRIENTOS, GILBERTO Booking #: 427397 Booking Date: 04-03-2020 – 11:46 am Charges: MISC Bench Warrant No Bond Bruce, Brandon Booking #: 427403 Booking Date: 04-05-2020 – 4:26 am Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 LICENSE PLATES-WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR X2 $2900.00 GAUTREAUX, GREGORY Booking #: 427402 Booking Date: 04-04-2020 – 10:12 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond ROCK, MALACHI Booking #: 427401 Booking Date: 04-04-2020 – 5:46 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $500.00 MARTINEZ, ERIC Booking #: 427408 Booking Date: 04-05-2020 – 10:44 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

48010019 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

54999999 DWLI

73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES $1190.00 GUEVARRA, HALIEGH Booking #: 427407 Release Date: 04-06-2020 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 04-05-2020 – 9:44 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ $1000.00 Ramos, Xavier Booking #: 427406 Release Date: 04-06-2020 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 04-05-2020 – 9:37 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ $1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597